Crash blocks popular Columbia road near interstate, fire department says

A crash blocked a busy road in Columbia on Monday afternoon, according to the Irmo Fire District.

A multi-vehicle collision happened at the intersection of Bush River Road and Rockland Road, the fire district said at about 1:40 p.m. That’s immediately off Exit 63 on Interstate 20 in an area densely packed with retail businesses and restaurants.

Multiple lanes are blocked, according to the fire district.

A crash happened on a busy Columbia road.

Information about the cause of the collision, and the number of vehicles involved, was not available.

The South Carolina Department of Public Safety did not say if there were any injuries caused by the wreck.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area, and those with no other options should expect delays.

