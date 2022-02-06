After the crash, Emily Sweeney back on luge's Olympic stage

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·6 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Beijing Games
    Beijing Games
  • Emily Sweeney
    American luger
  • Natalie Geisenberger
    Natalie Geisenberger
    Luger

BEIJING (AP) — It has come up in conversations for four years. The Crash. USA Luge’s Emily Sweeney has had hundreds of them in her sliding career, yet there’s only one that people want to talk about.

Such is what happens after somebody breaks their neck and their back at the Olympics.

Now four years removed from the scare of her life, Sweeney is back on her sport’s biggest stage. She’s one of the many legitimate medal hopefuls in the women’s luge event at the Beijing Olympics, which begins Monday with the first two of four runs at the Yanqing Sliding Center. There are moments where she still struggles with what happened at the Pyeongchang Games, but over time it has also empowered her in the sense that she’s not only still sliding — but she’s even better now.

“It’s actually kind of freeing to me, feeling like the biggest thing I will be remembered for is already done,” Sweeney said. “And I mean that in a positive way. Yes, it was dramatic and it was intense and everything. But it was so challenging and the magnitude of that challenge, I don’t think I’m going to have that in sport again.”

And what that means is the crash gave her perspective.

There has been no women’s luge race in Olympic history with as many sliders who have realistic chances of medaling as the one that begins Monday. There’s the two-time Olympic women’s champion Natalie Geisenberger of Germany, who has been flying in training this week after struggling at the Yanqing track this fall both on-ice and off. There’s Madeleine Egle of Austria, the World Cup women's singles champion this season. World Cup overall champion Julia Taubitz and her German teammate Anna Berreiter are as good as anyone in the world. Summer Britcher of the United States has a pile of medals in her collection. Sweeney has medaled at the world championships before.

They’ve all lost to one another, all defeated one another.

“I think it’s incredibly exciting, this race,” Irish luger and first-time Olympian Elsa Desmond said. “I also don’t remember an Olympics ever being this exciting from the woman’s perspective. ... I think it could be a really interesting race. What we saw here in the World Cup in November, the field was wide open because none of us have any experience here. No one knows this track or has it drilled in the same way we do the other ones.”

That means, quite simply, everyone is sort of on equal footing on the Yanqing track.

If training times are any indicator, Sweeney will have a decent chance to be in the mix. Geisenberger is generally considered the greatest women’s luge competitor ever — and had the fastest time in five of her six training sessions this week. Sweeney, though, had starts that were nearly identical to the Olympic champ; Geisenberger’s average was 7.247 seconds, Sweeney’s was 7.257 seconds.

In the weeks that followed the broken back and broken neck in South Korea, the notion that Sweeney would be in this spot might have been farfetched. Not anymore.

“I don’t even know if I’m past it,” Sweeney said. “There’s still moments where the what-ifs come into mind. But I’m not just here. I’m competitive. I’m more competitive than I’ve ever been. My starts are stronger than they’ve ever been. So, I didn’t just do it. I feel like I did it well.”

There have been tons of challenges along the way.

Go back to 2010, when she lost a spot on the Olympic team by losing a raceoff to Megan Sweeney — her sister. Go back to 2014, when injuries kept her from qualifying for the Sochi Games. The neck and back still hurt from time to time thanks to the 2018 crash.

There's much more. Sweeney’s longtime partner is Italian luge star Dominik Fischnaller; they couldn’t see each other for months after the pandemic hit because of international travel restrictions. Last season, USA Luge missed half of the World Cup slate because of travel issues; this season, Sweeney, a soldier in the U.S. Army, had to miss two World Cups in Russia because of military restrictions about travel there. And if all that wasn’t enough, her sled got held up in China for weeks because of customs issues after training sessions this fall.

“There were a lot of moments where I could have walked away, and I didn’t,” Sweeney said. “I chose to stick it out. I’m just proud to be here and I’m proud of everything I’ve gone through.”

Turns out, the crash showed her that she can handle anything.

The crash at the 2018 Olympics left a stunned silence over the Alpensia Sliding Center. Sweeney wobbled off-line in the track’s most treacherous spot, unsuccessfully trying to slow down and regain control. She was careening wildly, side-to-side, knowing impact was coming. The first hit was feet-first into the lip atop the track, the second was when she ricocheted down the slope of the wall and smashed the base of her neck into more ice-covered concrete. She was thrown off her sled at probably close to 75 mph and her body skidded down the ice to a stop.

“I’m fine,” she insisted that night.

She absolutely wasn’t then. She is now.

The realization hit her only a few days ago. She made it back. She was on a bus going to the top of the Yanqing track, realizing that all she could see in just about any direction was the Olympic rings.

She’s not broken anymore.

“That’s when it just kind of hit me that I’m really proud of myself,” Sweeney said. “And I don’t think I feel that way often. I’m lucky. I have a lot of people who support me, and they tell me they’re proud of me, a lot. But I always felt like it was for things that you were supposed to do, and you didn’t really earn it. I felt that way. But this is the first thing that I’ve done that I know I chose to do, over and over, when it was hard. And I’m really proud of myself.”

___

More AP Winter Olympics: https://apnews.com/hub/winter-olympics and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Tim Reynolds, The Associated Press

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Olympian Kim Meylemans posts emotional video during time in isolation

    Belgian athlete Kim Meylemans took to social media to share a tear-filled video while in isolation at the Olympic Games.

  • Column: Brady's goodbye leaves (almost) everyone smiling

    The smart ones get out while people are still lining up to see them play. Tom Brady was even smarter than that. He was so good for so long that it made the toughest decision of his own career easy for everybody else. Sure, it could have gone smoother. As things turned out, it resembled nothing so much as a broken play that runs for three days without end. But try and name another transcendent athlete who exited the stage to smiles on almost every side of him. We'll wait. Brady’s unparalleled acc

  • COVID-19 robs Olympic curlers of beloved social culture

    SYDNEY (AP) — There is a photograph from the 2018 Pyeongchang Olympics that captured curling fans’ hearts worldwide. In it, Canadian curler John Morris and American rival Matt Hamilton sit side by side, arms draped around each others’ shoulders, grinning faces inches apart, beer cans mid-clink. It was a moment that perfectly captured the spirit of curling, a sport best known for its sweeping but perhaps best loved for its socializing. Yet it is a moment that will likely be impossible to repeat i

  • Bulls hold off Magic's 4th quarter rally for 126-115 win

    CHICAGO (AP) — DeMar DeRozan scored a game-high 29 points, and Zach LaVine added 24, and the Chicago Bulls beat the Orlando Magic 126-115 on Tuesday night. DeRozan scored 20 of his points in the first half, and then the Bulls survived a frantic rally by the Magic midway through the fourth quarter. Wendell Carter Jr. scored 24 points to lead the Magic, including 11 in the first quarter. The Bulls, who were up 113-103 with 7:38 left in the game, failed to score a field goal in the next four minute

  • Fillier fills net early in Olympic debut, Canada thumps Swiss 12-1 in Beijing

    BEIJING — Sarah Fillier scored just 64 seconds into her Olympic debut, but she waited a lot longer than that to know her goal was Canada's first of the Olympic women's hockey tournament in Beijing. Officials spent almost five minutes analyzing video of Fillier batting the puck out of the air and between the Swiss goaltender's legs before validating a goal that got Canada off to the races in Thursday's 12-1 victory. "That's quite the way to make an entrance into the Olympics," Canadian forward Na

  • Elway, Ross, Giants deny claims in Brian Flores lawsuit

    ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — John Elway is refuting Brian Flores' claim in a lawsuit that his interview with the Denver Broncos in 2019 was a sham and only conducted to satisfy the NFL's Rooney Rule. “While I was not planning to respond publicly to the false and defamatory claims by Brian Flores, I could not be silent any longer with my character, integrity and professionalism being attacked,” the Denver Broncos president of football operations said in a statement released by the team Thursday. Elway

  • Michaels to call 11th Super Bowl before NBC contract ends

    Al Michaels finally gets to call a Super Bowl in Los Angeles and will tie the late Pat Summerall for the most by a lead announcer on television. The question everyone wants answered, though: Will this be Michaels' final assignment for NBC? Michaels has been the lead announcer on “Sunday Night Football” since its start in 2006, but his contract expires after next Sunday’s matchup between the Cincinnati Bengals and Los Angeles Rams. The 77-year old hasn’t indicated his future plans, but said he do

  • Ja Morant scores 33, leads Grizzlies' 135-115 rout of Magic

    ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Ja Morant scored 33 points in three quarters and the Memphis Grizzlies led by as many as 31 points in a 135-115 win over the Orlando Magic on Saturday. Morant scored 22 points in the first half as Memphis won its second straight and for the fifth time in six games. The Grizzlies went on a 14-0 run in the first quarter and led 76-56 at the half. Jaren Jackson Jr. scored 21 points for Memphis and Steve Adams added 12 points and 11 rebounds. The Grizzlies shot 50.5% (53 for 105

  • New Pirates coach Callahan focused on her job, not history

    PITTSBURGH (AP) — Caitlyn Callahan was standing in a Starbucks in the fall 2019 when she peered down at her phone and was met with a jolt that changed the course of her life. A couple of clicks told her the New York Yankees had just made Rachel Balkovec the first woman to be a full-time coach in the major leagues. Suddenly, a door that Callahan assumed was closed had swung wide open and her inner ballplayer. “If you’ve ever been in one of those playoff situations where you’re that batter up and

  • Canadian moguls legend Kingsbury had family close to heart in silver-medal performance

    As important ski competition has been for the majority of Mikaël Kingsbury's life, his family has been and will always be the priority. That's why, in preparation to defend his Olympic gold medal on Saturday, he made sure they all knew he was thinking of them. Back inside the family home in Deux-Montagnes, Que., Mikaël's mother Julie, father Robert, brother Maxime and his family as well as Kingsbury's girlfriend Laurence Mongeon were dressed in Canadian colours cheering him on. Mikaël's sister,

  • EXPLAINER: Why India won't send diplomat to China Olympics

    NEW DELHI (AP) — India won’t be sending its top diplomat in Beijing to the Winter Olympics after the honor of carrying the Olympic torch went to a Chinese soldier wounded in a deadly border clash between the countries two years ago. What is this border dispute, and why has it riled up the Indian government? THE DIPLOMATIC BOYCOTT Until this week, India was considering having its top diplomat at its embassy in Beijing attend the games even as several countries like the U.S., Australia, Britain an

  • BEIJING SNAPSHOT: Cheering for China on cold, dark night

    BEIJING (AP) — On a freezing, pitch-black night, as the shops were closing, a crowd of Beijingers gathered in front of a giant outdoor TV screen to watch the country's elite speed skaters chase Olympic gold. They would not be disappointed. China may not have a strong winter sports tradition, but skating is one of the areas where its athletes have excelled. And residents of the capital are especially enthusiastic fans, since many take to the ice themselves on the city's many lakes and canals as s

  • One more Olympic ride: End means a new beginning for White

    ZHANGJIAKOU, China (AP) — One last time, Shaun White will stand atop the Olympic halfpipe, slap his hands together, give a high-five to his coach and take his snowboard, and snowboarding, on the sort of ride that only he can dream up. The Beijing Games will be the fifth Olympics for the three-time gold medalist. And they'll be the last Olympics for the 35-year-old American who is now an elder-statesman for his sport — more than double the age of some of the riders he goes against. Back when he w

  • Spike Lee to direct Colin Kaepernick docu-series for ESPN

    LOS ANGELES (AP) — Spike Lee will direct a multi-part documentary for ESPN on Colin Kaepernick that features extensive interviews with the former San Francisco 49ers quarterback and access to his personal archive. ESPN Films announced Tuesday that Lee would weave never-before-seen footage for Kaepernick's archive to provide “a full, first-person account of his journey.” Kaepernick last played pro football in 2016, the same year he started kneeling during the national anthem to protest racial inj

  • Ayton has 20 points and 16 rebounds, Suns rout Wizards

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Deandre Ayton had 20 points and 16 rebounds in an efficient 24 minutes and the NBA-leading Phoenix Suns rebounded from a streak-ending loss to beat the short-handed Washington Wizards 95-80 on Saturday night. Ayton, playing his third game since returning from a sprained right ankle, and the Suns bounced back from a loss Thursday night at Atlanta that ended their 11-game winning streak. Phoenix led by 25 before the midpoint of the second quarter, 27 at half and 36 in the third q

  • Injury gives ski cross racer Brittany Phelan perspective heading into Olympics

    Canadian ski cross racer Brittany Phelan has learned a lot about herself in the past four years. The product of Mt-Tremblant, Que., won silver at the 2018 Pyeongchang Olympics and felt like she was primed for more heading into the Beijing Games. However, she suffered a devastating knee injury in February 2020 in Megève, France, when she overshot a jump and landed on one leg, blowing out her knee. Despite 13 years of World Cup experience as both an Alpine skier and a ski cross racer Phelan had ne

  • Weidemann, Kingsbury earn Canada's first medals at Beijing Games

    BEIJING — Canada made its mark on the medal table early at the Beijing Olympics, as speedskater Isabelle Weidemann raced to bronze in the women's 3,000 metres on Saturday. The 26-year-old from Ottawa finished with a time of three minutes 58.64 seconds at the Ice Ribbon oval. The women's 3,000 was the second event at the Games to award medals. Weidemann received her hardware shortly after Norway's Therese Johaug became Beijing's first gold medallist in the women’s 15-kilometre cross-country skiat

  • ‘He’s a rockstar’: Fred VanVleet raves about Gary Trent Jr.

    Toronto Raptors point guard Fred VanVleet spoke to the media after Tuesday’s win over the Miami Heat. He praised Gary Trent Jr. for his recent play and his overall passion for the game. He also discussed adjustments made in the second half, and what it would mean to be named an all-star. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • China primed to enter men's Olympic hockey fray for the first time

    BEIJING — Brandon Yip was growing up in Vancouver when his grandmother figured he also needed a Chinese name to honour the family's heritage. The matriarch decided "Jinguang" was a good fit, and the younger Yip continued on as a Canadian kid chasing his hockey dream. The new moniker, however, stuck. "I've just carried it with me," said the now-36-year-old winger. Yip has carried it further than he could have ever dreamed — to the Beijing Olympics as a key member of China's first-ever foray into

  • Shiffrin talks about watching Biles deal with Olympic stress

    Alpine skiing superstar Mikaela Shiffrin was paying attention when gymnastics superstar Simone Biles opened up about being burdened by “the weight of the world” and sat out a string of finals at the Tokyo Olympics six months ago. Shiffrin was listening, too, when swimming superstar Caeleb Dressel revealed, after finishing first in five races at the Summer Games, how “terrifying” it was to confront “so much pressure in one moment; your whole life boils down to a moment.” Observed Shiffrin: “He wo