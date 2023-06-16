Crash on Man O’ War Boulevard sends 3 to hospital, Lexington police say

A crash in Lexington sent three people to a hospital early Friday morning, according to Lexington police.

The crash happened near the intersection of Man O’ War Boulevard and Belleau Wood Drive around 1:45 a.m., according to Lexington police Sgt. Thomas Johnston. A truck drove over the center median on Man O’ War and crossed oncoming lanes before hitting a tree. The vehicle came to a stop in a culvert. No other vehicles were involved in the crash.

All three occupants, one man and two women, were transported to a hospital, Johnston said. The two women were taken to the intensive care unit with possible life-threatening injuries. The man was in stable condition, Johnston said.

The collision reconstruction unit responded to the scene, according to Johnson. The cause and factors of the crash were still under investigation later Friday morning.