Cranky sports reporter gets steadily more irritated as he’s forced to cover ice storm

A sports reporter made to stand out in a freezing snow storm has gone viral as he gets “crankier and crankier” with his network news station.

Mark Woodley was hailed by comedy legends Judd Apatow and David Cross after his hilarious sarcastic coverage of the blizzard garnered millions of views.

Made to stand in freezing temperatures in Waterloo, Iowa at 3.30am he hit out at the news anchor who asked him how he was feeling.

Mark Woodley reports on face freezing weather (KWWL)

“Again, the same way I felt about eight minutes ago when you asked me that same question,” he replied.

“I normally do sports, everything is cancelled for the next couple of days so what better time to ask the sport guy to come in about five hours earlier than he would normally wake up, go stand out in the wind and the snow and cold, and tell other people not to do the same.”

“I didn’t even realise there was a 3.30 also in the morning - until today,” Woodley said.

“It’s absolutely fantastic, Ryan,” he later said clearly fed-up with his job for the morning.

“I’m used to these evening shows that are only 30 minutes long and, generally on those shows, I’m inside - so this is a really long show. Tune in for the next couple of hours to watch me progressively get crankier and crankier.”

“I’ll tell you what, Ryan, I’ve got good news and I’ve got bad news. The good news is that I can still feel my face right now. The bad news is, I kind of wish I couldn’t.

“Can I go back to my regular job? I’m pretty sure that you guys added an extra hour to this show just because somebody likes torturing me because, compared to two and a half hours ago, it is just getting colder and colder.”

Surviving the nightmare assignment, he signed off with a relieved: “Live, in Waterloo, for the last time this morning - thankfully - I’m Mark Woodley”.

Temperatures may drop as low as -45C in parts of North America this week, which is cold enough for experts to warn exposure could lead to frostbite developing in five to ten minutes.

An Arctic winter storm is currently striking the US and Canada with thousands of flights cancelled while 135 million have been affected by a weather warning - which reaches down as far as Mexico.