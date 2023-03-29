From 'RR' collab to engagement: Revisit Rosalía and Rauw Alejandro's relationship timeline

Rosalía and Rauw Alejandro are putting their power couple status on the record.

The Spanish singer-songwriter and Puerto Rican reggaeton star, who first unveiled their relationship in September 2021, are solidifying their undeniable harmony with the release of "RR," a three-song EP (streaming now).

Although the two have contributed to each other's past projects – Alejandro’s "Afrodisíaco" and Rosalía’s "Motomami" – "RR" marks the pair’s first joint studio effort since becoming an item.

But before they became each other's musical muses, Rosalía and Alejandro sent hearts aflutter with their red-carpet synergy and online PDA. Take a look back at the singers' love story to date.

Rosalía, Rauw Alejandro reveal engagement in 'Beso' video

Rosalía and Alejandro revealed they'll soon be heading down the aisle in the music video for "Beso," the EP's opening track, which was released March 24 alongside "RR."

The video features numerous home movie-style clips of the couple spending time together while traveling and in the studio. The final scene of the video shows a teary-eyed Rosalía wearing a sparkling ring on her finger and holding a red ring box in her hand.

"Oh my god," Rosalía said to Alejandro in the clip, in Spanish. "I love you."

The couple's engagement was further confirmed when they appeared together on the April cover of Billboard.

Rosalía, Rauw Alejandro tease 'RR' with snuggly TikTok

Rosalía and Alejandro announced the release of "RR" on March 13 with a joint Instagram post that featured the project's paint-based cover art, a pair of black Rs intertwined against a red backdrop.

“RЯ 24/(march),” the couple captioned the post in Spanish.

The couple further teased the EP with a TikTok video the following day, which showed Rosalía and Alejandro snuggled up to each other while mouthing the lyrics to the "RR" track "Beso."

Rauw Alejandro's musical chemistry with Rosalía

During an appearance on Apple Music in November, Alejandro reflected on how he and Rosalía inspire each other creatively and the possibility of them putting out music as a couple. "In the studio, we got crazy chemistry," Alejandro told host Zane Lowe. "I understand her. She understands me."

He added: "We’re not rushing either to do music together. … I know when the time comes, we’re going to do a great, great job."

Rosalía, Rauw Alejandro appear together at Latin Grammys 2022

Rosalía and Alejandro made an epic date night of the Latin Grammys last November, with Rosalía clinching album of the year for her third album "Motomami" and Alejandro enjoying major nominations for record of the year, song of the year and best reggaeton performance.

The two kicked off the night with a stylish splash on the red carpet, posing side by side in sleek black ensembles. Alejandro then made a cameo in Rosalía’s performance of her mambo-infused hit "Despechá," dancing with his girlfriend in the front row. Rosalía even gave Alejandro a shoutout during her acceptance speech for album of the year.

After the show, Rosalía shared a photo of her and Alejandro on Instagram and gushed about how "this year (was) more special than ever because I'm sharing it with the love of my life."

Rosalía opens up about relationship with Rauw Alejandro

Ahead of their appearance at the 2022 Latin Grammys in November, Rosalía sat down with Borja Voces of the news program "Primer Impacto" and opened up about her relationship.

The "Motomami" singer said while dating another artist brings its difficulties, she and Alejandro consistently make an effort to prioritize their relationship.

"The truth is it’s not easy because his schedule is also very complicated, but I think we always find a way," Rosalía said in Spanish. "When it’s not him traveling to where I am, it’s me traveling to where he is. We set aside some days for ourselves, and when we’re not working, we don’t work."

Rosalía celebrates birthday with Rauw Alejandro

Rosalía celebrated her 30th birthday in September, and the singer marked the special occasion with a series of candid snaps on Instagram, which featured her New York City hangout with beau Alejandro.

In a few of the photos, the couple can be seen playing side-by-side at an arcade.

"Even though the sun sets, the day never ends with you," Alejandro commented in Spanish. "I love you baby."

Rosalía, Rauw Alejandro make relationship TikTok official

Rosalía and Alejandro went public with their relationship in September 2021, first teasing their romantic pairing with a dance video on TikTok. In the video, Rosalía can be seen twirling around Alejandro, as well as making a heart shape with their arms.

The lovebirds kept the online PDA going on Rosalía’s 29th birthday, with Rosalía posting a series of celebratory photos on Instagram, including a selfie with Alejandro that shows her lying on the "Saturno" singer’s lap while he appears to play video games.

"Blisssssssss," Rosalía wrote at the time.

Who is Rosalía?

Born Rosalía Vila Tobella in Sant Cugat del Vallès, Spain, Rosalía made her musical debut with 2017's "Los Ángeles," a folk-driven album that earned the flamenco-trained vocalist a nomination for best new artist at the 2017 Latin Grammys.

Her sophomore effort, 2018's "El Mal Querer," offered a modern-day fusion of flamenco pop and Latin R&B. The album cracked the top 10 of Billboard’s Top Latin Albums chart and boasted the platinum-certified single "Malamente."

High-profile collaborations with J Balvin, Ozuna, Sech and Bad Bunny set the stage for Rosalía's experimental pop opus "Motomami," released in March 2022, which saw her incorporate elements of reggaeton into her sonic palette. The album won best Latin rock or alternative album at the 2023 Grammy Awards in February.

Rosalía attends 2023 Billboard Women In Music at YouTube Theater on March 01, 2023 in Inglewood, California.

Who is Rauw Alejandro?

Born Raúl Alejandro Ocasio Ruiz in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Rauw Alejandro burst onto the scene with the release of 2019’s "Trap Cake, Vol. 1" and 2020’s "Afrodisíaco," the latter peaking at No. 3 on Billboard’s Top Latin Albums chart and earning the reggaetonero a Latin Grammy for best urban fusion/performance in 2021.

Alejandro's second album, 2021’s "Vice Versa," was certified eight times platinum and scored him Latin Grammy nods for record and song of the year, thanks to the album’s No. 1 hit "Todo de Ti." The Latin trap-heavy EP "Trap Cake, Vol. 2” followed in February 2022.

Fusing his signature reggaeton sound with ‘90s dance music, Alejandro delivered his futuristic third album "Saturno" in November. The album, which features collaborations with Daddy Yankee and Arcángel, peaked at No. 2 on Billboard’s Top Latin Albums chart and scored Alejandro the No. 1 hit “Punto 40.”

