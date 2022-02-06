Crash causes injuries, traffic jam on highway running through Columbia

Drivers taking a major highway through Columbia on Sunday were stuck in a traffic jam following a crash.

All of the southbound lanes on Interstate 77 were temporarily blocked following the collision that happened at about 12:20 p.m., according to the South Carolina Department of Transportation.

The wreck was near Exit 5 in Richland County, which is the connection with Bluff Road and can lead drivers toward downtown Columbia.

Vehicles were backed following a crash on an interstate in Richland County.

Injuries were reported by the South Carolina Department of Public Safety. Information on the number of people hurt and the amount of vehicles involved was not available.

There was no word on the cause of the collision.

Vehicles were backed up for about a mile on I-77 to Shop Road, traffic cameras showed.

About an hour after the collision, all of the lanes on I-77 were reopened, but there was no word when the scene would be cleared.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.