Crash with nine vehicles including six semis slows KC area traffic on I-49: Belton police

Police advised Kansas City commuters on Wednesday to avoid a stretch of Interstate 49 at Missouri 58 Highway as a crash involving nine vehicles, including six semi trucks, was expected to cause major traffic delays well into the evening.

Around 1:30 p.m., Belton police were called out to a collision near the interchange and advised by emergency responders of a multiple vehicle crash, Sgt. Mary Bruegge said in a statement late Wednesday afternoon. An animal transport trailer, a wrecker truck and a Ford Explorer were also involved.

Police did not have any details regarding injuries as of late Wednesday afternoon.

Police said some vehicles slid off the road to avoid a collision. Several of the semi trucks were in the median off the road. Tow trucks were scheduled to remove the trucks after rush hour, around 8 p.m.

Belton police were advising motorists to find alternate routes Wednesday.