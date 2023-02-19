Crash near Nampa leaves Emmett man dead and Idaho State Police investigating

Sally Krutzig
AP file

An early-morning collision left one person dead Sunday near Nampa.

A 33-year-old man from Emmett was driving his truck east on U.S. 20 when the vehicle left the road north of Nampa near 11th Avenue North, according to an Idaho State Police release.

Few details have been released, but police said the vehicle crashed at 12:18 a.m. and the driver succumbed to his injuries at the scene.

The ISP is investigating the incident.

