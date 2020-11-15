Crawford vs Brook result: ‘Bud’ retains title after fourth-round stoppage

Terence Crawford defeated Kell Brook to retain his WBO welterweight title.

The result is third defeat of Brook’s career, after he lost to both Gennady Golovkin and Errol Spence Jr, and leaves his career int he ring in doubt once again.

Brook came out of the blocks well, with a lot of success coming from his lead jab as both men came out with an orthodox stance. The Sheffield man managed to keep his distance well, keeping the usual slow starter in Crawford to a minimum, and took the first two rounds.

Crawford’s eye began to swell midway through the second round as Brook had continued success, but his experience and ring ability saw him switch to southpaw which took away the jab.

View photos Crawford retains WBO title after stoppage Top Rank via Getty Images Top Rank via Getty Images More

The third saw Crawford become far more aggressive, closing the gap and landing combinations which Brook had no answer for - and it was early in the fourth which saw Brook ask: “What happened there?”

Crawford landed a short right hand which buzzed Brook and sent him crashing into the ropes, which saved him from falling to the mat. The referee gave him a standing count before one of the best finishers in the sport did what he does best, close the show.

Next for Crawford, in his eyes and promoter Bob Arum’s eyes, will be Manny Pacquaio in the Middle East. The fight everyone wants is Errol Spence, but a fight against such a legend in the sport has been earned by the Nebraskan.

For Kell Brook? A return to Sheffield and perhaps a conversation or two with Eddie Hearn.