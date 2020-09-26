The 50 best movies on Amazon Prime right now

Last update: September 26, 2020

An Amazon Prime membership comes with more than just cheap shipping prices. The service also offers a rapidly expanding library of streaming movies and TV series through its Amazon Prime Video feature.

To help subscribers sift through Amazon’s vault of films, we’ve identified some of the best movies currently available on the service. Just keep in mind that some titles might not become available until later in the month.

Prefer something else? We’ve also put together guides to the best shows on Amazon, the best movies on Hulu, the best movies on Netflix, and the best movies on Disney+.

The fourth film directed by Steven Spielberg, Close Encounters of the Third Kind follows the story of a blue-collar worker in Indiana whose life is changed after a strange encounter with an unidentified flying object. The film reunites Spielberg with Jaws actor Richard Dreyfuss, who portrays Roy Neary, the man whose encounter transforms into an obsession with UFOs that affects his relationship with everyone around him. The film was nominated for nine Academy Awards — including a Best Director nomination for Spielberg — and won for its cinematography and sound editing.

Rotten Tomatoes: 94%

Genre: Sci-Fi

Stars: Richard Dreyfuss, Melinda Dillon, Teri Garr, François Truffaut

Director: Steven Spielberg

Rating: PG

Runtime: 137 minutes

Aristophanes’ classic Greek comedy Lysistrata gets a modern update in this 2015 film directed by Spike Lee. The film follows a group of women who decide to withhold sex from their partners until they agree to curb the gang violence plaguing their Chicago neighborhood. Told in a mixture of music and verse, the film stars Nick Cannon, Wesley Snipes, Teyonah Parris, Jennifer Hudson, Angela Bassett, John Cusack, and Samuel L. Jackson.

Rotten Tomatoes: 82%

Genre: Drama

Stars: Nick Cannon, Wesley Snipes, Teyonah Parris, Jennifer Hudson

Director: Spike Lee

Rating: R

Runtime: 118 minutes

Christopher Nolan wrote and directed this mind-bending sci-fi thriller that casts Leonardo DiCaprio as a high-tech thief who steals information from the subconscious minds of his targets. When he’s hired for a different sort of job — to inject a thought into someone’s mind instead of stealing from it — it raises the stakes and traps him in an even more dangerous mission. Along with an endless array of groundbreaking visual effects, the film also features an ensemble cast that includes Ken Watanabe, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Marion Cotillard, Ellen Page, Tom Hardy, Cillian Murphy, Tom Berenger, and Michael Caine.

Rotten Tomatoes: 87%

Genre: Sci-Fi, Thriller

Stars: Leonardo DiCaprio, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Marion Cotillard, Ellen Page, Tom Hardy

Director: Christopher Nolan

Rating: PG-13

Runtime: 148 minutes

The 2019 Sundance U.S. Grand Jury Prize-winning documentary, One Child Nation, explores a policy many have heard of but few outside China have ever really understood. Chinese-born filmmakers Nanfu Wang and Jialing Zhang go deep on the 1980 policy — which barred families from having more than one child and fined them if they did — and the devastating consequences it had on both families and the nation as a whole. With gut-wrenching personal testimony and stories from those who lived through it, the film sheds a light on a frightening government program, one widely considered to be one of the biggest human rights violations in world history.

Rotten Tomatoes: 98%

Genre: Documentary

Stars: Peng Wang, Logan Stuy, Jiamong Pang

Director: Nanfu Wang, Jialing Zhang

Rating: R

Runtime: 89 minutes

From Beasts of the Southern Wild co-writer Lucy Alibar and directors Bert & Bertie, this Amazon Original follows a prodigiously bright girl (McKenna Grace) in 1977 rural Georgia who dreams of life in space. When she gets a chance to live her dream from a national competition, she recruits a ragtag troupe of Birdie Scouts to help her get there. Viola Davis, Allison Janney, and Jim Gaffigan also star in this heartwarming, often funny film.

Rotten Tomatoes: 66%

Genre: Comedy, Drama

Stars: Viola Davis, Jim Gaffigan, Mike Epps

Director: Bert & Bertie

Rating: PG

Runtime: 98 minutes

James Baldwin was one of the most influential writers of the late 20th century, penning numerous essays and acclaimed novels addressing issues of race at a time when racial friction seemed to be boiling over in America. Working from an unfinished Baldwin manuscript, director Raoul Peck has created I Am Not Your Negro, a documentary examining Baldwin’s views and how they apply not only to the tumults of the ’60s, but to modern America as well. Samuel L. Jackson narrates, infusing the material with a husky weariness. I Am Not Your Negro leaves one with the impression that Baldwin’s work has never been finished, and never been more important.

Rotten Tomatoes: 99%

Genre: Documentary

Stars: Samuel L. Jackson

Director: Raoul Peck

Rating: PG-13

Runtime: 93 minutes

This South Korean horror film follows a group of passengers aboard a high-speed train from Seoul to Busan as the outbreak of a deadly virus begins turning people into ferocious, flesh-hungry creatures, and those aboard the train must find a way to survive. One of the most tense, frantic zombie films ever made, director Yeon Sang-ho’s adventure focuses on a small group of people aboard the train as they’re forced to overcome their differences in order to keep themselves and their loved ones alive. The movie broke several box-office records both within South Korea and internationally, and it also spawned a 2020 sequel.

Rotten Tomatoes: 94%

Genre: Horror, Action

Stars: Gong Yoo, Ma Dong-Seok, Jung Yu-mi

Director: Yeon Sang-ho

Rating: R

Runtime: 118 minutes

Mindy Kaling wrote and costarred in this dramatic comedy about a popular late-night TV host whose latest hire to the show’s writing team kicks off a chain of events that has a profound effect on her career. Emma Thompson was nominated for a Golden Globe Award for her performance as the veteran host looking to resuscitate her career by adding some much-needed diversity to the writers’ room, while Kaling portrays the Indian-American woman who’s forced to navigate the very white, very male world of late-night comedy.

Rotten Tomatoes: 80%

Genre: Comedy, Drama

Stars: Emma Thompson, Mindy Kaling

Director: Nisha Ganatra

Rating: R

Runtime: 102 minutes

Widely regarded as one of the greatest thriller movies of all time, director Jonathan Demme’s adaptation of Thomas Harris’ 1988 novel of the same name follows a young FBI agent who enlists the aid of a brilliant, imprisoned serial killer in order to create a psychological profile for another vicious killer she’s tasked with apprehending. Jodie Foster portrays FBI agent Clarice Starling, while Anthony Hopkins infamously portrays the brilliant cannibal and psychiatrist Dr. Hannibal Lecter. One of the only films to win the Academy Award in each of the five top categories — Best Picture, Best Director, Best Actor, Best Actress, and Best Adapted Screenplay — The Silence of the Lambs also remains one of the only films in the horror genre to ever win the Best Picture category.

Rotten Tomatoes: 96%

Genre: Horror, Thriller

Stars: Jodie Foster, Anthony Hopkins, Ted Levine

Director: Jonathan Demme

Rating: R

Runtime: 118 minutes

Writer and director Rian Johnson (Brick, Looper) gives the classic Agatha Christie-style murder mystery a modern spin in this tale about a famous crime novelist whose unexpected death one night after a family gathering makes everyone a suspect. Daniel Craig portrays the brilliant, debonair detective Benoit Blanc, whose investigation brings the depths of the family’s dysfunction to light and leaves you guessing who will ultimately emerge as the culprit of the film’s heinous crime. The film’s ensemble cast makes a great mystery even better, with memorable performances from each and every actor involved, resulting in a modern mystery masterpiece.

Rotten Tomatoes: 97%

Genre: Mystery

Stars: Chris Evans, Ana de Armas, Jamie Lee Curtis, Toni Collette, Don Johnson, Michael Shannon, LaKeith Stanfield, Daniel Craig

Director: Rian Johnson

Rating: PG-13

Runtime: 130 minutes

This nostalgic throwback to classic sci-fi thrillers follows a young switchboard operator and a radio DJ whose discovery of a mysterious audio frequency sets off a series of discoveries that lead them deep into the unknown. The Amazon Studios film is the directorial debut of Andrew Patterson and has earned high praise from critics and streaming audiences alike for its suspenseful, low-budget spin on the genre.

Rotten Tomatoes: 91%

Genre: Sci-Fi, Mystery

Stars: Sierra McCormick, Jake Horowitz

Director: Andrew Patterson

Rating: PG-13

Runtime: 89 minutes

Part musical fantasy, part biopic of legendary musician Elton John, Rocketman casts Taron Egerton as the inimitable performer and chronicles John’s evolution from a small-town prodigy to an international superstar. Filled with fantastic musical interludes based on some of John’s most popular songs and performed by Egerton, the film also features Jamie Bell as John’s longtime lyricist and writing partner Bernie Taupin, and Richard Madden as John’s first manager, John Reid.

Rotten Tomatoes: 89%

Genre: Musical, Drama

Stars: Taron Egerton, Jamie Bell, Richard Madden

Director: Dexter Fletcher

Rating: R

Runtime: 121 minutes

One of the most unexpectedly unique horror films of the last decade, Drew Goddard’s The Cabin the Woods took the typical story of a group of teenagers tormented by sinister forces while staying in a remote cabin in an entirely new direction. Goddard and co-writer Joss Whedon toyed with and twisted the conventions of the genre in ways that no one saw coming, and the end result was a film that’s as funny as it is terrifying, and packed with hidden elements that demand multiple viewings. If you haven’t seen The Cabin in the Woods yet, it’s best that you know as little as possible going into this film — but if you have seen it, there’s a good chance you’ll end up watching it many times over.

Rotten Tomatoes: 92%

Genre: Horror

Stars: Kristen Connolly, Chris Hemsworth, Anna Hutchison, Fran Kranz, Jesse Williams, Richard Jenkins

Director: Drew Goddard

Rating: R

Runtime: 95 minutes

Three generations of women with powerful abilities come together in this sci-fi thriller that explores racism and generational divides against the backdrop of a thrilling story about a woman pursued by sinister forces due to the power she wields. Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Lorraine Toussaint, and Saniyya Sidney star in the film.

Rotten Tomatoes: 81%

Genre: Sci-Fi, Drama

Stars: Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Lorraine Toussaint, Saniyya Sidney

Director: Julia Hart

Rating: PG-13

Runtime: 100 minutes

Two brothers from Boston find themselves on a divine mission to take down the Russian mob in this stylized 1999 action film that became a cult hit in the home entertainment world despite a series of behind-the-scenes issues that doomed its theatrical run. Sean Patrick Flanery and Norman Reedus play the MacManus brothers, whose bloody quest — and more than a little luck — turn them into local heroes and put them on a collision path with an eccentric FBI agent played by Willem Dafoe.

Rotten Tomatoes: 25%

Genre: Action, Comedy

Stars: Sean Patrick Flanery, Norman Reedus, Willem Dafoe

Director: Troy Duffy

Rating: R

Runtime: 110 minutes

This Academy Award-nominated documentary follows the players in a “quad rugby” league — a sport in quadriplegics in armored wheelchairs compete in a version of full-contact rugby that tests their fortitude and smashes stereotypes. The film follows several teams as they attempt to compete in the Paralympic Games in Athens, Greece, while exploring the players’ lives, what brought them to the sport, and what it means to them.

Rotten Tomatoes: 98%

Genre: Documentary, Sports

Stars: Joe Soares, Mark Zupan, Robert Soares

Director: Henry-Alex Rubin, Dana Adam Shapiro

Rating: R

Runtime: 85 minutes

It might seem strange given the current state of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but there was a time when no one thought a movie like The Avengers was possible. In 2012, Marvel Studios brought together the stars and supporting cast of multiple solo superhero films for a massive team-up that broke just about every box-office record possible and redefined “cinematic universe” for Hollywood. After Asgardian trickster Loki primes Earth for an invasion by an alien armada, it’s up to Iron Man, Captain America, Thor, Hulk, Black Widow, and Hawkeye to save the day. More than just an early installment of the MCU, The Avengers was a game-changer for the entire superhero genre.

Rotten Tomatoes: 92%

Genre: Fantasy, Action & Adventure

Stars: Robert Downey Jr., Chris Evans, Scarlett Johanson

Director: Joss Whedon

Rating: PG-13

Runtime: 142 minutes

Shia LaBeouf’s debut script is directed by Alma Har’el and follows the life of child actor Otis Lort as he rises through young success to self-destructive Hollywood star. Navigating fame and his abusive, alcoholic father proves to be next to impossible as their contentious relationship crumbles across the course of a decade. LaBeouf also stars in this semiautobiographical tale that draws from his experience with his father.

Rotten Tomatoes: 94%

Genre: Drama

Stars: Shia LaBeouf, Lucas Hedges

Director: Alma Har’el

Rating: R

Runtime: 93 minutes

This Coen Brothers remake of the Western classic introduced the world to Hailee Steinfeld, who plays 14-year-old farm girl Mattie Ross. After her father is murdered by hired hand Tom Chaney, Ross sets out to catch the killer and bring him to justice. However, to catch Chaney, it’s going to take somebody with “true grit,” so Ross hires the toughest lawman she can find, U.S. Marshal Reuben J. “Rooster” Cogburn (Jeff Bridges). As the two pursue justice together, a bond forms that melts Cogburn’s icy heart and helps Ross find some closure and peace after her father’s death.

Rotten Tomatoes: 96%

Genre: Western, Drama

Stars: Jeff Bridges, Matt Damon, Josh Brolin

Director: Joel & Ethan Cohen

Rating: PG-13

Runtime: 110 minutes

The sixth installment in the long-running Mission: Impossible franchise, Fallout shows that the old series can still outpace younger ones when it comes to frenetic action and jaw-dropping spectacle. The film opens with secret agent Ethan Hunt (Tom Cruise), part of the Impossible Missions Force, attempting to secure some stolen plutonium cores. When the mission goes sideways, the cores fall into the hands of a terrorist group, forcing the IMF to hunt its members down. Their failure draws the ire of CIA Director Erica Sloane (Angela Bassett), who deploys the assassin August Walker (Henry Cavill) to follow Hunt’s trail. With a gripping plot and some awe-inspiring stunts, Fallout is top-notch espionage action.

Rotten Tomatoes: 97%

Genre: Action & Adventure

Stars: Tom Cruise, Henry Cavill, Ving Rhymes, Simon Pegg

Director: Christopher McQuarrie

Rating: PG-13

Runtime: 147 minutes

From award-winning French filmmaker Claire Denis, High Life is described as an erotic sci-fi horror film, but it really defies classification. It’s difficult to explain High Life in just a few words but we’ll try. Juliette Binoche stars as Dr. Dibs, overseer of a damned space mission that is sending criminals to attempt to extract energy from a black hole. Along the way, Dibs performs sexual experiments on the criminals that lead to their deaths. Ultimately, murderer Monte (Robert Pattison) is left alone with his daughter, trying to survive and thrive as they hurtle toward certain death.

Rotten Tomatoes: 82%

Genre: Science Fiction

Stars: Robert Patinson, André Benjamin, Mia Goth

Director: Claire Denis

Rating: R

Runtime: 110

View photos Eighth Grade on Amazon Prime More

As delightfully awkward as it is heartfelt and earnest, Eighth Grade is one of the more honest and true-to-life coming-of-age stories you’ll see. The directorial debut of comedian and actor Bo Burnham, Eighth Grade treats the terrors of growing up with a subtler touch, centering on 13-year-old Kayla (the revelatory Elsie Fisher) as she makes her way through the last week of middle school. Eighth Grade is a movie about middle school that stars real middle schoolers, which makes it funnier, more interesting, and vastly more cringe-inducing. If you ever went to a middle school pool party, Eighth Grade is for you.

Rotten Tomatoes: 99%

Genre: Comedy

Stars: Elsie Fisher, Josh Hamilton, Emily Robinson

Director: Bo Burnham

Rating: R

Runtime: 94 minutes

Based on the 2009 book of the same name, The Lost City of Z tells the true story of British explorer Percy Fawcett (Charlie Hunnam), who enters the Amazon at the dawn of the 20th century. In his travels, he unexpectedly discovers evidence of a previously unknown and advanced civilization that once existed in the region. Unsurprisingly, he is ridiculed and belittled by the British scientific and historical establishment, who consider the entire Amazon region a savage one. Undaunted, Fawcett returns to the jungle, determined to prove his case and discover the Lost City of Z.

Rotten Tomatoes: 86%

Genre: Action & Adventure, Drama

Stars: Tom Holland, Charlie Hunnam, Robert Pattinson

Director: James Gray

Rating: PG-13

Runtime: 140 minutes

Facing displacement from the home his grandfather built as a result of gentrification in his San Francisco neighborhood, Jimmie and his best friend, Mort, set out on a mission to reclaim the house before it is irreversibly changed. Their odyssey tests their friendship and forces them to question where they belong in the place they’ve always called home. A poignant, often intense journey, this film was nominated for three Independent Spirit Awards.

Rotten Tomatoes: 93%

Genre: Drama

Stars: Jimmie Falls, Tichina Arnold, Mike Epps

Director: Joe Talbot

Rating: R

Runtime: 120 minutes

A comedy based on the true story of WWE wrestler Paige, Fighting with my Family delivers on the story of a real-life wrestling family. Written and directed by Stephen Merchant, the film stars Florence Pugh alongside a strong cast that includes Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, Lena Headey, Vince Vaughn, and others. Pugh and her brother (played by Jack Lowden) try out for the WWE and, when only one of them makes the cut, Pugh is forced to face the world of professional wrestling alone. It may have a bit of an underdog storyline that’s often used in sports, but there’s a sincerity and truth behind this story that makes it special.

Rotten Tomatoes: 93%

Genre: Comedy

Stars: Dwayne Johnson, Florence Pugh, Lena Headey

Director: Stephen Merchant

Rating: PG-13

Runtime: 107 minutes

A political thriller that eschews car chases and assassination attempts for the unexpected tension of trawling through documents, The Report follows senate staffer Daniel Jones (Adam Driver), who is chosen by Sen. Dianne Feinstein (Annette Bening) to investigate the destruction of CIA interrogation recordings in 2005. For years, Jones and his team pore over millions of pages of documents slathered in redactions, all while dodging the efforts of government officials to squash their effort. With an all-star cast and a particularly great performance from Driver, The Report is a tense thriller.

Rotten Tomatoes: 82%

Genre: Drama

Stars: Adam Driver, Annette Bening, Jon Hamm

Director: Scott Burns

Rating: R

Runtime: 118 minutes

A classic Christmas movie with an iconic James Stewart performance, It’s a Wonderful Life follows George Bailey (Stewart), a banker in the town of Bedford Falls who is preparing to throw himself off a bridge. An angel named Clarence (Henry Travers) appears to save George, and takes him on a journey through the most important moments in George’s life, showing him all the good things he’s done for other people despite the costs to himself. It’s a Wonderful Life is a charming story about perseverance in the face of an often cruel universe, and the value of relationships.

Rotten Tomatoes: 94%

Genre: Drama, Science Fiction

Stars: James Stewart, Donna Reed, Lionel Barrymore

Director: Frank Capra

Rating: PG

Runtime: 135 minutes

This bleak drama, directed by playwright Kenneth Lonergan, is set in the titular town of Manchester, a town Lee Chandler (Casey Affleck) would prefer never to return to. Chandler lives out his days working as a janitor in Quincy, away from any connections to his past. Tragedy brings him home; his brother, Joe (Kyle Chandler), dies, leaving behind a teenage son, Patrick (Lucas Hedges), and a will asking Lee to take care of him. Manchester by the Sea is a deeply personal drama, examining the ways tragedy can wear away at a person’s soul, and whether it is possible to come back from the brink. Despite the premise, the movie is not gloomy from start to end; the script allows for plenty of humor and warmth throughout, making for a film that captures the complexity of life.

Rotten Tomatoes: 96%

Genre: Drama

Stars: Casey Affleck, Kyle Chandler, Lucas Hedges

Director: Kenneth Lonergan

Rating: R

Runtime: 135 minutes

In the soft shadows of The Gaslight Cafe, folk singer Llewyn Davis (Oscar Isaac) croons that he “wouldn’t mind the hanging.” Leave it to the Coen Brothers to oblige him. Two of America’s most mercurial filmmakers, the Coens have approached both grim tragedy and madcap comedy in their films, sometimes at the same time. Inside Llewyn Davis falls on the bleaker end of the spectrum, following Davis as he attempts to get his music career on track in the wake of his musical partner’s suicide. His finances are not the only part of his life falling apart; his former lover, Jean (Carey Mulligan), pregnant with a child that is likely his, wants nothing to do with him. Davis’ struggle, set against the frost-glazed backdrop of New York, is a tragic one. But the film is not without humor, black though it may be. The characters surrounding Llewyn are as vibrant as he is cold, particularly Justin Timberlake as Jane’s new boyfriend (although Isaac’s future Star Wars nemesis also has a memorable musical cameo).

Rotten Tomatoes: 92%

Genre: Drama

Stars: Oscar Isaac, John Goodman, Carey Mulligan

Director: Ethan & Joel Coen

Rating: R

Runtime: 105 minutes

From Korean director Park Chan-wook, award-winning director of Oldboy, The Handmaiden is an intense, pulse-pounding crime drama set in the early 1900s during the Japanese occupation of Korea. The film follows two women — a young Japanese lady on a secluded estate, and the Korean woman who is hired as her new handmaiden. Little does the former know, though, that the latter is conspiring with a con man to defraud the woman out of her inheritance.

Rotten Tomatoes: 95%

Genre: Drama, Romance

Stars: Kim Min-hee, Ha Jung-woo, Cho Jin-woong

Director: Park Chan-wook

Rating: NR

Runtime: 145 minutes

This Amazon Original was nominated for four 2019 Independent Spirit Awards, including Best Feature and Best Actor (Joaquin Phoenix). Phoenix stars as a traumatized veteran who harnesses his trauma into hunting down missing girls for a living. However, as his nightmares begin to overtake him and he continues to get in over his head, he begins to uncover a conspiracy that threatens to destroy or save him, depending on the paths he takes.

Rotten Tomatoes: 89%

Genre: Mystery & Suspense

Stars: Joaquin Phoenix, Judith Roberts, John Doman

Director: Lynne Ramsay

Rating: R

Runtime: 89 minutes

Gloria tells the spellbinding story of a 58-year-old woman who wants nothing more than to feel young again. Her journey to find happiness is pockmarked by random men, until meeting and falling head over heels for Rodolfo. Through moments of reverie and immense strife, Gloria finds the willpower to accept her age and grow into a woman of full potential. Not only was Gloria nominated for countless awards, but it was even chosen to be Chile’s Best Foreign Language Film for the 86th Academy Awards.

Rotten Tomatoes: 99%

Genre: Drama, Romance

Stars: Paulina Garcia, Sergio Hernández, Diego Fontecilla

Director: Sebastián Lelio

Rating: R

Runtime: 108 minutes

After her mother dies, Annie Graham (Toni Collette) struggles to process her feelings while maintaining some semblance of order in her household. After another tragedy strikes her family, however, Annie can barely keep herself together, and her condition worsens as strange occurrences plague her and her family. Hereditary is an exquisitely crafted horror movie, with a tightly coiled plot and skillful camerawork that sells some truly gruesome moments.

Rotten Tomatoes: 89%

Genre: Horror

Stars: Toni Collette, Milly Shapiro, Alex Wolf

Director: Ari Aster

Rating: R

Runtime: 127 minutes

Directed, co-written, and co-starring John Krasinski, A Quiet Place follows a family trying to survive after a race of alien creatures with hypersensitive hearing have eliminated much of humanity. Their efforts to live a normal life amid the ever-present threat of terrifying predators who can hear the slightest sound ratchets up the tension to nail-biting levels, and you’re likely to find yourself stifling your screams in keeping with the film’s theme. Krasinski’s wife, Emily Blunt, co-stars in the film and received significant acclaim for her performance, including a Screen Actors Guild Award. If you’re looking for some chilling Halloween fun, A Quiet Place will do the job, so be sure to catch up before the sequel arrives in March 2020.

Rotten Tomatoes: 95%

Genre: Horror

Stars: Emily Blunt, John Krasinski, Millicent Simmons

Director: John Krasinski

Rating: PG-13

Runtime: 90 minutes

Called an “operatic breakup movie” by director Ari Aster, Midsommar proves to be exactly that and more in this suspenseful film. It centers around an American couple with serious relationship issues who travel with friends to a midsummer festival. It gets significantly more violent and unsettling from there, with the setting of a remote Swedish village serving as the backdrop for a cult with less-than-admirable intentions, to put it lightly. It was a hit in summer 2019 and, if you’re up for a nearly 2.5-hour movie where the scares consistently and constantly creep up on you, it won’t take long to understand why.

Rotten Tomatoes: 83%

Genre: Horror

Stars: Florence Pugh, Liv Mjönes, Jack Reynor

Director: Ari Aster

Rating: R

Runtime: 140 minutes

After losing his job, construction worker Jimmy Logan (Channing Tatum) is desperate to reverse his fortune, and knows just the way to do it: Having worked on the Charlotte Motor Speedway, he knows all about the pneumatic tube system that moves money under the track. Jimmy recruits his one-armed brother Clyde (Adam Driver), sister Mellie (Riley Keough), and safe-cracker Joe Bang (Daniel Craig) for a heist. Unfortunately, a change in the construction schedule forces them to execute early, on the day of the Coca Cola 600 race. With a sharp sense of humor and memorable characters, Logan Lucky is a wild ride.

Rotten Tomatoes: 92%

Genre: Comedy

Stars: Chaning Tatum, Adam Driver, Daniel Craig

Director: Steven Soderbergh

Rating: PG-13

Runtime: 119 minutes

Paweł Pawlikowski’s gorgeous historical drama Cold War follows Wiktor (Tomasz Kot) and Zula (Joanna Kulig), a music director and singer respectively, who meet and fall in love in Poland after the end of World War II. As the years drag on and the Soviet grip over Eastern Europe tightens, the two drift across borders, in and out of each other’s lives. Their turbulent romance, set against a backdrop of paranoia and repression, is messy but moving. Filmed in stark black and white, Cold War is a beautiful film full of masterfully composed shots.

Rotten Tomatoes: 92%

Genre: Drama

Stars: Joanna Kulig, Tomasz Kot, Borys Szyc

Director: Pawel Pawlikowski

Rating: R

Runtime: 89 minutes

Comedian Kumail Nanjiani and comedy writer Emily V. Gordon adapted their real-life love story for film in The Big Sick, a charming romantic comedy that was one of Digital Trends’ favorite movies of 2019 and helped score Nanjiani and Gordon their own Apple TV+ show. The movie begins with Kumail (playing a loosely fictionalized version of himself) struggling to build a stand-up career, mining his Pakistani background for material. After a run-in with a heckler named Emily (Zoe Kazan) turns into a one-night-stand and eventually a relationship, the two start to run into troubles. For starters, Kumail’s parents want him to settle down with a Pakistani woman, leading them to break up. Making things even more complicated, an infection leaves Emily in a coma. While visiting Emily in the hospital, Kumail meets her parents, Terry (Ray Romano) and Beth (Holly Hunter), learning more about them and Emily as he processes his own feelings.

Rotten Tomatoes: 98%

Genre: Romance, Comedy

Stars: Kumail Nanjiani, Zoe Kazan, Holly Hunter

Director: Michael Showalter

Rating: R

Runtime: 119 minutes

Johnny Depp stars as a former pet chameleon thrust into the harsh environment of the Mohave Desert in this hilarious animated adventure. It’s a uniquely fresh take on the Wild West concept, packed with plenty of comedic lines delivered by prominent actors like Isla Fisher, Alfred Molina, Timothy Olyphant, Bill Nighy, and more. Depp’s Rango finds himself in the town of Dirt and inherits the role of sheriff in a search for the town’s missing water. Directed by Gore Verbinski, he of Pirates of the Caribbean fame, Rango delivers the same sense of off-brand action that Depp has proven to thrive in.

Rotten Tomatoes: 88%

Genre: Action & Adventure, Family

Stars: Johnny Depp, Isla Fisher, Abigail Breslin

Director: Gore Verbinski

Rating: PG

Runtime: 107 minutes

This documentary from award-winning director Kirby Dick explores the ever-increasing incidence of violent sexual assault within the U.S. military. The Invisible War features interviews with veterans from multiple branches of the United States Armed Forces, who recount the events surrounding their sexual assaults. Their stories express the lack of recourse in the justice system and the absence of emotional and physical care for the survivors. The survivors call for a change in the way the military handles sexual assault and hope for a shift to a more honest conversation.

Rotten Tomatoes: 99%

Genre: Documentary

Stars: Amy Ziering, Kirby Dick, Kori Cioca

Director: Kirby Dick

Rating: NR

Runtime: 97 minutes

Director Robert Eggers was initially moved to adapt Edgar Allan Poe’s The Light-House as a film, but The Lighthouse ultimately went in its own direction as one of 2019’s most unusual movies. Filmed entirely in black-and-white, The Lighthouse takes place in the late 19th century, as Ephraim Winslow (Robert Pattinson) finds himself stationed with the mercurial Thomas Wake (Willem Dafoe). Alone and stranded on the remote island, Winslow and Wake battle both each other and the onset of insanity. Pattinson and Dafoe’s confrontations and performances are riveting, but it’s the movie’s surprises that will keep viewers talking long after the film comes to an end.

Rotten Tomatoes: 90%

Genre: Psychological Thriller

Stars: Robert Pattinson, Willem Dafoe

Director: Robert Eggers

Rating: R

Runtime: 109 minutes

In China, the name of this movie is “Don’t Tell Her.” The Farewell‘s American title doesn’t entirely capture the premise of the movie in the same way, but the core message is similar. Awkwafina stars as Billi Wang, a Chinese-American writer who learns that her grandmother, Nai Nai (Zhao Shu-zhen), is dying from terminal lung cancer in China. To make matters worse, Billi’s parents, Haiyan Wang (Tzi Ma) and Lu Jian (Diana Lin), as well as the rest of the family, forbid Billi from telling Nai Nai that she has only a short time to live. It’s a promise that weighs heavily on Billi, but her connection with her beloved grandmother is beautiful and touching. Nai Nai may not know the truth, but she’s still got something valuable to teach her family.

Rotten Tomatoes: 98%

Genre: Comedy, Drama

Stars: Awkwafina, Zhao Shu-zhen

Director: Lulu Wang

Rating: PG

Runtime: 100 minutes

One of the joys of Amazon Prime is that it allows viewers of all ages to get acquainted with the films that came out decades before they were born. The African Queen is one of director John Huston’s most beloved films, thanks in no small part to the pairing of Humphrey Bogart and Katharine Hepburn as the leads. The story is set in World War I, as a missionary named Rose Sayer (Hepburn) and the captain of a riverboat, Charlie Allnut (Bogart) join forces against the Germans after their lives are upended. The journey of the African Queen takes Charlie and Rose into countless dangers, as well as an occasionally rocky romance. This is a classic, folks. And everyone should see it at least once.

Rotten Tomatoes: 98%

Genre: Adventure

Stars: Humphrey Bogart, Katharine Hepburn, Robert Morley

Director: John Huston

Rating: PG

Runtime: 105 minutes

Concert films are not a new phenomenon, but they do seem to be fewer and far between. In 1984, director Jonathan Demme teamed up with the band called Talking Heads for Stop Making Sense, one of the most influential concert films of all-time. Demme filmed the movie over four live performances at the Pantages Theater in Los Angeles, and Talking Heads put on the show of their lives every night. The band had a great sense of showmanship and stage presence, and Demme captured it all. Stop Making Sense has even pulled off the rare feat of a 100% score on Rotten Tomatoes. If it’s not a “Once in a Lifetime” experience, it’s close enough.

Rotten Tomatoes: 100%

Genre: Concert Film

Stars: Talking Heads

Director: Jonathan Demme

Rating: NR

Runtime: 105 minutes

Not every DreamWorks animated film is an instant classic, but How To Train Your Dragon lives up to the hype and exceeds it. Based on a book with the same name, How To Train Your Dragon follows a young Viking boy named Hiccup (Jay Baruchel) as he realizes that dragons can be partners to humanity instead of their deadly enemies. By a process of experimentation, and several leaps of trust, Hiccup trains and bonds with a small black dragon named Toothless, which ultimately changes his world forever. The stunning animation still takes our collective breath away a decade after this film came out. It spawned a franchise, but this is still the best movie in the trilogy.

Rotten Tomatoes: 100%

Genre: Action, Fantasy

Stars: Jay Baruchel, America Ferrera, Gerard Butler

Director: Chris Sanders, Dean DeBlois

Rating: PG

Runtime: 99 minutes

Blow the Man Down is a dark comedy and a hidden gem that arrived on Amazon Prime under the radar earlier this year. Morgan Saylor and Sophie Lowe co-headline the film as feuding sisters Mary Beth and Priscilla Connolly, respectively. When Mary Beth kills a man who tried to harm her, Priscilla decides that blood is thicker than water and she helps her sister cover up the evidence. Unfortunately for the Connolly sisters, secrets are hard to keep in a small town, and they never quite know who they can trust. Margo Martindale also has a terrific supporting turn as Enid Nora Devlin, a local brothel owner who may know too much.

Rotten Tomatoes: 98%

Genre: Comedy, Thriller

Stars: Morgan Saylor, Sophie Lowe, Margo Martindale

Director: Bridget Savage Cole, Danielle Krudy

Rating: R

Runtime: 91 minutes

Ethan Hawke stars in First Reformed as Ernst Toller, a pastor who isn’t suffering from just one crisis of faith. He’s suffering from all of them. When a pregnant parishioner named Mary Mensana (Amanda Seyfried) begs Ernst to counsel her radical environmentalist husband, Michael (Philip Ettinger), the pastor finds himself coming around to Michael’s view of the world. Faith alone won’t cure Ernst’s inner doubts, but his daily struggle is all too relatable. Ernst’s dwindling faith leads him on a very dark journey, and the film isn’t afraid to leave the question of his salvation ambiguous through the very end.

Rotten Tomatoes: 93%

Genre: Drama

Stars: Ethan Hawke, Amanda Seyfried, Cedric Kyles

Director: Paul Schrader

Rating: R

Runtime: 113 minutes

It was a masterstroke to pair comedy legends Robin Williams and Nathan Lane together in The Birdcage. Williams and Lane play an openly gay couple named Armand and Albert Goldman. They are forced back into the closet when their son, Val (Dan Futterman), and his bride-to-be, Barbara (Calista Flockhart), bring her super-conservative parents, Senator Kevin Keeley (Gene Hackman) and his wife, Louise (Dianne Wiest), over to meet the new in-laws. Unfortunately for the senator, one more public scandal will completely derail his last shred of political good will.

The Birdcage is very much a product of its time, but the jokes still pop.

Rotten Tomatoes: 80%

Genre: Comedy

Stars: Robin Williams, Gene Hackman, Nathan Lane

Director: Mike Nichols

Rating: R

Runtime: 119 minutes

The stakes aren’t particularly high for Paterson the film. But for Paterson himself, they’re everything. Adam Driver stars as the title character, a man who works as a bus driver. But in reality, Paterson is a poet who hasn’t learned to fully accept that aspect of himself. The entire movie takes place over the course of a week, and we see the daily routine of both Paterson and his wife, Laura (Golshifteh Farahani). But when the pattern breaks and misfortune strikes, it will take a minor miracle to get Paterson back on the right track.

Rotten Tomatoes: 96%

Genre: Drama

Stars: Adam Driver, Golshifteh Farahani, Barry Shabaka Henley

Director: Jim Jarmusch

Rating: R

Runtime: 118 minutes

Daniel Craig’s time as James Bond is almost over, but his first adventure as the legendary spy is still among the best 007 movies to date. Casino Royale was a hard reset for the franchise, which stripped out the camp with a grounded look at Bond’s early escapades. Assigned to pursue a target during a high-stakes tournament at the Casino Royale in Montenegro. Bond forms a sizzling physical and emotional connection with Vesper Lynd (Eva Green), his partner for the case. Vesper is the Bond girl he really loved, which ratchets up the intensity when both of their lives are threatened. This is where Bond truly begins.

Rotten Tomatoes: 95%

Genre: Action, Adventure, Thriller

Stars: Daniel Craig, Eva Green, Mads Mikkelsen

Director: Martin Campbell

Rating: PG-13

Runtime: 144 minutes

