Crash involving a police car kills a woman and closes Broward streets, BSO says

David J. Neal
·1 min read

A woman was killed in an early morning Sunday crash involving a Coconut Creek police officer, according to the Broward Sheriff’s Office, shutting down about 300 yards of westbound West Sample Road since the 4 a.m. crash.

West Sample Road has been shut down from Northwest 42nd Avenue to Lyons Road.

BSO, which is handling the investigation, said Margate Fire Rescue took the woman from the crash site at Sample and Lyons to a hospital, where she died. Coconut Creek police Tweeted about the crash that “One of the drivers involved was one of our officers in his marked unit. He is okay...”

This is a developing story and will be updated as more is learned.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Extremism researcher says death of gunman who tried to breach Ohio FBI office is 'a really good example' of how far-right conspiracies can get followers killed

    Ricky Shiffer, the gunman, had been following and engaging with right-wing, online platforms which encouraged him to act violently.

  • Police Theorize Man Rescued From Collapsed Tunnel in Rome Was Attempting Bank Robbery

    Police in Italy said they have not ruled out the possibility that a man rescued from a collapsed tunnel in Rome on Thursday, August 11, was attempting to carry out a bank robbery, according to a police statement to AFP.Footage released by the fire and rescue service shows crews digging a hole to reach the man. He was trapped for eight hours under Via Innocenzo XI near the Vatican, according to the fire service.According to Sky TG24, investigations were underway to determine if the man and three other people were attempting to reach a bank after digging into the earth from a vacant store. There are two banks located hundreds of meters from the collapse site, the outlet said.News outlet Corriere della Sera said there were a number of other theories as to why the man was in a makeshift tunnel, including illegal construction.Sky TG24 said the man was due to be released from the hospital on Friday. The outlet said two people linked to the incident were arrested on charges of resisting a public official, but investigators had not found evidence they were part of a group trying to dig a tunnel to commit theft. Credit: Vigili del Fuoco via Storyful

  • Britons give up their pets as living costs soar

    STORY: Meet Harriet the English cocker spaniel.She was found running along a busy road in London after witnesses say she was pushed out of a car, abandoned. And she's a possible victim of the worsening cost-of-living crisis that a leading animal charity says has led to a growing number of people to part with their pets.Harriet is now one of hundreds of dogs and cats currently being looked after by England's famous Battersea charity.And similar centers around the country say they are seeing record inquiries for dog and cat returns.The tightest squeeze on living standards since at least the 1960s is forcing many owners to decide the additional cost of food and vet bills isn't manageable.Steve Craddock is the center manager."We are seeing an increase in the animals that people are wanting to give in to Battersea of up to 30 percent from last year. Whilst we don’t have any specific data we are seeing that some of these animals are because people are no longer able to look after them, they’re no longer able to afford their care, particularly things like veterinary care.""One particular case is Magpie. She’s a cat that’s come into Battersea Dogs and Cats Home just this week. Magpie has been brought in by its owner because it’s become pregnant and the owners no longer able to afford to care for Magpie or her kittens once they’re born."The trend follows a surge in demand for pets during COVID-19 pandemic lockdown.It also comes amid warnings of recession, and as UK households are dealing with a massive crisis in their energy bills. They are set to triple in January, and some charities have warned it could put millions of people into poverty.Dogs Trust currently has 692 dogs needing homes in centres across the country,It said the last time it had seen anything like this was in the wake of the 2008 financial crash.For now, it means plenty of fluffy faces are just hoping someone can give them a permanent home.

  • Anne Heche's most memorable TV and movie roles

    The late actress had a career that spanned more than three decades.

  • Prince Harry ‘Intensely Focused’ on Researching Mom Diana’s Death for His Memoir

    Anwar Hussein/Getty ImagesWelcome to this week’s edition of Royalist, The Daily Beast’s newsletter for all things royal and Royal Family. Subscribe here to get it in your inbox every Sunday.Prince Harry “intensely focused” on Diana’s final hoursPrince Harry is reportedly researching the final hours of his mother Princess Diana’s life for his forthcoming memoir.The Sun reports that “official judicial sources in Paris” have revealed that Harry’s researchers have been in touch, seeking information

  • Forward Mo Babouli returns to CPL, signs with York United through 2024

    TORONTO — York United FC of the Canadian Premier League has signed former Toronto and Forge FC forward Mo Babouli through the end of 2024. The 29-year-old Babouli, who was born in Syria but came to Mississauga, Ont., when he was three, left Forge in January to join Muaither FC in Qatar's second tier. Babouli joined the Toronto FC academy in 2014, making his debut with the MLS side's first team in April 2016. He played 16 league games for TFC that season with one assist. He then played for Al-Itt

  • Wrestler Eekeeluak Avalak dedicates historic Canada Games gold to his late brother

    THOROLD, Ont. — Eekeeluak Avalak was guaranteed to make history even before he stepped onto the mat on Thursday. The 18-year-old wrestler from Cambridge Bay won not only Nunavut's first ever medal at the Canada Summer Games, but captured gold. In the moments after the victory, he thought of his late brother Joanasie, who would have turned 27 a few days ago. "Happy belated birthday to a special person up in heaven," Avalak said, pointing a finger skyward. "This is for you. And I know you're watch

  • Centre/wing Mitch Richardson returning to Toronto Arrows for a fifth MLR season

    TORONTO — The Toronto Arrows have re-signed Mitch Richardson, bringing the centre/wing back for a fifth Major League Rugby season. The 26-year-old from Stoney Creek, Ont., has featured in 26 matches, including 16 starts for the club, since its inaugural season in 2019. Richardson has covered 795 metres on 95 carries with 96 tackles and four tries in his four years with the club. The six-foot-two 215-pounder enjoyed a breakout season in 2022, setting career highs in matches played (12), starts (1

  • National Bank Open in Toronto will be one of Serena Williams' final events

    TORONTO — Serena Williams' appearance at the National Bank Open in Toronto will be the final one of her career. The tennis legend said earlier Tuesday she is planning to retire from tennis sometime following the U.S. Open, which begins later this month. Williams, who won her opening match at the National Bank Open on Monday, made the announcement in an essay released by Vogue magazine. "I'm turning 41 this month, and something's got to give," wrote Williams. The announcement has already set off

  • Golden Knights goalie Robin Lehner expected to miss 2022-23 season with hip injury

    The injury woes continue for Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Robin Lehner.

  • Serena Williams plays final match in Canada, losing to Bencic at National Bank Open

    TORONTO — Serena Williams looked out at the sold-out crowd at Sobeys Stadium, searching for the fan who had just shouted "Serena, you're the best!" "Thank you. I love all of you," said Williams, with a mix of sweat and tears around her eyes, acknowledging the more than 12,500 spectators who watched her final match in Canada. Williams lost to Switzerland's Belinda Bencic 6-2, 6-4 in the second round of the National Bank Open on Wednesday. Williams, who turns 41 this September, announced her inten

  • Canadian Rory (Red King) MacDonald gets new opponent on eve of PFL semifinal

    Canadian welterweight Rory (Red King) MacDonald has a new opponent for Saturday's Professional Fighters League semifinal in the wake of Russian Magomed Umalatov's inability to get a visa to enter Britain. MacDonald (23-9-1) and Umalatov (12-0-0) were slated to meet in the main event of the PFL playoff card at Motorpoint Arena in Cardiff, Wales, with the winner advancing to the final with the 170-pound title and a US$1-million payday on the line. But on Thursday, the PFL said Umalatov and fellow

  • Review concludes Whitecaps' response to misconduct allegations was appropriate

    An independent investigation has concluded that the Vancouver Whitecaps' response to allegations of misconduct by former women's coaches Bob Birarda and Hubert Busby Jr., was serious and "appropriate." But the report, prepared for Major League Soccer by lawyers Janice Rubin and Melody Jahanzadeh of Rubin Thomlinson LLP, says while the club acted "expeditiously" in hiring an experienced workplace investigator, there were issues with the investigation itself. The report says the initial investigat

  • Rangers name defenseman Jacob Trouba captain

    NEW YORK (AP) — The New York Rangers have named defenseman Jacob Trouba captain. Rangers president and general manager Chris Drury announced the selection in a news release Tuesday morning, and the team held a news conference with Drury, Trouba and coach Gerard Gallant at the team's practice facility in Greenburgh, New York, in the afternoon. Trouba, a first-round selection by Winnipeg in the 2012 draft, was acquired from the Jets on June 17, 2019. He has totaled 20 goals and 58 assists in 189 g

  • Calls for accountability and change within Canadian hockey mount in the wake of national scandal

    Calls for accountability and change within Canadian hockey are growing in the wake of the national organization's alleged sexual abuse scandal — but there is also hope it will be the catalyst to finally change the sport's toxic culture. "I'm not sure it [change] can happen without a change in leadership," said Daryl Fowler, president of Hockey Winnipeg, which represents about 10,000 players. 'We've had the chairman of the board step down. There is some new things happening. We hope that we can d

  • B.C. Lions chase down Calgary Stampeders with 41-40 comeback win

    CALGARY — Sean Whyte's 25-yard field goal with two seconds left in the fourth quarter capped a B.C. Lions' comeback in a 41-40 win over the host Calgary Stampeders on Saturday. Lions quarterback Nathan Rourke recovered from two early interceptions which the Stampeders converted into touchdowns to score a pair of rushing touchdowns, and throw for 488 yards and a pair of touchdowns. The 24-year-old from Victoria threw touchdown passes to Dominique Rhymes and Bryan Burnham. Whyte also kicked field

  • Hurkacz beats Ruud, Carreno Busta tops Evans in National Bank Open semifinals

    MONTREAL — Casper Ruud let the opening game of the decisive set slip away Saturday at the National Bank Open. Hubert Hurkacz took advantage — sealing an important break when his return hit the net cord and trickled over — before rolling to victory. Hurkacz secured a berth in Sunday's final with a 5-7, 6-3, 6-2 victory at IGA Stadium. He'll face Pablo Carreno Busta for the title after the Spaniard posted a 7-5, 6-7 (7), 6-2 win over Britain's Daniel Evans in the evening semifinal. The six-foot-fi

  • Canada's Auger-Aliassime wins third-round match at National Bank Open

    MONTREAL — A powerful service game gave Canada's Felix Auger-Aliassime a distinct advantage in his third-round match at the National Bank Open on Thursday afternoon. Cameron Norrie had no answer for it and then watched his own service game fall apart. The sixth-seeded Auger-Aliassime fired 15 aces in a 6-3, 6-4 victory over the ninth-seeded Brit to earn a quarterfinal berth at his hometown tournament. "That was a very convincing win," Auger-Aliassime said. "I served really well but I felt like I

  • Hurkacz beats Ruud, Carreno Busta tops Evans in National Bank Open semifinals

    MONTREAL — Casper Ruud let the opening game of the decisive set slip away Saturday at the National Bank Open. Hubert Hurkacz took advantage — sealing an important break when his return hit the net cord and trickled over — before rolling to victory. Hurkacz secured a berth in Sunday's final with a 5-7, 6-3, 6-2 victory at IGA Stadium. He'll face Pablo Carreno Busta for the title after the Spaniard posted a 7-5, 6-7 (7), 6-2 win over Britain's Daniel Evans in the evening semifinal. The six-foot-fi

  • Roughriders end slump by edging Elks 34-23 in Edmonton

    EDMONTON — Having a break definitely seemed to serve Saskatchewan well. Quarterback Cody Fajardo ran for a pair of touchdowns and passed for another as the Saskatchewan Roughriders emerged with a 34-23 CFL victory over the Edmonton Elks on Saturday. The Roughriders (5-4) had lost three consecutive games before having a bye week and coming back with a win over Edmonton. “Any win is a good win,” said Saskatchewan linebacker Darnell Sankey. “We come out here and get a win on the road, it’s an accom