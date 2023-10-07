Crash on I-84 near New Plymouth leaves 5 in hospital. A wrong-way driver was involved

Three vehicles crashed along Interstate-84 near New Plymouth, sending two drivers and three passengers to local hospitals and closing eastbound traffic for about two and a half hours Friday night, according to an Idaho State Police news release.

A 21-year-old man from Boise in a Toyota 4Runner was going the wrong way in the eastbound lanes when he crashed head-on into a Dodge Ram pickup truck driven by a 59-year-old man from Mountain Home.

A Volvo semi truck driven by a 28-year-old man from Ontario, Canada, rear-ended the pickup after the crash.

The collision occurred at 11:39 p.m. near milepost seven in Payette County, police said.

The Dodge had three passengers: a 21-year-old woman from Craigmont, a 57-year-old man from Mountain Home and a juvenile.

The drivers of the Toyota and Dodge were taken to local hospitals by air ambulance while the passengers of the Dodge went by ground ambulance. The semi-truck driver was not taken to a hospital.

All occupants were wearing seat belts. State police are continuing to investigate.