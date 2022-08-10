A crash involving a Miami Dade K-9 officer has shut down part of Florida’s Turnpike

A multi-car crash involving a Miami-Dade police K-9 cruiser has northbound lanes of Florida’s Turnpike closed out of South Miami-Dade beyond Southwest 216th Street as rush hour starts.

After the crash, around 3:20 p.m., the K-9 officer was airlifted by Miami-Dade Fire Rescue to a trauma center, Miami-Dade police said. His dog partner was airlifted with him.

Florida Highway Patrol suggested U.S. 1 or Old Cutler Road as alternates.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more is learned.