'Crawdads' author Delia Owens is wanted for questioning in a murder. Here's why.

Barbara VanDenburgh, USA TODAY
·4 min read

You don’t need to live in the South to be up to your ears in singing crawdads.

Delia Owens’ thriller “Where the Crawdads Sing” has been an inescapable best seller since it hit shelves in 2018. After four years and more than 12 million copies sold worldwide, it’s now also a film produced by Reese Witherspoon, whose Hello Sunshine book club helped fuel the success of the novel. The book has spent more than 200 weeks on USA TODAY's Best-Selling Books list, including 17 weeks at No. 1. The film, released last week and starring Daisy Edgar-Jones and David Strathairn, brought in $17 million on its opening weekend in theaters.

It’s a success story that seems plucked from a fairy tale, a first-time novelist, now 73, becoming a worldwide sensation with her page-turning story of a plucky girl from the marshes of North Carolina suspected of murder.

But that’s not the only reason people are talking about Owens: The author is herself wanted for questioning in a decades-old murder.

'Where the Crawdads Sing': The biggest changes between the book and movie

Who was Delia Owens before she was a best selling novelist?

For two decades, Delia Owens worked as a wildlife conservationist in Africa.

Owens grew up in Georgia and studied zoology at the University of Georgia, where she met Mark Owens, now her ex-husband, and became stepmother to his son Christopher Owens. In the 1970s, Delia and Mark Owens relocated to the remote Kalahari Desert of Botswana to establish a research station and study wild animals.

In the spirit of famed primatologists Jane Goodall and Dian Fossey, the Owenses carefully studied and formed intimate bonds with their subjects, including lions and hyenas. Their experiences are detailed in three co-authored nonfiction books: 1984’s “Cry of the Kalahari,” 1992’s “The Eye of the Elephant: An Epic Adventure in the African Wilderness” and 2006’s “Secrets of the Savanna: Twenty-Three Years in the African Wilderness Unraveling the Mysteries of Elephants and People.”

&quot;Where the Crawdads Sing,&quot; by Delia Owens
"Where the Crawdads Sing," by Delia Owens

A murder caught on camera remains unsolved

Delia, Mark and Christopher Owens are all wanted for questioning in the 1995 murder of an alleged poacher in Zambia.

The incident first came to light in 1996, when the ABC News program “Turning Point” aired a report titled "Deadly Game: The Mark and Delia Owens Story." In the report, cameras capture the shooting of a suspected poacher; the murder aired on TVs across the country on ABC.

“On this mission, we would witness the ultimate price paid by a suspected poacher,” anchor Meredith Vieira narrates over footage of a scout coming across an abandoned campsite, where he finds shotgun shells. The scout then lies in wait to ambush the suspected poacher.

The scout, whose face is intentionally blurred, and the victim are never identified in the piece.

Book bans are on the rise: What are the most banned books and why?

Why are Delia and Mark Owens wanted for questioning? 

At the time of the murder, the Owenses were deeply involved in anti-poaching efforts. At North Luangwa National Park in Zambia, the Owenses got caught up in the region’s poaching wars due to the widespread slaughter of elephants for their valuable ivory tusks. Mark Owens ran anti-poaching patrols, bringing teams of scouts into the bush to confront and stop poachers.

A 2010 New Yorker article by Jeffrey Goldberg titled “The Hunted: Did American conservationists in Africa go too far?” was the first to extensively detail the incident. Goldberg reports that the Owenses left Zambia for the U.S. shortly after the program aired, never to return.

Goldberg spoke to cameraman Chris Everson, who filmed the incident. Everson alleges that it wasn’t an African scout who killed the suspected poacher, but Mark’s son Christopher Owens, who he said was standing off camera.

Last week on the "Today" show, Goldberg said, "Zambian authorities don’t believe Delia was directly involved in the murder or the disposal of the body. What they believe is that she’s the most important witness."

Goldberg continued, "Delia told me point blank that they knew nothing of this murder, and they had absolutely nothing to do with it."

The New York Times reports that when asked about the incident in a 2019 interview, Owens denied any involvement. “I was not involved,” she said. “There was never a case, there was nothing.”

The unsolved case remains open. The Owenses have not been charged with any crimes, but are wanted for questioning by Zambian authorities.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Delia Owens: Why 'Crawdads' author is wanted for questioning in murder

Latest Stories

  • 'There's just no throat': Pearl Jam scraps gig after Eddie Vedder injures vocal cords

    Pearl Jam is putting its tour of Europe on hold after its lead singer Eddie Vedder injured his vocal cords 'due to extreme circumstances.'

  • Portugal residents worry as wildfire rages on

    STORY: "The drought has been extreme. No rain, no winter. All this has contributed to us getting to this situation," he said.More than 1,000 firefighters have been battling several wildfires across Portugal, including in Murca, since a heat wave started last week when temperatures surpassed 104 degrees Fahrenheit (40C) in some parts of the country.Lopes added he was worried fire could destroy his olive trees and his grandchildren's future.

  • Adele Smiles While Enjoying Romantic Italy Vacation with Boyfriend Rich Paul and Friends

    Adele and Paul sparked engagement rumors earlier this year after the "Easy on Me" singer was spotted wearing a large diamond ring

  • Chris Pratt shows off six-pack abs on set of 'The Terminal List': 'Lookin cut'

    An adorable sticky note from the actor's 9-year-old son, however, stole the moment.

  • Netflix: Why some viewers are unsubscribing and switching off

    The dominance of the world's biggest streaming platform could be starting to weaken.

  • This Calgary youth basketball coach is helping more kids experience sport

    Youth sports can be expensive for parents looking to sign their kids up, but one Calgary father is volunteering his time to make it a little easier for other families. Angel Martinez coaches the Calgary Bulls basketball team nearly every weeknight — and he doesn't make a dime doing it. "Yes it's a lot of work, but I love this game," explained Martinez. "I can see the results, so that is my paycheck for me. That is the money." Not only does Martinez spend his time teaching the U16 team at no char

  • Jackie Robinson's legacy looms over All-Star Game in LA

    LOS ANGELES (AP) — The legacy of Jackie Robinson showed in Major League Baseball’s draft, with four Black players among the first five selected for the first time in history. Six of the first 18 players chosen as well as nine players taken in the first round are Black. All of them are alumni of MLB's diversity development programs. That’s considered progress in a sport that has a smaller percentage of Black players now than any year since the early 1990s. “It's nice to see athletes sticking arou

  • Roughriders QB Fajardo unsure how long he can play the pain game

    WOLFVILLE — Cody Fajardo isn't sure how much longer he can continue playing on his ailing left knee. The Saskatchewan Roughriders starting quarterback has been playing with a brace on his knee since the second week of the CFL season. Earlier this week, Fajardo expressed optimism his knee was actually starting to come around. But that all changed Saturday afternoon in Saskatchewan's 30-24 loss to Toronto in the 2022 Touchdown Atlantic contest. In the second quarter, Fajardo was in obvious pain af

  • Last offspring of legendary N.S. horse wins the lone race that eluded his sire

    The offspring of a legendary Nova Scotia racehorse has won the only race that his sire lost. Somebeachsomewhere was considered one of the best harness racing horses of all time, winning 20 of 21 career races. The only one he lost was the New Jersey Meadowlands Pace in 2008. Fourteen years later, his colt, Beach Glass, has claimed the title. "It's a bit surreal," said Brent MacGrath, who owned and trained both horses. Beach Glass started off the race in fifth place, slowly working his way to the

  • Levins finishes historic fourth, crushes his Canadian marathon at world championships

    EUGENE, Ore. — Canada's Cam Levins never lost his self-belief. And after nearly four frustrating years of disappointing finishes, dropouts, and the loss of his sponsor, Levins wrote a remarkable comeback story on Sunday, shattering his own Canadian record, racing to an historic fourth place in the marathon at the world track and field championships. "I'm thrilled, obviously. I'm over the moon," Levins said. The 33-year-old from Black Creek, B.C., ran two hours seven minutes nine seconds to crush

  • Johnny Gaudreau pens letter to Calgary after leaving Flames in free agency

    Johnny Gaudreau says he was always open to staying with the Calgary Flames. The draw of being closer to family, however, became too strong. The star winger penned a piece in The Players' Tribune published Wednesday where he tried to explain his decision to leave the only NHL team he'd ever known for the Columbus Blue Jackets in free agency Gaudreau said his mind wasn't made up that he would be leaving Calgary, even after rejecting an eight-year contract extension before hitting the open market.

  • Canadiens send Petry, Poehling to Penguins for Matheson, fourth-round pick

    MONTREAL — The Montreal Canadiens have traded defenceman Jeff Petry and forward Ryan Poehling to the Pittsburgh Penguins for defenceman Mike Matheson and a fourth-round pick in 2023. The trade ends a tenure of seven-plus seasons in Montreal for Petry, who was acquired by the Canadiens in a trade with Edmonton on March 2, 2015. He had 70 goals and 178 assists in 508 games with the Canadiens. Matheson had 11 goals and 20 assists in 74 games with the Penguins last season and added one goal and five

  • After Olympic success in Tokyo, Canada women look to dethrone U.S. as CONCACAF champs

    Canada had the better of the U.S. en route to winning Olympic gold in Tokyo last summer. Now the Canadian women look to build on that success by taking the CONCACAF title away from the top-ranked Americans. The North American rivals blazed an identical trail in reaching Monday's CONCACAF W Championship final, each winning four games while outscoring the opposition 12-0. The U.S. and sixth-ranked Canadians dispatched No. 37 Costa Rica and No. 51 Jamaica by identical 3-0 scores in semifinal play T

  • Defence in Jake Virtanen sexual assault trial suggests complainant could have done more to avoid sex

    On the second straight day of cross examination, the lawyer representing Jake Virtanen in his jury trial for sexual assault suggested the complainant could have lied about having a yeast infection or said she was menstruating if she really didn't want to have sex with the former Vancouver Canuck. "I thought saying no, I don't want to do this and physically pushing him off of me was enough," she replied, her voice rising and full of emotion. "What else did I have to say?" Virtanen, 25, is facing

  • 'Back in the saddle': 2022 Calgary Stampede winds down with near pre-pandemic numbers

    The 2022 Calgary Stampede wrapped up Sunday, and numbers show the first full event since 2019 reached near pre-pandemic attendance levels. Steve McDonough, president and chairman of the Stampede board, said the parade led by actor Kevin Costner on July 8 brought in more than 305,122 spectators. McDonough said it was one of the highest attended parades in Stampede history. "I think it's fair to say Stampede in Calgary is back in the saddle," he said. McDonough also said this year's event broke a

  • Should the Raptors start Trent Jr. or Achiuwa next season?

    Amit Mann and Sean Woodley discuss why the Raptors should consider starting Precious Achiuwa over Gary Trent Jr. next season and how it benefits their system. Full podcast looking at the back-end and rotation players is on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed.

  • Report: Nets wouldn't consider Kevin Durant trade with Raptors without Scottie Barnes

    The Nets are understandably setting the bar as high as possible in Durant trade talks.

  • Toronto Raptors sign guard Jeff Dowtin Jr. to two-way contract

    TORONTO — The Toronto Raptors have signed guard Jeff Dowtin Jr. to a two-way contract. The six-foot-three, 185-pound Dowtin joined the Raptors for this year's NBA Summer League, where he averaged 16 points, 4.3 assists, 3.8 rebounds and 28.1 minutes in four games (all starts). He shot 57 per cent from the field, including 36.4 per cent from three-point range. A native of Upper Marlboro, Ma., Dowtin played in nine NBA games last season for Golden State, Milwaukee and Orlando, averaging 2.1 points

  • Antonella Roccuzzo one of the richest soccer wags out there

    Here’s all you want to know about Antonela Roccuzzo, from how she met Leo Messi back when she was just 9 years old, to her own business venture in the children's fashion.

  • Canadiens send Petry, Poehling to Penguins for Matheson, fourth-round pick

    MONTREAL — The connection between Montreal general manager Kent Hughes and new Canadiens defenceman Mike Matheson goes back several years. Both are from Montreal's West Island, and Hughes said he has known Matheson since his days playing midget triple-A hockey. "First-class human being," Hughes said of Matheson. "The expression you'd always say is: "The kind of guy you'd let marry your daughter.'" Hughes has brought Matheson back to his roots, acquiring the 28-year-old Pointe-Claire, Que., nativ