Cranswick (LON:CWK) Might Be Having Difficulty Using Its Capital Effectively

If we want to find a stock that could multiply over the long term, what are the underlying trends we should look for? Ideally, a business will show two trends; firstly a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an increasing amount of capital employed. Put simply, these types of businesses are compounding machines, meaning they are continually reinvesting their earnings at ever-higher rates of return. However, after briefly looking over the numbers, we don't think Cranswick (LON:CWK) has the makings of a multi-bagger going forward, but let's have a look at why that may be.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. The formula for this calculation on Cranswick is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.13 = UK£132m ÷ (UK£1.3b - UK£288m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2023).

Thus, Cranswick has an ROCE of 13%. On its own, that's a standard return, however it's much better than the 9.6% generated by the Food industry.

In the above chart we have measured Cranswick's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

How Are Returns Trending?

When we looked at the ROCE trend at Cranswick, we didn't gain much confidence. Around five years ago the returns on capital were 18%, but since then they've fallen to 13%. Although, given both revenue and the amount of assets employed in the business have increased, it could suggest the company is investing in growth, and the extra capital has led to a short-term reduction in ROCE. If these investments prove successful, this can bode very well for long term stock performance.

In Conclusion...

In summary, despite lower returns in the short term, we're encouraged to see that Cranswick is reinvesting for growth and has higher sales as a result. These trends are starting to be recognized by investors since the stock has delivered a 6.4% gain to shareholders who've held over the last five years. So this stock may still be an appealing investment opportunity, if other fundamentals prove to be sound.

If you're still interested in Cranswick it's worth checking out our FREE intrinsic value approximation to see if it's trading at an attractive price in other respects.

