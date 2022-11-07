Crash on notorious road known as ‘The Dragon’ starts wildfire in Smoky Mountains park

A motorcycle crash on the notorious stretch of road known as “The Dragon” ignited a wildfire that has spread across 100 acres inside Great Smoky Mountains National Park, according to Tennessee officials.

The fire was 90% contained Monday, Nov. 9, and some ongoing “rain is likely to help tremendously,” the Tennessee State Highway Patrol reported on Twitter.

All lanes of U.S. 129/State Road 115 from mile marker 5 to mile marker 11 were closed near the Tennessee-North Carolina state line, the Tennessee Department of Transportation says.

The two-lane stretch of highway is known as “The Dragon” and “Tail of the Dragon,” and has a reputation for being one of the most “exciting” and dangerous roads to drive on in the country.

MM 5 fire! U.S. 129 from the 11mm to the state line in TN is still CLOSED. @forestservice out of Cherokee, NC is managing agency.Approximately 80-100 acres. Thankfully it is currently raining ️Photos from yesterday and into the nighttime. pic.twitter.com/zJaLC30ONa — THPKnoxville (@THPKnoxville) November 7, 2022

The wildfire was first reported around 11:30 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 6, about 2 miles west of Parson Branch Road, near Chilhowee Lake, National Park Service officials said in a news release.

“The fire is located near Cattail Branch in the backcountry of the park and is not near any hiking trails,” the park said.

Details of the motorcycle crash were not released, including whether anyone was hurt.

“The Dragon” is considered a thrill ride for motorcycle and sports car enthusiasts. It gets its name from its curves like a dragon’s tail.

“This stretch of two-lane road has become a hugely popular destination for motorcyclists and sports car drivers,” according to Dangerousroads.org.

“The road features 318 curves in just 11 miles. ... With hundreds of blind curves, long blind crests, and high degrees of camber, this claustrophobic scenic forest road presents plenty of opportunities to leave the pavement both laterally, and longitudinally.”

Story continues

MM 5 fire! U.S. 129 from the 11mm to the state line in TN is completely shut down . In NC, the state line to Deals Gap is shut down . @NCSHP is on scene, as well as @NCDOT. THP, @BcsoTN, and @myTDOT are on scene. @forestservice out of Cherokee, NC is managing agency. pic.twitter.com/Pr9RLG2ES4 — THPKnoxville (@THPKnoxville) November 7, 2022

7-year-old killed when tree crashes onto family’s tent in Great Smoky Mountains

350-pound bear rips into sleeping family’s tent in Smoky Mountains, claws mom and child

‘Aggressive’ bears reported on Appalachian Trail, prompting camping bans in Tennessee