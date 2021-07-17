Crash on Coquihalla Highway causes major traffic delays Saturday

B.C.'s Coquihalla Highway is experiencing major delays Saturday because of a crash around 10 a.m. (Twitter/DriveBC - image credit)

A crash on Highway 5 near Merritt, B.C., has shut down southbound traffic and caused major traffic delays Saturday.

According to DriveBC, a vehicle incident at exit 286 first shut down traffic in both directions near Merritt Saturday morning. The northbound lanes have since reopened but travellers should continue to expect delays.

Southbound traffic has been rerouted along Highway 5A.

Witnesses reported seeing an air ambulances attending the scene.

Highway 1 is currently closed from two kilometres south of Lytton to Hope, and between Lytton and Spences Bridge, because of wildfires in the area.