Sarah Belle Lin
·4 min read
The craziest Airbnb designs that just won $100,000, from a ghost town gondola and acorn treehouse to a salt cave and Koi fish dome-house,
Airbnb OMG! Fund Winners
Airbnb

  • Airbnb awarded 100 recipients $100,000 each to design out-of-this-world properties.

  • The properties are located around the world and have unique thematic concepts.

  • See 25 of the designs that won the coveted grant.

There's an Airbnb for anyone, these days.

Tiny homes, A-frames, Moroccan riads, and properties purposely stocked with a grand piano.

But for those looking to step inside an Airbnb and have their minds blown, there's a specific category for that: the OMG! category, symbolized by a little UFO spaceship.

Judges representing Airbnb chose 100 winners from more than 20 countries to award $100,000 each to bring their designs to life. The properties will be ready for guests by next summer and join the other OMG! properties. Airbnb invested a total of $10 million for the recipients.

Common themes submitted included stargazing experiences, musical themes, fruit-, mushroom- and wine-inspired, treehouses, and solar panels to boost sustainable energy.

OMG! Fund recipient Ignacio R. said his Floating Avocado House in Chile "is all about the connection with nature. I have spent most of my life on our family farm — the happiest memories of my childhood come from there. It has something so special that just resonates with me. That's why I have this dream, this calling, of sharing it with more people."

Scroll on to see more winning designs.

Sustainable Beehive House in the Rainforest — Costa Rica

Sustainable Beehive House in the Rainforest created by Esteban A. for Airbnb OMG! Fund
Sustainable Beehive House in the Rainforest created by Esteban A.Airbnb

Jungle Eco Tree House With a Leaf Petal Shape — Mexico

Jungle Eco Treehouse With a Leaf Petal Shape created by Elisa O. in Mexico for Airbnb OMG! Fund
Jungle Eco Treehouse With a Leaf Petal Shape created by Elisa O. in MexicoAirbnb

Acorn Library With Treehouse Outdoor Acorn Bath — United Kingdom

Acorn Library With Outdoor Acorn Bath created by Peter C. for Airbnb OMG! Fund
Acorn Library With Outdoor Acorn Bath created by Peter C.Tangible Visual Ltd.

Orion Constellation: 10 Elevated Rooms in Oaxaca — Mexico

10 Elevated Rooms Matching Orion Constellation created by Edmundo M. in Mexico for Airbnb OMG! Fund
10 Elevated Rooms Matching Orion Constellation created by Edmundo M. in MexicoAirbnb

Bunch of Bedrooms in the Shape of Himalayan Fruit — India

Himalayan Fruit Shaped Bedrooms created by Arun M. in India for Airbnb OMG! Fund
Himalayan Fruit Shaped Bedrooms created by Arun M. in IndiaAirbnb

Ghost Town Gondola Town at 12,000 Feet — United States

Ghost Town Gondola Village at 12,000 Feet created by Ben C. for Airbnb OMG! Fund
Ghost Town Gondola Village at 12,000 Feet created by Ben C.Airbnb

Hansel and Gretel's Chocolate House — Argentina

Hansel and Gretel’s Chocolate House by Maria D. for Airbnb OMG! Fund
Hansel and Gretel’s Chocolate House by Maria D.Airbnb

Adobe Fossilized Dinosaur Skull in Desert — United States

Adobe Fossilized Dinosaur Skull in Desert created by Haylee M. for Airbnb OMG! Fund
Adobe Fossilized Dinosaur Skull in Desert created by Haylee M.Airbnb

Tire-Shaped House Made of Junkyard Tires — United States

Tire-Shaped House Made of Junkyard Tires by Kim S. for Airbnb OMG! Fund
Tire-Shaped House Made of Junkyard Tires by Kim S.Airbnb

Livable Giant Fossilized Snail in the Desert — Mexico

Livable Giant Fossilized Snail in the Desert by Diego Z. for Airbnb OMG! Fund
Livable Giant Fossilized Snail in the Desert by Diego Z.Airbnb

Giant Flower Pot on a Farm in Small Town Idaho — United States

Giant Flower Pot on a Farm in Small Town Idaho by Whitney H. for Airbnb OMG! Fund
Giant Flower Pot on a Farm in Small Town Idaho by Whitney H.Airbnb

Giant Camera Atop a Georgia Mountain — United States

Giant Camera Atop a Georgia Mountain by Matthew F. for Airbnb OMG! Fund
Giant Camera Atop a Georgia Mountain by Matthew F.Airbnb

Ancestral Lava Cave in a Volcano — Chile

Ancestral Lava Cave in a Volcano by Fernando B. for Airbnb OMG! Fund
Ancestral Lava Cave in a Volcano by Fernando B.Airbnb

Full Airplane House in Wonder Valley — United States

Full Airplane House in Wonder Valley by Richard C. for Airbnb OMG! Fund
Full Airplane House in Wonder Valley by Richard C.Airbnb

Stargazing Sphere Suspended in the Rocks — United States

Stargazing Sphere Suspended in the Rocks by Orien R. for Airbnb OMG! Fund
Stargazing Sphere Suspended in the Rocks by Orien R.Airbnb

Dome-House Floating in a Koi Fish Pond — Japan

Dome-House Floating in a Koi Fish Pond by Iacopo T for Airbnb OMG! Fund
Dome-House Floating in a Koi Fish Pond by Iacopo T.Airbnb

Modern African Earth Retreat in the Bush — South Africa

Modern African Earth Retreat in the Bush by Juane V. for Airbnb OMG! Fund
Modern African Earth Retreat in the Bush by Juane V.Airbnb

Luxury Bubble On Top Of A Mountain — Australia

Luxury Bubble On Top Of A Mountain by Timothy H. for Airbnb OMG! Fund
Luxury Bubble On Top Of A Mountain by Timothy H.Airbnb

Il Pino, the Pine-Shaped Cabin in the Alps — Italy

Il Pino, the Pine-Shaped Cabin in the Alps by Luca B. for Airbnb OMG! Fund
Il Pino, the Pine-Shaped Cabin in the Alps by Luca B.Airbnb

Modern Cereal Lover's Paradise — United States

Modern Cereal Lover’s Paradise by Trey P. for Airbnb OMG! Fund
Modern Cereal Lover’s Paradise by Trey P.Airbnb

Invisible Farmhouse in a Mango Orchard — India

Invisible Farmhouse in a Mango Orchard by Ankur A. for Airbnb OMG! Fund
Invisible Farmhouse in a Mango Orchard by Ankur A.Airbnb

Liveable Giant Mushroom Spaceship in the Middle of the Jungle — Mexico

Liveable Giant Mushroom Spaceship in the Middle of the Jungle by Pablo C. for Airbnb OMG! Fund
Liveable Giant Mushroom Spaceship in the Middle of the Jungle by Pablo C.Airbnb

Salt Cave and Forest Dwelling With Glass Bottle — South Africa

Salt Cave and Forest Dwelling With Glass Bottle by Liezel M. for Airbnb OMG! Fund
Salt Cave and Forest Dwelling With Glass Bottle by Liezel M.Airbnb

Bush Plane in Alaska Ghost Town — United States

Bush Plane in Alaska Ghost Town by Lisa B. for Airbnb OMG! Fund
Bush Plane in Alaska Ghost Town by Lisa B.Airbnb

Giant Pig in Meadow at Pig Sanctuary

Giant Pig in Meadow at Pig Sanctuary by Tracey S. for Airbnb OMG! Fund
Giant Pig in Meadow at Pig Sanctuary by Tracey S.Airbnb

Read the original article on Business Insider

