Crawford vs Brook live stream: How to watch fight online and on television

Kell Brook bids to pull off one of the biggest shocks and best wins in British boxing history when he challenges pound-for-pound star Terence Crawford.

The American defends his WBO welterweight at The Bubble in the MGM Grand, Las Vegas, with Brook looking to add that to the IBF version he previously owned.

The Sheffield fighter lost that title to Errol Spence Jr, and now at 34 years of age, this could be his last chance for a while at reigning at 147 pounds.

With Crawford cut off from a lot of his compatriots in the division, including Spence Jr, Shawn Porter and Danny Garcia, as well as Filipino Manny Pacquiao, all of whom are affiliated with the PBC.

Here’s everything you need to know about the big fight and how you can watch it on television and with a live stream.

When and where is it?

The fight is on Saturday, 14 November, in The Bubble at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas. You can expect the fight to start in the early hours of Sunday morning in the UK.

Ring walks will depend on the undercard results, but you can expect them to take place after 4am, with the fight starting as late as 5am.

What TV channel is the fight on and is there a live stream option?

Premier Sports 1 is available in HD via Sky (412 & 429), Virgin TV (551 & 552) and online via the Premier Player available on app and desktop.

New subscribers to Premier Sports can sign up via the website – www.premiersports.com – from £9.99 per month.

Undercard

Joshua Franco v Andrew Moloney – for WBA super-flyweight title

Fight talk

Brook rejects payday accusation

“I’ve got to applaud Terence Crawford for taking this fight, because he is in there with a monster with self-belief. He is one hell of a fighter but a smaller man naturally to me. I’m a dangerous man, a big welterweight and a force to be reckoned with.

“Everybody has been writing me off. I’m going against everyone. This fight is for me. Nobody else bar me.

“He’s a guy I followed on Instagram because I like his style. I had never worked with him previously because Dominic is my trainer number one. I messaged him on Instagram and basically said ‘let’s work together’.

“The first day, I knew that we gelled unbelievably. He is basically obsessed. He is passionate. And that’s everything I need in this fight.”

Khan backing Brook to pull off upset

“I know he's got his hands full against Terence Crawford. I wish Kell nothing but the best, I wish him the very best, to go out there and put a stop to his reign," Khan told Seconds Out.

“And he can do that, Kell's a good fighter and I've always respected him. Look, as a Brit, we have to support each other.

“Even though we've not looked eye to eye for many years, end of the day I am going to be rooting for him.”

Odds

Crawford: 1/14

Draw: 25/1

Brook: 8/1

Crawford by KO/TKO: 4/9

Crawford by points: 5/2

Brook by KO/TKO: 14/1

Brook by points: 14/1

