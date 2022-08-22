Crawley in crisis? Fresh bowling attack? The key questions facing England

England have had time to reflect on a humbling defeat in the first Test to South Africa and now begin plotting how they level the three-match series.

The new red-ball regime of Ben Stokes and Brendon McCullum were brought back down to earth at Lord’s after the tourists secured victory by a winning margin of an innings and 12 runs inside three days.

Play concluded before tea on the third day, which meant the hosts have had the whole weekend to get the defeat out of their system before the second Test gets under way at Emirates Old Trafford on Thursday.

Here, the PA news agency takes a look at the key issues.

Normal service resumed?

Before Stokes and McCullum took over this summer, England had endured a horrid run of one victory in 17 Tests. It felt at times during the opener at Lord’s that the hosts had gone back in time with consecutive poor batting displays but it should be noted they were facing a formidable bowling attack who needed just 82.4 overs to dismiss England twice at the home of cricket. Execution will be key after failing in London.

Was Bazball to blame?

While England were skittled on two occasions in rapid fashion, not many of their dismissals were due to the famed aggressive ‘Bazball’ approach that captured the imagination with four remarkable chases in June and July. Alex Lees’ first innings dismissal was poor and Ben Foakes did not cover himself in glory chasing a wide delivery second time around but few of the other home batters were out playing irresponsible shots. In fact McCullum questioned whether they went hard enough and given the performances under the old regime, why should England change what worked two months ago? Dean Elgar threw the hosts off early by making them bat first and insisted his side played their usual way of adapting to conditions which has seen them rise to the top of the World Test Championship under head coach Mark Boucher. A fine pitched up length worked a treat and the tourists waited for English bowlers to stray off line rather than take risks.

Crawley creeping towards exit door?

Zak Crawley failed to arrest his slump and remains under external pressure even if the noises inside the camp suggest he will be backed. A beauty from Kagiso Rabada did for him in the first innings but he missed a straight delivery from Keshav Maharaj on the sweep on day three. His average this summer has dropped to 16.4 across 10 Test innings and maybe more worryingly, his overall first-class figures are now a jot under 30. Crawley looked assured in both innings at Lord’s but needs a score. Stokes, McCullum and assistant coach Paul Collingwood have leapt to his defence this past week, with the latter pair pointedly saying they do not expect consistency but know Crawley can be a match-winner. With no back-up opener in the 14-man squad for the first two Tests, the 24-year-old will play on Thursday.

Talismanic duo back in stride?

Thanks for all the birthday love. Had a great weekend with family and friends ❤️🍾✌️#40 pic.twitter.com/POMAcz3EQS — James Anderson (@jimmy9) August 1, 2022

England played their first red-ball cricket in six weeks at the home of cricket and looked undercooked. Opening duo James Anderson and Stuart Broad failed to make the most of the new ball with South Africa putting on 85 for the first wicket. Broad finished well with three scalps and the seamer has a fine recent record at Old Trafford, taking 16 wickets in two Tests against the West Indies there in 2020 and impressing against both Australia and South Africa. Meanwhile, partner in crime Anderson has a stand named after him at his home ground and teamed up with Broad in trademark fashion to inspire England to victory over the Proteas by 177 runs in 2017. A similar showing with overcast conditions expected would be welcomed by Stokes and McCullum.

Changes elsewhere?

While England are set to stick with Crawley, they have options with the ball. Matthew Potts struggled to make an impression last week, especially against the left-handers, and Craig Overton and Ollie Robinson are pushing for opportunities. Sussex bowler Robinson enjoyed a fine start to life in the Test arena but has faced fitness issues during the past seven months. Back available again and fresh from a strong display for the England Lions against South Africa, he will be chomping at the bit in Manchester. The height and bounce of Overton also provides an interesting dilemma for Stokes and McCullum, who will surely know South Africa’s weakness lays in their batting.