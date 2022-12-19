Crash near Malfunction Junction causes injuries and miles-long traffic jam

A crash caused injuries and completely blocked one side of a highway running through Columbia near the area called Malfunction Junction.

The South Carolina Department of Transportation said all of the eastbound lanes were blocked on Interstate 26, near the junction with Interstate 126, creating delays for drivers on the Monday morning commute. That’s in Lexington County, and close to the Richland County line.

The crash happened at about 6:50 a.m., according to SCDOT.

Information about the cause of the collision, and the number of vehicles involved, was not available.

Vehicles are backed up following a collision.

Injuries were reported in the wreck, according to the South Carolina Department of Public Safety. There was no word on the number of people hurt or their conditions.

Vehicles were backed up at least 6 miles because of the crash on I-26 as emergency vehicles responded to the scene, traffic cameras showed.

Information about when the lanes would be reopened and the scene would be cleared was not available.

Drivers are encouraged to avoid the area if possible, otherwise they should expect delays.

Emergency vehicles respond to a crash in the area near Malfunction Junction.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.