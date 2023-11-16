Crash driver, 21, airlifted from Orkney to Aberdeen
A driver was airlifted from Orkney to Aberdeen after a serious crash.
The two-vehicle accident happened on the A965 at about 22:45 on Tuesday, closing roads around Stenness through most of Wednesday.
The 21-year-old male driver of a black Volkswagen Passat was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary by air ambulance with serious injuries.
The 18-year-old male driver of a white Ford Focus was treated locally at Balfour Hospital and discharged.
Police are appealing for witnesses or anyone with relevant dash cam footage to contact them.