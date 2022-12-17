‘It’s crazy’: Billionaire owner wants to move Jennings Bryan’s historic Miami villa

Billionaire Miami newcomer Ken Griffin, who has received an effusive welcome from local politicians as he moves his Citadel financial empire to the Magic City from Chicago, wants them to do something for him: Take one of the city’s most significant historic homes off his hands.

In September, Griffin bought the expansive bayfront estate of banker and philanthropist Adrienne Arsht near the Vizcaya Museum for a record $106 million. The estate includes Villa Serena, the stately Mediterranean home of one of Miami’s and America’s most eminent historic figures, Progressive-era politician and three-time presidential candidate William Jennings Bryan. The private home, protected as a historic site under city preservation law and meticulously restored by Arsht, has stood imposingly for 109 years on a limestone ridge overlooking Biscayne Bay.

In an unusual bid that a leading Miami preservation architect called “a shock,” a Griffin representative got a city agency set up to fight poverty in Overtown and the old Omni district north of downtown Miami to begin exploring taking Villa Serena as a “donation” and moving it somewhere else.

That initial contact prompted an official at the Omni Community Redevelopment Agency to take the representative, Miami architect James Wall, on a tour to identify a possible alternative site for the house, though all five of the city commissioners who oversee the agency said they knew nothing about it when contacted by a Miami Herald reporter.

Removing it from its historic site, appalled local historians and preservationists say, would strip the 1913 home of much of its significance and could cause damage or collapse. The house is among a handful still standing from the days when Brickell Avenue was lined with lavish bayfront estates and known as “Millionaire’s Row.”

Villa Serena, the Miami home of William Jennings Bryan, seen in 1944, sits atop a limestone ridge at the edge of Biscayne Bay near the Vizcaya Museum and Gardens.

A Citadel spokesman, Zia Ahmed, said Griffin hopes the historic house can be opened for public use for the first time, but that would require moving the villa off his newly acquired property, which includes an adjacent mansion that Arsht built.

Arsht spent a substantial sum on the restoration of Villa Serena, which she used as a guest house and for social events. The villa can be glimpsed through an arched gateway from the street, a lush, secluded stretch of Brickell Avenue between Vizcaya and the Rickenbacker Causeway entrance that’s not directly connected to the boulevard of high-rises to its north.

“This is just an idea in the very early stages right now,” Ahmed said. “Ken’s team is exploring potential options wherein the general public would for the first time be able to visit and see this historic home at a different location.”

Ahmed said Griffin has a record of sharing historic and artistic treasures with the public, citing loans to museums from his art collection and his $43 million purchase of a rare copy of the U.S. Constitution that’s now on exhibition in Arkansas.

Details closely held

Because there is no formal proposal and no documentation, details of the potential move are hard to come by — including who in the city fielded the request from Griffin’s team or requested the involvement of the quasi-autonomous Omni CRA.

On Friday evening, Ahmed, responding to questions from the Herald, put a reporter in touch with Wall, a Miami architect who said he is working as a consultant on the proposal. Wall said he approached the CRA directly and without prompting from anyone because he knows the agency has a record of doing high-quality preservation work on historic buildings. He thought its administrators might be amenable to Griffin’s idea.

“Their reputation is strong. It’s a great opportunity to open this house to the public, and I wanted to hear what their thoughts and process might be,” Wall said. ”No one directed me to go see them. It’s a complex project and I’m taking it very slowly to make sure the project is possible, and to do it right.”

Ahmed stressed that Griffin did not ask for and does not expect any special treatment from the city. Wall said he has no further meetings scheduled with city or CRA officials for now.

Miami Mayor Francis Suarez, in a response to questions from the Herald about the city’s handling of the proposal, issued a brief statement through spokeswoman Soledad Cedro saying he supports opening Villa Serena to the public, without elaborating or mentioning Griffin or the possible plan to move the house. Suarez last month led a “fireside chat” with Griffin in an appearance hosted by the Economic Club of Miami that news outlets like Bloomberg and Real Deal Miami described as boosterish and “gushing.”

William Jennings Bryan’s historic Villa Serena viewed from the front yard.

“The idea that the public could visit this historic house for the first time and for generations to come is incredible. The citizens of Miami, South Florida and visitors from all over the world would be able to appreciate firsthand its significance and beauty so we hope this project moves forward,” the Suarez statement reads in its entirety.

Cedro, however, said Suarez — who is at the World Cup in Qatar — did not ask the Omni CRA to consider the proposal, noting that he has no formal authority over the semi-independent agency. “He is not the connection here,” Cedro said. Cedro said she could not elaborate further because she doesn’t know the details of Griffin’s proposal.

Griffin, 54, worth an estimated $32 billion, is a major Republican donor who has backed Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, widely believed to be readying a presidential run. Suarez, a Republican in a non-partisan post, is also known to harbor presidential aspirations.

The only public notice of Griffin’s intentions came in an item listed for “discussion” on the agenda for the Dec. 6 meeting of the city’s historic preservation board at the request of the Omni CRA. The discussion did not occur because the CRA asked that it be postponed with no explanation. Because the item was not up for a vote or decision by the board, the agenda contained no supporting materials or documents.

But Humberto “Bert” Gonzalez, executive director of the Omni CRA, told the Herald he was recently asked by his “superiors” to drive an architect representing Griffin around the area to find a new location for Villa Serena. Gonzalez declined to specify who asked him to do so. In a subsequent email in response to followup questions, however, Gonzalez called that a “misunderstanding” and said no one from the city instructed him to do anything. He said he was approached directly by an architect working for Griffin, but was not sure of his name.

Gonzalez said the idea is for Griffin to “donate” the villa to the agency and move it from its historic location, though at first he added he didn’t know what use the anti-poverty agency could put the villa to, nor whether the move would involve any public funds. By state law, a community redevelopment agency like the Omni CRA can spend money only within its legally defined boundaries, though historic preservation is an allowed expenditure.

Citadel CEO Kenneth Griffin bought the Arsht Estate for $106.9 million in September 2022. The purchase came months after Griffin announced his plans to move his hedge fund firm to Miami from Chicago.

He stressed discussions are “very preliminary” and nothing has been decided.

“That would have to be the subject of some discussion,” he said. “There is no documentation and nothing has been signed.”

In the subsequent email, Gonzalez elaborated on the request by Griffin’s architect: “To see if we had suitable locations in which to inherit a structure to provide community services by a non-profit of the city’s choosing. This is the extent of this matter.”

He added: “As the executive director, I am approached and presented with proposals all the time which I take into consideration as part of my job duties.”

In the interview, Gonzalez said the agency owns little property of its own in the CRA district and none that could be used to accommodate the large, two-story villa. And he added that logistics of moving such a historic structure would be daunting.

“Obviously, logistically to move a house that size, I don’t know how that happens. They said it could be done,” he said, referring to Griffin’s team.

Gonzalez also said he didn’t know why the Omni CRA in particular was chosen to look into the move, but noted the agency has extensive experience in saving historic structures, including its home, a restored 1926 Mediterranean firehouse, and the Dorsey Memorial Library, among others.

This is a portrait of William Jennings Bryan in 1923.

Appalled preservationists

Prominent preservationists and historians contacted by the Herald reacted with disbelief and consternation when told of the potential move of Villa Serena.

“This is unbelievable,” said Paul George, resident historian at the HistoryMiami museum, while laughing with incredulity. “It’s just so ludicrous. Everything is up for grabs here.”

“William Jennings Bryan was a larger-than-life figure in U.S. history,” he said. “It’s a very significant house. It’s very entrenched in that location. If you take it away from its original location, you take a lot of its historic context away. It’s just crazy.”

Leading Miami preservation architect Richard Heisenbottle, who oversaw four years of painstaking restoration work on Villa Serena after Arsht bought the property, at first thought when contacted by the Herald that a reporter was joking.

“Oh, c’mon,” Heisenbottle, who has also overseen restoration of Miami City Hall and downtown’s 1926 Olympia Theater, said. “Wow. This is not the kind of thing you just pick up and move. I’m appalled at even the idea that anyone would even consider it. The house has such a rich architectural history and cultural history, with the folks that created it and all the folks that have owned it.

“You just don’t move historic homes and put them in a petting zoo somewhere. This is really a shock.”

Here are the living and dining rooms at the restored Villa Serena, William Jennings Bryan’s historic Miami home, featuring the original tiles brought from Cuba by his wife, Mary Baird.

Christine Rupp, director of Dade Heritage Trust, Miami-Dade’s largest preservation group, said historic buildings should be moved only “for absolutely critical reasons.”

“Historic buildings are not relocated out of convenience,” Rupp said in an email. “Properties that are historic, like Villa Serena, may be privately owned but they embody the history of a community. That history belongs to all of us. It isn’t just the walls and the roof and the windows that make Villa Serena historic. One of the reasons Villa Serena is historic is its location, facing Biscayne Bay, along the ridge. To remove Villa Serena from its historic setting is to strip it of some of its critical elements.”

Arsht, however, said in an interview she has no issue with the idea of moving the house, though she did not speak to Griffin about it.

“I knew of the idea because the agents and the different teams had mentioned that he was considering it,” Arsht said. “I think if I had a problem with that I would have said no. But I don’t.”

The reason, she said, is that Jennings Bryan did not say much about the home’s yard or surroundings in his writings.

“He loved that house. His wife went to Cuba to pick up the tiles, which are magnificent. He does refer to bougainvillea over the entrance. He entertained there. They had tea on a Saturday and 1,000 people would come. That can be replicated on any piece of land,” she said.

“It’s a shame people can’t see the house. I felt that in moving it, there were more pros than cons.”

There is some evidence, however, that Jennings Bryan did care about the home’s exterior. “Working side by side with the laborers,” according to the city of Miami’s official designation report, he helped build the low stone wall that lines the property along Brickell Avenue. The report says he also left much of the native growth around the house in place, including 80 varieties of trees and shrub varieties, noting in a 1913 interview that “nature is the best landscape gardener after all is said and done.”

Jennings Bryan arrives in Miami

The city of Miami was just 16 years old when Jennings Bryan, seeking relief from harsh winters in Nebraska for wife Mary Baird’s arthritis, decided to build a winter home in what was then a rustic outpost. His arrival brought national attention to the nascent city. Villa Serena, whose architect is unknown, soon became Jennings Bryan’s year-round residence and a place of respite from the pressure of national politics.

William Jennings Bryan leads a Sunday school class in a Miami park in 1923.

A renowned orator who ran three times unsuccessfully for the presidency, Jennings Bryan was a singular and complex figure in U.S. history. Called “The Great Commoner” for his sympathy with working people, he was a Democrat and leader of the pro-labor Progressive Movement. He opposed American imperialism and championed what in his day were considered radical positions, including the eight-hour workday, a minimum wage, the right of unions to strike and women’s right to vote.

He served as secretary of state in the first two years of Woodrow Wilson’s first term as president, but, as a supporter of neutrality in World War I, resigned in 1915 when the president moved to intervene militarily in Europe.

Jennings Bryan was at the same time a conservative Christian who advocated for Prohibition and led the fight against the teaching of evolution in public schools. In 1925, he famously represented prosecutors looking to fine a Tennessee teacher in the Scopes Trial for violating a prohibition against teaching Darwinism and won the case, only to collapse and die days later. That ruling was later overturned on appeal.

In Miami, Jennings Bryan set down roots and became a familiar figure, teaching Sunday school to large crowds outdoors in a city park. He hosted presidents and other eminent guests at Villa Serena at gatherings that numbered as many as 500 people. On Sundays, Miamians would gather at the bayfront below Villa Serena’s rear balcony, from where Jennings Bryan would address the dozens of visitors.

Tourists gather outside of Villa Serena, William Jennings Bryan’s house in Miami, around 1921.

Jennings Byan also was paid handsomely by Coral Gables founder George Merrick to fire up buyers in daily speeches at the Venetian Pool. Jennings Bryan’s daughter, Ruth Bryan Owen, for whom he built a home in nearby Coral Gables that’s today also a designated historic landmark, went on to become a significant political figure in her own right as the first woman in Florida elected to Congress.

In the decades since Jennings Bryan’s death in 1925, Villa Serena was carefully nurtured by a succession of prominent owners, though Arsht said it had not been lived in for years when she bought the property in 1996. It was designated a protected historic and architectural landmark by Miami in 2007 and is also listed on the National Register of Historic Places.

Slew of hurdles ahead

Should it advance further, Griffin’s plan would face significant jurisdictional, legal, political and logistical hurdles, starting with the difficulty in finding a suitable site for the house in the midst of a development boom that has driven up land prices — a trend especially evident in the Omni CRA district, which is zoned for high-rise construction and is seeing extensive new development.

The plan would require approval by the city’s historic preservation board and the city commission and would be logistically complex as well as risky. In 2003, the move of the original Miami High School, a compact wood bungalow, across a couple of blocks in Brickell required extensive planning, permitting, the closing of streets and disconnection of overhead utility lines. Preservationists also recall the collapse of half of a historic home into rubble in the mid-1980s as it was being moved in two pieces from the Omni district to Watson Island.

In addition, there would be questions about the Omni CRA taking a role in such a move, which so far has not been reviewed by the agency board.

The CRA is overseen by the five-member Miami commission sitting as the agency’s board, and is independent from the city administration or city manager’s office. The CRA board chairman, Commissioner Alex Diaz de la Portilla, said he had nothing to do with the proposal and knows nothing about it.

William Jennings Bryan addresses an audience at the Venetian Pool in Coral Gables in 1925.

“My office, or me, never directed anyone to do any of this,” Diaz de la Portilla said in a text message in response to a query from the Miami Herald. “I am not involved with this issue and only became aware of it from your text. We will obviously look into it now.”

Commissioner Joe Carollo, the CRA board’s vice-chair, as well as commissioners Christine King and Ken Russel also said they have nothing to do with or knowledge of a plan to move Villa Serena. A portion of the Omni CRA district falls inside King’s city commission district. Villa Serena is in Russell’s district.

A city source with knowledge of Griffin’s proposal said the hedge fund financier has engaged Wall and a Stuart, Fla., company named Brownie Structural Movers to assess the potential move. The specialists have concluded it would be feasible to cut Villa Serena into vertical slices and transport it in pieces to a new site, where it would be put back together and restored once again, the source said.

Clearing Villa Serena off his property would obviously allow Griffin to expand the mansion Arsht built or erect a new mega-mansion, the city source noted.

Land newly unencumbered by a historic villa could also appreciate in value, and the house donation — and expenses related with relocation — would also allow a large tax write-off.

Real estate binge

Griffin has been on a residential real-estate buying spree in South Florida in recent years, much of it through corporate intermediaries that tie back to Citadel. Before buying Villa Serena, he paid $137 million for a mansion and two adjacent lots on Miami Beach’s Star Island. He spent even more — $350 million — to assemble a 20-acre estate stretching from Lake Worth to the Atlantic Ocean on the island of Palm Beach, where he demolished an existing mansion to make way for a new mega-home.

Citadel, meanwhile, has been snapping up commercial properties in Brickell. Earlier this year, Citadel intermediaries paid a record $363 million for a vacant 2.5-acre parcel on Brickell Bay Drive where the company plans to build a new headquarters skyscraper, and an office tower at 1221 Brickell for $286.5 million.