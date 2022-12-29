Crash blocks all westbound lanes on highway in Richland County, causes injuries

A crash completely blocked one side of a highway running through Richland County, causing injuries and delays for drivers making the Thursday morning commute.

All of the westbound lanes on Interstate 26 were blocked near the 94 mile marker, according to the South Carolina Department of Transportation. That’s near the Lexington County line, close to Exit 97, which is the junction with U.S. 176. That’s about 10 miles from Columbia.

The crash happened at about 9 a.m., according to SCDOT.

Information about the cause of the collision, and the number of vehicles involved, was not available.

Vehicles were stuck in a traffic jam following a crash, according to the South Carolina Department of Transportation.

Injuries were reported in the wreck, according to the South Carolina Department of Public Safety. There was no word on the number of people hurt or their conditions.

Vehicles were backed up for at least a mile, traffic cameras showed.

Information about when the lanes would be reopened and the scene would be cleared was not available.

Drivers are encouraged to avoid the area if possible, otherwise they should expect delays.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.