Crash driver, 21, airlifted from Orkney to Aberdeen

A driver was airlifted from Orkney to Aberdeen after a serious crash.

The two-vehicle accident happened on the A965 at about 22:45 on Tuesday, closing roads around Stenness through most of Wednesday.

The 21-year-old male driver of a black Volkswagen Passat was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary by air ambulance with serious injuries.

The 18-year-old male driver of a white Ford Focus was treated locally at Balfour Hospital and discharged.

Police are appealing for witnesses or anyone with relevant dash cam footage to contact them.