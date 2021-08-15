Crawshaw twins from Chaminade are double trouble

Years ago, when he was head coach at Lake Balboa Birmingham, Ed Croson coached identical twins Malik and Marquis Jackson. He said he could figure out the two side by side in 2007.

Croson is now coaching another pair of identical twins at Chaminade, defensive end/linebackers Victor and John Crawshaw.

He's having trouble separating the two. Both are straight-A students with SAT scores above 1,500 and 6 feet 2, 235 pounds. Unless they are wearing their jersey numbers, he has no idea which is Victor and which is John.

"Somebody asked who is who?" Croson said. "God knows."

During the spring season, No. 37 Victor was in on 29 tackles. No. 38 John was in on — wait for it — 29 tackles. You can't make this stuff up.

