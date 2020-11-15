Crawford vs Brook live latest updates, UK start time and how to watch online

Follow the latest updates live as Kell Brook gets his shot at one of the current pound-for-pound best in WBO welterweight champion Terence Crawford at the MGM Grand.

The undefeated Nebraskan is widely considered one of the best in the sport right now, and fights for the first time in exactly 11 months when he takes to the ring tonight. Brook, on the other hand, will be hoping to pull off what would be one of the greatest upsets the sport has seen in his first fight at welterweight since losing to Errol Spence in 2017 when he gave up the IBF title, with the Sheffield boxer looking to become a two-time world champion.

Brook has suffered in recent years with injury after moving up to middleweight but returns to the welterweight division with what many believe is his career on the line. The fight headlines a busy card stacked full of American talent, with live updates, scoring and analysis from the main event as well as full results from the night below.