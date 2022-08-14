Crash involving a police car kills a woman and closes Broward streets, BSO says
A woman was killed in an early morning Sunday crash involving a Coconut Creek police officer, according to the Broward Sheriff’s Office, shutting down about 300 yards of westbound West Sample Road since the 4 a.m. crash.
West Sample Road has been shut down from Northwest 42nd Avenue to Lyons Road.
BSO, which is handling the investigation, said Margate Fire Rescue took the woman from the crash site at Sample and Lyons to a hospital, where she died. Coconut Creek police Tweeted about the crash that “One of the drivers involved was one of our officers in his marked unit. He is okay...”
All westbound lanes of Sample Rd between NW 42nd Ave & Lyons Rd are currently closed due to a traffic crash investigation. It happened at 3:59 a.m. One of the drivers involved was one of our officers in his marked unit. He is okay… pic.twitter.com/pNlEPREnQC
— Coconut Creek Police Department (@CoconutCreekPD) August 14, 2022
This is a developing story and will be updated as more is learned.