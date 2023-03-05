Crash on Midlands road sent four people to a hospital; now one has died, SC cops say

Days after a crash on a Midlands road that sent four people to an area hospital one of them has died, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

The single-vehicle collision happened Feb. 25 in Orangeburg County, said Cpl. Tyler Tidwell. On Friday, Tidwell reported the driver of the recreation vehicle died.

The Orangeburg County Coroner’s Office has not publicly identified the driver.

The crash happened at about 4:25 p.m. on Interstate 95, according to Tidwell.

A 2018 RV was driving north on I-95 when it ran off the right side of the road and crashed into a tree, Tidwell said. All four people in the RV were hospitalized, according to Tidwell.

Further information on the conditions of the three passengers who were hurt was not available.

No other injuries were reported.

There was no word if anyone in the RV was wearing a seat belt.

Information about why the RV veered off I-95 was not available, but the collision continues to be investigated by the Highway Patrol.

Through Feb. 26, at least 125 people had died on South Carolina roads in 2023, according to the state Department of Public Safety. Last year, 1,081 people died in crashes in South Carolina, DPS reported.

At least six people have died in Orangeburg County crashes in 2023, DPS data shows. Last year, 46 deaths were reported in the county, DPS reported.