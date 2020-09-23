'Crazy' 2020 hurricane season matches 2005 in activity, but not storm intensity

Correction: The 2005 hurricane season had four Category 5 hurricanes and 15 hurricanes. A 2006 NOAA report contained incorrect information.

In early 2005, officials across Florida gathered for the state’s annual hurricane conference, still weary and worn out from a disastrous 2004 hurricane season.

The state’s then-health department director, John Agwunobi, urged the group in a keynote session not to be complacent. In a prescient statement, he warned: Just because four hurricanes struck Florida in 2004 didn’t mean five couldn’t strike in 2005.

Phil Klotzbach, a meteorologist at Colorado State University who makes seasonal hurricane forecasts based on climate variables such as ocean temperature and wind currents, remembers that quote – and the season that followed.

By the end of 2005, many records had been set. For the first time, the National Hurricane Center turned to Greek alphabet names after running through the list of storm names for the season. And five hurricanes struck Florida.

One of those was Katrina, which devastated a swath of the northern Gulf Coast from New Orleans to Bay St. Louis, Mississippi, making landfall twice Aug. 29, 2005. It became the fourth deadliest hurricane on record, claiming 1,833 lives and displacing hundreds of thousands of people.

One hurricane after another set records for low barometric pressure, until finally in October, Wilma’s central pressure dropped to 882 mb. (The lower the pressure, the stronger the storm.)

That low pressure record stands today. The 2005 season finally wound to a close with Hurricane Epsilon, only the sixth December hurricane in history. The season that caused more than $124 billion in losses was one many hoped never to repeat.

Fifteen years later, to some it seems like déjà vu.

Fifteen years ago this weekend, hurricane researcher Mark Sudduth, owner of HurricaneTrack.com, was on his way to Texas for Category 5 Rita. Sunday, he was on the coast of Texas documenting Beta's early storm surge flooding.

"We saw this coming in April, with the signals of a very warm Atlantic and the La Niña," Sudduth said. "When Beta makes landfall, it will tie or set the record for the most tropical cyclones to hit the U.S. in a single season. That's just crazy."

#Beta is now forecast to make landfall in Texas. If it does so, it will be 9th named storm (tropical storms and #hurricanes) to have made landfall in continental US this year. This would tie 2020 with 1916 for most continental US landfalling named storms in a season on record. pic.twitter.com/X0zqvsCIFf — Philip Klotzbach (@philklotzbach) September 19, 2020

Given 23 named storms have formed already, Klotzbach said the chances are good that 2020 will surpass 2005 for named storms but not for hurricanes and major hurricanes.

After Teddy and Beta, the rest of September looks "pretty quiet," Klotzbach said. October "looks favorable" for more storms.

The big difference between the two seasons, Sudduth said, is "we haven't had the very long lasting, powerful hurricanes like we did in '05."

In that regard, Klotzbach said, it's unlikely 2020 will catch up to 2005.

In terms of the intensity and duration of the strongest storms, 2020 is unlikely to equal 2005, Klotzbach said. By the end of 2005, the accumulated cyclone energy – measured by the intensity and duration of all the storms combined – was 250, he said. Right now, the Atlantic's accumulated energy is around 90.

"I think it’s highly questionable we get five more major hurricanes this year to equal 2005," Klotzbach said.

This year will be "hard pressed to approach 2005," he said. "Of course, it is 2020, so I can’t rule out anything!"

Sudduth ageed. "We still have a ways to go," he said. "You never know."

What was the 2005 hurricane season like?

Here’s a look at the 2005 season, from a seasonal summary by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s National Centers for Environmental Information:

