Crayola Released Halloween-Themed Face Masks for Kids (and Adults!) on Amazon

SchoolMaskPack/Instagram

They’re creepy and they’re kooky, mysterious and spooky… they’re Crayola’s new Halloween face masks!

In addition to its colorful face masks that were launched in July, the popular arts and crafts brand has recently added Halloween-inspired face masks to its lineup. The face masks are available in both kids and teens/adult sizes with different styles to choose from. Each pack includes five face masks (meant to be worn for every day of the school week) that all have various Halloween caricature designs on them, like a witch, ghost, and mummy. The Crayola masks include nose wires, adjustable earloops, and name tags, and also come with a mesh laundry bag.

Since launching on Amazon last week, the masks are already number one best-sellers in the kids’ costume masks category. They’re currently backordered due to their popularity, but don’t fret — you can still place your order, just expect a later shipping date.

View photos

Amazon

Buy It! Crayola Reusable Cloth Kids Face Mask Set, Halloween, $29.99; amazon.com

RELATED: Halloween Face Masks for Adults and Kids Have Officially Arrived on Amazon

The brand’s original batch of masks are a top choice amongst parents. They’ve racked up hundreds of five-star ratings from shoppers who say they are soft and fit comfortably, and that their kids “love” wearing them.

“These are perfect for my 5-year-old. The other masks we've tried just don't fit him right but these are perfect,” one customer wrote. “Plus he loves the colors and cute faces so he doesn't fight as much with wearing it.”

Crayola says its adult face masks will fit teens and adults 12 and over, while its kids’ masks will fit kids ages three to 11 years old. The CDC states that “cloth face coverings should not be placed on young children under age 2.”

View photos

Amazon

Buy It! Crayola Adult Face Mask, 5 Pack, $39.99; amazon.com; Crayola Kids Face Mask, 5 Pack, $29.99; amazon.com

These Crayola face masks might just sell out before Halloween — so we recommend grabbing yours now before October 31 sneaks up on you.