A crazy 2020 makes for a presidential race like no other

Democrat Joe Biden wants to make the presidential race a referendum on President Trump. Meanwhile, Trump wants to make it a choice between two radically different philosophies. (Associated Press)

After months of stability, the presidential campaign enters the final sprint amid the greatest upheaval the country has faced in more than a generation: a teetering economy, a pandemic and divisions over racial discrimination and policing that have made November's contest, both sides agree, the most consequential election many voters have ever seen.

The fundamentals of the contest have not changed, though the scheduled debates loom large. Democrat Joe Biden clings to a healthy lead over President Trump in national polls and a narrower advantage in most battleground states, as the two vie for an unusually small number of voters still up for grabs.

Much, however, remains unknown, including the messy mechanics of holding an election amid a widespread deadly disease, the trajectory of the country's economic and health crises and, possibly, the result of covert interference like Russia's meddling in the election four years ago.

Perhaps the biggest question as the contest hurtles into its post-Labor Day phase is the degree to which the election serves as a referendum on the incumbent — a perilous thing for a president who has never enjoyed majority support — and how successful Trump can be at recasting the race as a choice between himself and Biden as the alternative.

While the temptation may be to use 2016 as a guide, the political climate is vastly different.

Trump, for one, has been in office for three and a half years and has a record he must defend. Biden, though not as unpopular as Hillary Clinton, is weighted by his own baggage, not least his age — now 77, he would be the oldest president in American history (a distinction currently held by Trump, who is 74).

"I figure there are only three things in common between 2016 and 2020," said Charlie Cook, a nonpartisan political analyst who has spent decades handicapping elections. "Both are presidential races. Donald Trump is the Republican nominee both times. And both years begin with 20."

As always, the contest is not a national election but a series of discrete races that will be decided by the electoral college.

The focus now narrows to a set of battleground states that are crucial to the outcome. Republicans and Democrats agree that Wisconsin, Michigan and Pennsylvania — three states Trump barely won four years ago — are pivotal.

Also crucial will be Florida, a quadrennial swing state, and Arizona, a traditional Republican stronghold that has grown highly competitive. Surveys also suggest tight races in North Carolina, Georgia, Iowa and Ohio, all of which Trump carried in 2016.

Nearly all of the campaign is being waged on territory the president won, though Republicans have taken the offense by targeting Minnesota, a historically Democratic state that Clinton narrowly carried four years ago, and New Hampshire, which the president barely lost. Nevada, which voted Democratic the last several elections, is another state both sides are watching.

For most of his presidency, Trump oversaw a robust economy and, while it has tumbled into free fall amid the pandemic, those good times arguably remain his strongest asset. He maintains an edge, albeit a narrowing one, as the candidate voters most trust to bring about an economic recovery. That, Republican strategists say, can overcome any reservations voters may have about Trump's brash personality and provocative personal conduct.

“People may not want to put a yard sign in their front yard, but they are rooting for someone that can get the economy moving again," said Scott Reed, senior political strategist for the right-leaning U.S. Chamber of Commerce. “As we come out of this pandemic and the economy comes back, folks are going to be voting their pocketbook or purse. That’s why I’m thinking this will be a fight to the finish.”

Seeking to make the election a choice, rather than a straight-up referendum, Trump has leaned forcefully into a "law and order" theme, siding with police amid the continuing protests over racial inequities and spotlighting instances of property destruction during mostly peaceful rallies as the work of radicals aligned with Biden and his fellow Democrats.

Biden has fought back by redefining safety to encompass containment of the coronavirus, providing universal healthcare and cushioning the blows of a sagging economy.

