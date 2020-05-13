Crawford Collins Speaks Out After YouTube Partner Corey La Barrie's Death: 'You're a Legend'

Crawford Collins is mourning the loss of his close friend and YouTube collaborator Corey La Barrie.

On Tuesday, Collins shared an emotional Instagram post paying tribute to the vlogger, who died Sunday in a car crash on his 25th birthday.

"Corey, you were my brother/best friend/channel partner and one crazy motherf—ker," Collins began the lengthy post.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

"From the 1st day I met you you’ve done nothing but push me to be a better person and help me out any chance you had. Anytime I needed help with a video or had no money to call an uber or needed a place to stay you were always the 1st one to help me out and the same would go for any of your friends that needed the same," he wrote.

Collins, who launched a YouTube channel with La Barrie in July 2019 called Corey & Crawford, described the social media star as a "supportive friend," adding that "what everyone is saying about you supports that 1000x over."

RELATED: Kian Lawley Remembers YouTuber Corey La Barrie After His Car Crash Death: 'You Shouldn't Be Gone'

He went on to remember La Barrie as someone who "always lived life to the fullest," even if it got them into "some trouble."

Collins joked he's even going to miss La Barrie nagging him to edit their videos or get in more footage.

Crawford Collins/Instagram

"I wish more then anything that we could have accomplished all the big plans that we had for the future," he said. "But I take comfort in knowing how many people you impacted positively in such a short time and because of that your legacy will live forever."

"I’ve never been much of a writer and I could speak for hours about how much you’ve impacted me and everyone around you but I’ll end this one here. You’re a legend bro. Love you always🖤," he concluded the post.

In remembering La Barrie, Collins also shared several photos of the two together on his Instagram Story.

Story continues

The fatal incident occurred on Sunday night at around 9:30 p.m. in the Valley Village area of Los Angeles, when Ink Master's Daniel Silva was driving a 2020 McLaren 600LT "at a high rate of speed" and "lost control," running off the road and colliding with a stop sign and tree, authorities allege. La Barrie was reportedly in the passenger seat.

RELATED: Everything to Know About Corey La Barrie, YouTuber Killed in a Car Crash on His 25th Birthday

The Los Angeles Fire Department responded to the scene, and both Silva and La Barrie were transported to a local hospital, where La Barrie was pronounced dead. On Monday, Silva was arrested.

La Barrie gained fame for his light-hearted vlogs that followed his daily life. La Barrie would often collaborate with other YouTubers and prank his friends. Most recently, the late influencer chronicled his life while social distancing amid the ongoing coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic in a video from April titled "A Day in My Life Stuck Inside!"

His most popular video, which has 745,496 views, shows him pranking YouTuber David Dobrik by putting a wheel lock on his Tesla.