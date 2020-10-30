Schoolgirl, 14, Charged With Murdering 24-Year-Old Man In West Sussex

A 14-year-old girl has been charged with murder after a man was stabbed to death in Crawley.

The victim has been named by police as 24-year-old Nimroy Hendricks. The teenage suspect cannot be named for legal reasons.

She is expected to appear in court on Friday afternoon.

Hendricks was found with stab wounds to the chest in Russell Way in the West Sussex town on Tuesday.

Hendricks was found with stab wounds in Crawley

Despite being treated by paramedics and an air ambulance doctor, he died at the scene.

Detective Chief Inspector Andy Wolstenholme, from the Surrey and Sussex Major Crime Team, said: “The circumstances of this case are particularly challenging for everyone involved and will continue to be difficult as people come to terms with significant loss and grief.

“It is imperative that the criminal justice system is allowed to operate effectively in order to support all involved in this case and therefore, I would make a personal plea to people to not speculate on social media on the circumstances of the case, or the identity or motivation of the defendant, whose name may not legally be published.”

