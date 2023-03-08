Crash blocks all lanes heading to Columbia on major interstate

Drivers heading toward Columbia on the Wednesday morning commute were delayed by a crash that caused a traffic jam.

All of the westbound lanes on Interstate 20 were blocked by the wreck near Exit 98, according to the South Carolina Department of Transportation. That’s between Camden and Lugoff in Kershaw County, near the junction with U.S. 521.

The crash occurred at about 7:30 a.m., according to SCDOT.

Information about the cause of the collision, and the number of vehicles involved, was not available.

The South Carolina Department of Public Safety did not say if anyone was injured in the crash.

There was no word when the lanes would be reopened and the scene would be cleared.

Drivers should try to avoid the area if possible.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.