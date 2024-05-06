Crawley announce last-minute postponement of League Two play-off against MK Dons

(Getty Images)

Crawley Town have confirmed their League Two play-off semi-final first leg against MK Dons has been postponed due to a waterlogged pitch.

The match was due to kick off at 3pm this afternoon, but a late call has been made due to the playing surface.

A statement from the club read: “Crawley Town Football Club is disappointed to announce that this afternoon's Sky Bet League Two Play-Off Semi-Final first leg has been postponed due to a waterlogged surface at the Broadfield Stadium.

“Details of a rearranged fixture will be released as soon as possible.”

The second leg of the Crawley vs MK Dons tie is scheduled for Thursday 9 May, meaning there could be another postponement to ensure both sides have enough time to recover between the legs.

MK Dons fans reacted angrily to the news, with many already on their way to Sussex for the match.

One fan on X, formerly Twitter, labelled the move “embarrassing”, while another called it “pathetic”.

Many fans also raised the issue of travel costs, with one stating: “84 pounds I've spent on a train down from Liverpool are you going to refund me?”

Crewe Alexandra will face Doncaster in the other League Two semi-final.

While the League Two play-off final at Wembley is set to take place on 19 May.