Crash traps two inside car dangling over rushing canal, California firefighters say

A head-on collision sent a car flying over the edge of a rushing canal near Colton, leaving two people trapped inside, California fire officials reported.

City firefighters rescued the two occupants Saturday afternoon, Oct. 15, the Colton Fire Department said in a news release.

Firefighters first stabilized the car in the water, then used the Jaws of Life to pull off a passenger door, the release said.

The two people inside were rescued and taken to a trauma center, firefighters said.

The release did not provide details on their injuries.

Colton is a city of 54,000 people adjacent to San Bernardino in Southern California.

