Crawley Town vs Fulham LIVE: League Cup team news, line-ups and more
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- FulhamLiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
Follow live football coverage with The Independent today.
Whether it's Premier League, Champions League, a European Championship or the World Cup we will keep you up to date with everything you need to know.
We will have all the latest scores, goals and updates plus analysis and reaction throughout the game here.
Follow all the latest in the live blog below:
Crawley Town FC - Fulham FC
Crawley Town vs Fulham
19:15 , admin
Join Jim and Jamie.
Live commentary is available via the match centre or app from 7:35pm. 🎙#CRAFUL
— Fulham Football Club (@FulhamFC) August 23, 2022
Crawley Town vs Fulham
19:15 , admin
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.
Crawley Town vs Fulham
19:15 , admin
Ready to give 💯 per cent.#CRAFUL pic.twitter.com/G5VY6hjN1J
— Fulham Football Club (@FulhamFC) August 23, 2022
Crawley Town vs Fulham
18:45 , admin
Follow live football coverage with The Independent today.
Whether it's Premier League, Champions League, a European Championship or the World Cup we will keep you up to date with everything you need to know.
We will have all the latest scores, goals and updates plus analysis and reaction throughout the game here.
Crawley Town vs Fulham
19:15 , admin
▪️ Three debuts.
▪️ 11 from #FFCU21s involved.
Tonight's #CRAFUL Starting XI: 📋 pic.twitter.com/MQxE1gR3C2
— Fulham Football Club (@FulhamFC) August 23, 2022
Crawley Town vs Fulham
19:15 , admin
Sussex settings. 📍#CRAFUL pic.twitter.com/VcpHvlYFHy
— Fulham Football Club (@FulhamFC) August 23, 2022