Crawford, Giants pounce on shaky Pirates bullpen in 7-5 win

  • San Francisco Giants' Austin Slater, right, celebrates with Wilmer Flores (41) after hitting a solo home run off Pittsburgh Pirates starting pitcher Jose Quintana during the fifth inning of a baseball game in Pittsburgh, Saturday, June 18, 2022. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
    1/6

    Giants Pirates Baseball

    San Francisco Giants' Austin Slater, right, celebrates with Wilmer Flores (41) after hitting a solo home run off Pittsburgh Pirates starting pitcher Jose Quintana during the fifth inning of a baseball game in Pittsburgh, Saturday, June 18, 2022. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • San Francisco Giants' Brandon Belt, center, scores on a sacrifice fly by Mike Yastrzemski off Pittsburgh Pirates relief pitcher Wil Crowe during the sixth inning of a baseball game in Pittsburgh, Saturday, June 18, 2022. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
    2/6

    Giants Pirates Baseball

    San Francisco Giants' Brandon Belt, center, scores on a sacrifice fly by Mike Yastrzemski off Pittsburgh Pirates relief pitcher Wil Crowe during the sixth inning of a baseball game in Pittsburgh, Saturday, June 18, 2022. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Pittsburgh Pirates second baseman Diego Castillo, left, cannot handle the throw from catcher Tyler Heineman (not shown) as San Francisco Giants' Luis Gonzalez (51) safely steals second base during the second inning of a baseball game in Pittsburgh, Saturday, June 18, 2022. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
    3/6

    Giants Pirates Baseball

    Pittsburgh Pirates second baseman Diego Castillo, left, cannot handle the throw from catcher Tyler Heineman (not shown) as San Francisco Giants' Luis Gonzalez (51) safely steals second base during the second inning of a baseball game in Pittsburgh, Saturday, June 18, 2022. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • San Francisco Giants' Darin Ruf singles off Pittsburgh Pirates starting pitcher Jose Quintana, driving in a run, during the third inning of a baseball game in Pittsburgh, Saturday, June 18, 2022. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
    4/6

    Giants Pirates Baseball

    San Francisco Giants' Darin Ruf singles off Pittsburgh Pirates starting pitcher Jose Quintana, driving in a run, during the third inning of a baseball game in Pittsburgh, Saturday, June 18, 2022. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • San Francisco Giants' Mike Yastrzemski hits a sacrifice fly to center field off Pittsburgh Pirates relief pitcher Wil Crowe during the sixth inning of a baseball game in Pittsburgh, Saturday, June 18, 2022. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
    5/6

    Giants Pirates Baseball

    San Francisco Giants' Mike Yastrzemski hits a sacrifice fly to center field off Pittsburgh Pirates relief pitcher Wil Crowe during the sixth inning of a baseball game in Pittsburgh, Saturday, June 18, 2022. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • San Francisco Giants starting pitcher Alex Wood delivers during the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Pittsburgh Pirates in Pittsburgh, Saturday, June 18, 2022. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
    6/6

    Giants Pirates Baseball

    San Francisco Giants starting pitcher Alex Wood delivers during the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Pittsburgh Pirates in Pittsburgh, Saturday, June 18, 2022. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
San Francisco Giants' Austin Slater, right, celebrates with Wilmer Flores (41) after hitting a solo home run off Pittsburgh Pirates starting pitcher Jose Quintana during the fifth inning of a baseball game in Pittsburgh, Saturday, June 18, 2022. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
San Francisco Giants' Brandon Belt, center, scores on a sacrifice fly by Mike Yastrzemski off Pittsburgh Pirates relief pitcher Wil Crowe during the sixth inning of a baseball game in Pittsburgh, Saturday, June 18, 2022. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
Pittsburgh Pirates second baseman Diego Castillo, left, cannot handle the throw from catcher Tyler Heineman (not shown) as San Francisco Giants' Luis Gonzalez (51) safely steals second base during the second inning of a baseball game in Pittsburgh, Saturday, June 18, 2022. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
San Francisco Giants' Darin Ruf singles off Pittsburgh Pirates starting pitcher Jose Quintana, driving in a run, during the third inning of a baseball game in Pittsburgh, Saturday, June 18, 2022. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
San Francisco Giants' Mike Yastrzemski hits a sacrifice fly to center field off Pittsburgh Pirates relief pitcher Wil Crowe during the sixth inning of a baseball game in Pittsburgh, Saturday, June 18, 2022. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
San Francisco Giants starting pitcher Alex Wood delivers during the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Pittsburgh Pirates in Pittsburgh, Saturday, June 18, 2022. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
WILL GRAVES
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • San Francisco Giants
    San Francisco Giants
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Pittsburgh Pirates
    Pittsburgh Pirates
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Brandon Crawford
    Brandon Crawford
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Austin Slater
    Austin Slater
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Brandon Crawford tied the game with an RBI single in the sixth and provided some breathing room with an RBI double in the ninth as the San Francisco Giants rallied past the Pittsburgh Pirates 7-5 on Saturday.

Wilmer Flores and Austin Slater homered for the Giants, who have won seven of eight and 13 of 19 to move to 10 games over .500 (37-27) for the first time this season.

Luis González added two hits for San Francisco, including an RBI double in the eighth as the Giants pounced on a shaky performance by Pittsburgh's bullpen, which allowed four runs after starter Jose Quintana's exit with one out in the sixth.

Alex Wood (5-5) surrendered a three-run homer to Pittsburgh's Diego Castillo in the fourth but hung around long enough to win his second straight start. Wood allowed four runs on six hits with two walks and four strikeouts in 5 1/3 innings.

San Francisco reliever Jake McGee got Pittsburgh's Tyler Heineman to pop out to first with the bases loaded to end the eighth after a nine-pitch at-bat to preserve a one-run lead. Camilo Doval retired the Pirates in order for his 11th save and second in two days.

Quintana allowed three runs in 5 1/3 innings before being lifted for Wil Crowe (3-4) after striking out González to start the sixth. Crowe allowed each of his first four batters to reach on two walks and two singles. Crawford's liner up the middle scored Thairo Estrada to pull San Francisco even, and pinch-hitter Mike Yaztremski followed with a sacrifice fly to put the Giants in front.

Stratton came on in the eighth and walked the first two batters he faced before giving up a shot to González that scored Darin Ruf as the Giants clinched their first series win against the Pirates since 2017.

Ke'Bryan Hayes had two hits for Pittsburgh and Castillo drove in four runs — tied for the most by a Pirate this season — but it wasn't enough as their June swoon dropped them to a season-worst 14 games below .500 (25-39).

PEGUERO ARRIVES

Pittsburgh shortstop prospect Liover Peguero went 1 for 3 in his major league debut. At 21 years and 170 days old, Pegeuro — called up from Double-A Altoona on Friday after infielder Tucupita Maracana was placed on the COVID-19 injured list — became the youngest Pirate to reach the majors since Aramis Ramirez, who was 19 years and 335 days old at the time of his debut on May 26, 1998.

BAILEY TOSSED

San Francisco pitching coach Andrew Bailey was ejected in the fifth by first base umpire Jim Reynolds. It's the second time this season that a Giants coach has been tossed. First-base coach Antoan Richardson was ejected for arguing on April 12.

MERCEDES CLAIMED

The Giants claimed catcher/first baseman Yermín Mercedes off waivers from the Chicago White Sox and optioned him to Triple-A Sacramento. To make room for Mercedes on the 40-man roster, San Francisco designated catcher Michael Papierski for assignment.

The 27-year-old Mercedes hit .271 for the White Sox in 2021 but underwent hand surgery in March and has spent all of this season at Triple-A before being designated for assignment last weekend.

Papierski, acquired in a trade with Houston last month, went hitless in nine at-bats with the Giants.

UP NEXT

Giants: Alex Cobb (3-2, 5.73 ERA) returns from a stint on the injured list with a strained neck to make his ninth start of the season in Sunday's series finale.

Pirates: Mitch Keller (2-5, 5.07) is 0-2 in his career against the Giants. Keller has pitched well of late, posting a 2.76 ERA over his last three starts following a brief stint in the bullpen.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Nighthawks stay hot with win over BlackJacks

    The Guelph Nighthawks have started to find their groove. Guelph (5-3) outscored Ottawa in the final three quarters of the game to secure their fourth win in a row by a score of 83-73 as AJ Lawson drilled a top of the key three-pointer in Elam Ending to get the win. The Nighthawks were led by Lawson who dropped 23 including shooting 4 of 12 from three. Ahmed Hill and TJ Lall also chipped in with 15 and 13 points, respectively. Ottawa (1-5) is now on a two-game losing skid and is also 0-3 at home

  • Golden Knights hire ex-Bruins coach Cassidy

    LAS VEGAS (AP) — Bruce Cassidy wasn’t out of a job for long after being hired to coach the Vegas Golden Knights on Tuesday, little more than a week after being fired by the Boston Bruins. Cassidy becomes the Golden Knights’ third coach and replaces Peter DeBoer, who was fired after Vegas missed the playoffs for the first time in its five-year history. Cassidy had a 245-108-46 record and had the Bruins qualify for the playoffs in each of his five-plus seasons after replacing Claude Julien in the

  • Cleveland Browns name Canadian Catherine Raiche assistant general manager

    BEREA, OHIO — Canadian Catherine Raiche continues to climb the ladder towards becoming the NFL's first female general manager. The Cleveland Browns named the 33-year-old Montreal native as their assistant GM and vice-president of football operations Thursday. Raiche had served as the Philadelphia Eagles vice-president of football operations, a position she'd been promoted to before the 2021 season. Raiche joined the Eagles in 2019 as the NFL club's football operations coordinator. Raiche began h

  • Matt Murray debate speaks to wider goaltending conundrum in Toronto

    While wondering if Matt Murray is a viable option between the pipes, Maple Leaf fans should also consider the wider questions concerning the position after the departure of goalie coach Steve Briere, the increasingly likely exit of Jack Campbell and the always uncertain future of Petr Mrazek.

  • U.S. Open: For Thomas, honesty is a costly policy

    BROOKLINE, Mass. (AP) — Justin Thomas wanted to honor the spirit of the game. His reward: a chunky wedge from a bad lie and a big fat bogey on the scorecard. The PGA champion’s drive on the fourth hole at The Country Club on Saturday came to rest awkwardly beside a drain in the fairway. Thomas asked for a ruling, but confessed to the official that the drain didn't interfere with his swing; if he'd said it did, he he would have been entitled to free relief. Forced to play the ball as it lied, Tho

  • Johnny Gaudreau tops NHL's potential UFA class with free agency four weeks away

    NHL general managers get the opportunity to open their chequebooks four weeks from Wednesday. This year's list of potential unrestricted free agents — as always — offers some intriguing opportunities for executives looking to alter the course of their franchises. There's also been a significant amount of buyer's remorse through the years. The Canadian Press takes a look at some of the headline-grabbing options with the NHL market set to open July 13. JOHNNY GAUDREAU 2021-22 salary cap hit: US$6.

  • Blue Jays were 'the leader' to sign Justin Verlander at one point last offseason

    It sounds like Justin Verlander was almost a Blue Jay last winter.

  • Turbide toughs it out in pool to win world title

    MADEIRÃ, Portugal — Don't call Nicolas-Guy Turbide an overnight success. But feel free to call the Quebec City athlete a world champion. Making his fourth career appearance at Madeira, the longtime national team standout finally reached the top of the world championship podium on Wednesday thanks to a triumph in the men’s 100-metre backstroke S13 at the Penteada Olympic Swimming Complex. Turbide claimed silver in his favourite event at last summer’s Paralympic Games in Tokyo and at the 2019 Worl

  • NHL Draft: Sharks' biggest needs, top prospects

    The Sharks have a number of needs heading into the NHL draft.

  • Canadiens trade Shea Weber to Golden Knights for forward Evgenii Dadonov

    MONTREAL — Shea Weber has played his final game in a Montreal Canadiens' sweater. And maybe his last game in the NHL. Weber missed the entire 2021-22 season with foot and ankle injuries that have put his playing career in doubt. General manager Kent Hughes said on Thursday that the Canadiens were operating under the impression that their former captain would not play again as his contract was traded to the Vegas Golden Knights. Montreal received forward Evgenii Dadonov from the Golden Knights, w

  • Bettman says NHL projected to set revenue record this season

    DENVER (AP) — NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman said the league is projecting record revenue this season, an increase he credits to more scoring leading to higher television ratings and more interest in the game. Bettman at his annual state of the league address Wednesday before Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final estimated revenue will surpass $5.2 billion. He said he received information earlier in the afternoon indicating that was a conservative estimate. “We were able to stabilize the business and p

  • Redblacks looking for more than just a good effort in rematch with Blue Bombers

    OTTAWA — Moral victories won’t help the Ottawa Redblacks in the standings. After dropping a 19-17 loss to the Winnipeg Blue Bombers on a last-minute field goal in their season opener last week, the Redblacks are hoping for a different result when they host the two-time defending Grey Cup champions for a rematch on Friday. Ottawa did a lot of good things last week against the Bombers but fell just short. Preparing for Winnipeg in a back-to-back situation presents a different challenge. “It's inte

  • Willis opts to retire from Colts, pursue ministry

    INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Khari Willis found there was more to life than football. So on Tuesday, the Indianapolis Colts' promising 26-year-old starting safety surprised many by retiring to join the ministry. “I am both humbled and excited to pursue the holy call that God has for my life which brings me much joy and purpose,” Willis wrote in his announcement on Twitter. “Thank you all for the support over the years.” Indy seemed to have an inkling Willis considered leaving when it excused him from the

  • Planche Collective is making space for marginalized skateboarders in Montreal

    Cheers ring through Montreal's Jarry Park as skateboarders race down a hill on a cool and windy Sunday afternoon. They smack their boards on the concrete, taking turns facing off in a friendly match as part of Planche Collective's biweekly skate sessions. The collective was started last year with the mission of creating a barrier-free space for women, queer, trans, Black and Indigenous people and other people of colour to get into skateboarding — regardless of skill level. Seeing a lack of welco

  • Fred VanVleet, CJ Miles on nickname, friendship and the Raptors' 'Bench Mob'

    CJ Miles and Raptors guard Fred VanVleet discuss the root of the nickname "steady freddy", their camaraderie on and off the court and why the "bench mob" was a unique group.

  • Capitals' Backstrom undergoes hip resurfacing surgery

    Washington Capitals center Nicklas Backstrom underwent invasive surgery on his left hip, a move that could sideline him long term but is designed to give him a chance to continue playing hockey. The Capitals said Saturday that Backstrom had hip-resurfacing surgery a day earlier at the ANCA Clinic in Sint-Martens-Latem, Belgium. No timeline was given on his return other than the team saying Backstrom will begin a “lengthy” rehabilitation and recovery process immediately. Backstrom missed the firs

  • Minister St-Onge announces creation of Sport Canada athletes commission

    Canada's sport minister Pascale St-Onge emphasized once again that the athlete voice is critical in changing the sports culture in this country. St-Onge announced a couple of safe-sport initiatives on Sunday, including the creation of an athlete advisory committee within Sport Canada to amplify athlete voices. The minister said participation with the new Office of the Integrity Commissioner (OSIC), which will become operational on Monday, will gradually become mandatory for all national sport or

  • Makar has accident with drone during video shoot in practice

    Colorado Avalanche defenseman Cale Makar luckily escaped injury when he had a run-in with a drone during practice on Friday.

  • Avalanche must beat two-time champion Lightning to win Cup

    DENVER (AP) — Nathan MacKinnon wouldn’t have it any other way. He and the Colorado Avalanche have stubbed their toe many times in the playoffs over the past several years, never getting past the second round. Now that they’ve broken through to reach the Stanley Cup Final, naturally they need to beat the back -to- back defending champion Tampa Bay Lightning to win this core group’s first title. Game 1 is Wednesday night in Denver. "I’m glad we’re playing Tampa,” MacKinnon said Tuesday. “There’s n

  • NBA draft: Jean Montero has three-level scoring potential with shades of Fred VanVleet's mentality

    Jean Montero was a bit of an unknown within draft circles but has burst onto the scene with some standout performances at the Nike Hoop Summit and NBA Draft combine. Listen to the full episode on the best options for Toronto at No. 33 on the "Raptors Over Everything" podcast feed, or watch on YouTube.