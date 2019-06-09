Craziest stats of the week: Giolito, Marlins hitters show out

Lucas Giolito and Garrett Cooper helped their teams to some memorable weeks. (Photos by Jonathan Daniel/Duane Burleson/Getty Images)

Have you ever been watching a baseball game, and suddenly someone in the broadcast booth will make mention of a random statistic or milestone that leaves you saying, “What?!” or “Is that real?” In a sport which relies so much on quantifiable, tangible numbers and (in recent years) advanced analytics, crazy stats appear more often than not.

Keeping track of these stats is not only helpful for your overall knowledge and acumen, but they can also assist in fantasy, especially when it comes to playing matchups and making (or not making) potential waiver wire pickups.

With that said, let’s run down some of the wildest stats of the week.

Note: All stats derived before Sunday night’s Cardinals-Cubs game

The Marlins ... can rake?

Okay, so maybe saying the Miami Marlins can rake is a tad too strong. And sure, double-digit runs is nothing new for a team like, say, the Minnesota Twins, but this is crazy stats, and what the Marlins did on Tuesday, June 4 is pretty noteworthy.

Squaring off against Milwaukee, Marlins hitters delivered an 11-run fifth inning en route to a 16-0 thrashing of the Brewers. That fifth inning was notable for multiple reasons:

The Marlins scored 11 runs in the inning without the help of the home run ball. Instead, they used six singles, three doubles, two walks, a groundout, and a fielding error.

The 11 runs scored were a franchise record.

All nine players in the starting lineup had an RBI in the inning. It’s the first time a team has done that since the Dodgers in 1952 (H/T @DuseReport).

It marked the Marlins’ third straight game scoring nine or more runs.

Outfielder Garrett Cooper, available in over 80% of Yahoo leagues, had a four-hit day and has gotten the Scott Pianowski stamp of approval.

Of course, this happy stretch soon came to an end, as the fish were held to just two runs June 6 to June 8.. But hey, the Marlins have shown this season that they’re capable of stunning things, just like any other team. Oh, and they had a hilarious Twitter spat with the Brewers this week, too, over a certain reigning NL MVP ...

Christian Yelich + Brewers = Love at first HR

It’s no surprise that Christian Yelich is an elite player, both in fantasy and reality. What’s he’s done this season is stunning: .340/.446/.745 with a 1.191 OPS. He has 24 home runs (it’s freaking June 9). Only Cody Bellinger can challenge him for the NL MVP if the season ended today. The inimitable Dalton Del Don once halfheartedly joked that Miller Park helped Yelich reach MVP-levels of performance, but let’s take a look at the facts:

Yelich at home: .435/.534/1.065 (27 games)

Yelich away: .259/.370/.474 (31 games)

So he and Miller Park undoubtedly have a special relationship, but one might go even further and say that it’s the Brewers jersey that turned Yelich into the monster he is today:

Yelich HRs with MIL: 60 in 785 at-bats

Yelich HRs with MIA: 59 in 2,478 at-bats

^^^ That is crazy. (H/T: @DevanFink)

Lucas Giolito: Talk about your 180

Lucas Giolito was selected in the first round of the 2012 MLB Draft by the Washington Nationals. He was a heralded pitching prospect out of high school, but once signed by the Nats he underwent Tommy John surgery to repair a ligament in his elbow.

Giolito went on to have an excellent minor league career and finally received the call-up to the majors in 2016. A successful debut was lost in a sea of struggles, and eventually, the Nats traded Giolito to the White Sox. The new scenery didn’t exactly help, capped off by Giolito being the worst qualified starting pitcher last year (he ended 2018 with a 10-13 record, a 6.13 ERA and a 1.48 WHIP). But it’s 2019 now, and there’s beginning to be talk of Giolito being chosen to start the All-Star Game for the American League — wait, what?!

Yes, something has changed for Giolito. Maybe it’s the minor mechanical changes Giolito himself said he’s made. Maybe he’s finally able to control that big arm, which in turn has led to more strikeouts (his 10.68 K/9 in 2019 is the highest it’s been since he was in the Nats’ minor league system). Whatever the reason, Giolito has now struck out nine or more batters in four straight starts — all wins. His most recent outing: 7.2 IP, 3 H, 2 BB, 11 K, W. He has won seven straight games. These are his numbers in those seven starts: 51.1 IP, 5 ER, 10 BB, 59 Ks. That stretch equates to a 0.88 ERA and a 31.9 percent K-rate, with an average of over seven innings per start (H/T: @JRFegan).

“NCBOOMSTICK” indeed

The Minnesota Twins are pretty much running away with the AL Central, and their propensity for the long ball is definitely a big part of their success (Minnesota is currently battling Seattle for the league lead in home runs). One aspect of their winning season thus far that probably doesn’t get talked about enough is the Twins’ offseason moves. One of those acquisitions was veteran slugger Nelson Cruz, and to say that his signing has paid off is an understatement. Cruz is hitting a cool .279/.359/.565 with a .924 OPS on the year, and he’s homered in four straight games! Cruz now has double-digit homers for the 11th straight season.

Chris Sale does it again

According to MLB.com, an immaculate inning is defined as an inning where a pitcher throws nine pitches for three outs, all via the strikeout. Basically: three strikeouts, three pitches per batter, three outs. This is a thing for a reason; it’s not easy to do. And since it’s not easy to pull off just one immaculate inning, imagine pulling it off twice? Now imagine pulling off two immaculate innings less than a month apart from each other. Boston Red Sox ace Chris Sale did exactly that.

Sale’s first immaculate inning was on May 8 against the Baltimore Orioles. He did it again this past Wednesday against the Kansas City Royals. Sale joins Lefty Grove as the only two pitchers to throw two immaculate innings in the same season (Grove did it in 1928 — H/T: @MLBStats).

Remember when people were freaking out over Sale’s early season struggles?

Justin Verlander’s IP streak comes to an end

Justin Verlander has pretty much been the best pitcher in fantasy so far this season. Verlander is 9-2 with a 2.40 ERA and a minuscule 0.74 WHIP. He’s yet to allow more than four ER in a game and he’s held teams to just one earned run or less nine times, all this year. And while this blurb is about a streak ending, it’s still impressive:

Oh, and speaking of streaks ending ...

... Clayton Kershaw’s ends, too

Many fantasy analysts and players alike were worried about what we would see from Clayton Kershaw in 2019. One of the greatest pitchers in history, Kershaw was coming into this season injured and off of three straight seasons in which he hadn’t touched 200 innings pitched. Much was made about his decrease in pitch velocity too, and yet, he’s been excellent so far this year.

Kershaw is 5-1 on the year, and that “1” actually broke a pretty significant streak. The Giants beat the Dodgers, 2-1, on June 7. It marked the first time Kershaw has lost since July 7, 2018 (vs. Milwaukee). That’s 21 straight starts without a loss (H/T: @MLBStats). So maybe he can’t hit the upper 90s anymore — guy’s still a winner. And now, speaking of Dodgers starters ...

Dodgers starters hold their own

After singing the praises of 2019 fantasy stud, Hyun-jin Ryu, last week, I’d be remiss if I didn’t mention what he and the rest of the Dodgers starters did this week. It’s easy to get lost in the individual efforts of these Dodgers, whether it’s Ryu’s dominance or the aforementioned Bellinger’s MVP-level season, but they’re pretty damn good as a collective, too.

This is most evident in their starting rotation, which completely showed out this week. No Dodgers starter allowed more than two runs in their respective outings. That’s a total of six games from Monday through Sunday where no Dodger opponent was able to do real damage against a Dodger starting pitcher.

Sure, the Dodgers faced NL West opponents, the D-Backs and Giants — lesser foes, to be sure — but this is what dominant teams are supposed to do. They’re supposed to hammer the weaker opposition, and Dodgers starters definitely did their part this past week.

