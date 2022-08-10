Panamanian politician posts SOS after crashing in jungle

A presidential candidate in Panama has posted a dramatic plea for help on social media after his helicopter crashed into the country's jungle.

Dimitri Flores, a independent candidate seeking to stand in elections in 2024, posted the video from the scene after his aircraft crashed in a mountainous area in western Panama.

The helicopter was said to be carrying six people, including Mr Flores.

The presidential candidate said several were injured in the crash.

"The helicopter crashed," the politician added between grunts of pain. "We have to thank God that we are alive."

"Try to send for me," Mr Flores said. "Here there are broken legs, arms, wow."

As he moved around the crash site, the remains of his orange helicopter could be seen protruding through dense branches in the background.

Mr Flores explained the accident happened "at 4,500ft [1,400m] in the mountains, after [the area of] Ceiba and reaching Jaramillo". He did not provide details as to what had caused the helicopter to crash.

Panama's Civil Aviation Authority wrote on Twitter that the aircraft had already been located and said that a rescue operation was under way.

Mr Flores, a lawyer, is one of a number of people seeking a position on the presidential ballot in 2024 as an independent candidate.