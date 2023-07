Crash closes Interstate 80 westbound at Milesburg exit, fire officials say

A fatal crash Thursday has closed Interstate 80 West at the Milesburg exit. Traffic is being diverted off the highway onto state Route 144, the Snow Shoe Fire Company posted on Facebook, which has led to backups on the highway.

PennDOT was on the crash scene about 8:30 p.m.

For the latest on road conditions, visit www.511Pa.com.

Check back for updates on this story.