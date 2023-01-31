Crash closes eastbound Highway 401 express lanes in Mississauga

The OPP says the closure is expected to last several hours through the morning rush hour. (CBC - image credit)

A major collision closed the express lanes of Highway 401 eastbound in Mississauga early Tuesday, provincial police say.

Four vehicles, including a transport truck, were involved in the crash, according to OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt.

Two people were taken to hospital with potentially serious injuries, he said.

All express lanes are blocked at Hurontario Street, but the collector lanes remain open.

The closure is expected to last at least several hours and drivers should expect delays in the area, Schmidt said.