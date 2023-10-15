Cranberry Feta Filo Cigars Recipe

cranberry feta filo cigars - Tanika Douglas/Tasting Table

Introducing cranberry feta filo cigars -- a truly delicious appetizer that combines the flavors of tart cranberries, creamy feta cheese, and the irresistible crunch of golden filo pastry. This delectable recipe, crafted by recipe developer Tanika Douglas, is a delightful fusion of sweet and savory, and it makes our taste buds sing.

Douglas says that "each bite is a perfect mix of texture and flavor, with the buttery crisp layers of filo pastry encasing a luscious filling of crumbled salty feta, tart cranberries, fragrant parsley, and mint, all elevated by the nutty warmth of hazelnuts. The sprinkling of nigella seeds on top lends an earthy, aromatic twist that takes these cigars to the next level." But the magic doesn't stop there. These cranberry feta filo cigars are accompanied by a homemade cranberry sauce that is simply divine. Simmered to a jammy perfection with a touch of lemon zest, this sweet sauce is the ideal pairing to the crisp golden cigars.

What makes this recipe truly exceptional is its versatility. Whether you're entertaining guests or preparing a special family dinner (such as Thanksgiving), these cigars work perfectly as an appetizer or even paired with salad as a vegetarian main. The preparation is straightforward, and the result is nothing short of gourmet. Impress your guests with these cranberry feta filo cigars! Your kitchen will be filled with the warm aroma of freshly baked pastry, and your table will be graced with a dish that is a true crowd pleaser.

Gather The Ingredients For The Cranberry Feta Filo Cigars

ingredients for cranberry feta filo cigars - Tanika Douglas/Tasting Table

To whip up these cranberry feta filo cigars, Douglas has brought together an ensemble of ingredients that work in perfect harmony. For the crispy filo cigars, feta cheese, frozen cranberries, parsley, mint and hazelnuts are combined then rolled into butter-brushed pieces of filo pastry. The cigars are then finished with a sprinkling of nigella seeds: tiny, black seeds that impart an earthy, slightly peppery note and add a unique complexity to the pastries. The sweet, fruity, jammy sauce will be made by simmering frozen or fresh cranberries, sugar, a hint of lemon, salt, and black pepper, adding yet another layer to this exceptional recipe.

The true flavor heroes of the dish are the tart cranberries and salty creamy feta, which create the beautiful salty-sweet balance from the get go. Cranberries, renowned for their vibrant hue and tart flavor, can be found in various forms to suit different culinary needs. When it comes to sourcing cranberries, you generally have three primary options: dried, fresh or frozen. Fresh cranberries are generally available in North America during the fall, from October through December, and are frequently found at gourmet grocers, farmers markets and some supermarkets. On the other hand, frozen cranberries are a convenient year-round option that are available at most stores.

As for the cheese, make sure you go for a firm feta, so that, as Douglas says, "it will mop up the excess juice in the cranberries, resulting filo cigars that are golden and crispy on the outside."

Step 1: Preheat The Oven

oven pre-heating - Tanika Douglas/Tasting Table

Preheat the oven to 330 F. Line a baking tray with parchment paper.

Step 2: Prepare The Feta

crumbled feta in bowl - Tanika Douglas/Tasting Table

Crumble the feta into a large mixing bowl.

Step 3: Make The Filling

cranberries going into bowl - Tanika Douglas/Tasting Table

Add the thawed cranberries, parsley, mint, and hazelnuts.

Step 4: Mix

filling in bowl - Tanika Douglas/Tasting Table

Mix gently to combine.

Step 5: Melt Butter

melted butter in bowl - Tanika Douglas/Tasting Table

Melt the butter in a small pot over medium heat.

Step 6: Prepare The Filo Pastry

filo pastry on board - Tanika Douglas/Tasting Table

Lay one piece of filo pastry onto a board or large plate. Keep remaining filo pastry wrapped in a damp tea towel.

Step 7: Brush The Filo Pastry With Butter

brushing melted butter onto pastry - Tanika Douglas/Tasting Table

Use a pastry brush to brush some melted butter over the filo pastry, then place a second piece of filo pastry on top.

Step 8: Add The Filling To The Pastry

filling on filo pastry - Tanika Douglas/Tasting Table

Add a spoonful of the cranberry feta mixture to one end of the filo pastry, leaving a half inch border around the edges.

Step 9: Roll The Cigars

rolled cranberry feta filo cigar - Tanika Douglas/Tasting Table

Fold the sides of the pastry in, creating a sealed edge, then roll into a cigar shape. Repeat with remaining filo pastry and cranberry feta mixture.

Step 10: Place The Cigars Onto The Baking Tray

brushing the cigars with the melted butter - Tanika Douglas/Tasting Table

Place filo cigars onto the lined baking tray, and brush with the melted butter.

Step 11: Sprinkle The Nigella Seeds

cigars sprinkled with nigella seeds - Tanika Douglas/Tasting Table

Sprinkle filo cigars with the nigella seeds.

Step 12: Bake The Cigars

cranberry feta filo cigars on tray - Tanika Douglas/Tasting Table

Place filo cigars into the oven to bake for 30 minutes or until golden brown and crispy.

Step 13: Make The Cranberry Sauce

lemon being squeezed into pot - Tanika Douglas/Tasting Table

Place a small pot over medium heat and add the cranberries, sugar, lemon juice, salt, pepper, and 1 cup of water.

Step 14: Simmer The Cranberry Sauce

cranberries in pot - Tanika Douglas/Tasting Table

Bring the sauce to a boil, then turn down to a simmer and cook for 10 minutes or until jammy and reduced.

Step 15: Burst The Cranberries

cranberry sauce in pot - Tanika Douglas/Tasting Table

Using the back of a spoon, press the cranberries to help burst them.

Step 16: Serve The Cranberry Sauce

cranberry sauce in bowl - Tanika Douglas/Tasting Table

Spoon some of the cranberry sauce into a serving bowl.

Step 17: Serve The Cranberry Feta Filo Cigars

cranberry feta filo cigars on plate - Tanika Douglas/Tasting Table

Stack the cranberry feta filo cigars on a serving plate, along with the cranberry sauce.

Step 18: Garnish The Cranberry Feta Filo Cigars

mint leaves on cranberry feta filo cigars - Tanika Douglas/Tasting Table

Garnish with mint leaves and enjoy.

Can I Prepare These Cranberry Feta Filo Cigars In Advance?

cranberry feta filo cigar dipped in sauce - Tanika Douglas/Tanika Douglas

The brilliant news about these cranberry feta filo cigars is they can be made in advance, and you have two storage options: the fridge and the freezer. If you plan to serve them within a day or two, store the assembled, unbaked rolls in an airtight container in the refrigerator. When you're ready to bake, simply brush with melted butter, sprinkle with nigella seeds, and bake as directed for delicious. For longer-term storage, consider freezing the rolls. Arrange them on a baking sheet, making sure they don't touch, and freeze until solid. Then, transfer them to an airtight container or freezer bag, placing parchment paper between the layers to prevent the cigars from sticking. The frozen cigars can be baked directly from the freezer, extending their shelf life for weeks. Just remember to add a few extra minutes to the baking time to ensure they're golden and crispy. Whether you opt for the fridge or freezer, preparing ahead allows you to enjoy these delectable cranberry feta filo cigars whenever you desire, with minimal last-minute fuss.

What Is Filo Pastry?

cranberry feta filo cigars - Tanika Douglas/Tasting Table

Filo pastry, also known as phyllo pastry, is a paper-thin dough used in various savory and sweet dishes across Mediterranean and Middle Eastern cuisines. Made from flour, water, and a small amount of oil, the dough is stretched and rolled into thin sheets that become incredibly delicate when baked, resulting in its unique crisp, flaky texture. Douglas says, "When using filo pastry, it's incredibly important to wrap the bulk of it in a damp tea towel, to prevent moisture loss and the sheets drying out. Then individual sheets can be taken out to use as needed."

As filo pastry is delicate, melted butter is an integral ingredient in ensuring the sheets stick together and the cigars roll up nicely. Be generous when brushing the melted butter onto the filo pastry, as it also provides the beautiful, rich buttery flavor that filo pastry is renowned for. You can find filo pastry in the freezer section of most grocery stores, typically near other pastry products like pie crusts and puff pastry. It's often sold in packs of 10 to 20 sheets, ready for use in your next irresistible creations, from savory appetizers like these cigars and main dishes, to sweet desserts like baklava.

Can I Use Different Herbs In These Cranberry Feta Filo Cigars?

cranberry feta filo cigars on plate - Tanika Douglas/Tasting Table

While the parsley and mint in this recipe lend a wonderful fresh, green flavor to the cigars, other herbs can absolutely be used in substitution. If you are unable to source parsley or mint or simply aren't a fan, feel free to experiment with other soft herbs like dill, cilantro, or basil to suit your taste. These substitutions can infuse your cranberry and feta filo rolls with unique, aromatic profiles, allowing you to personalize the dish to your individual preferences. Your home herb garden may be a source of inspiration, and this recipe is a truly delicious way to use up any seasonal herbs you have on hand.

Douglas suggests, "Hardier herbs like thyme, rosemary and sage can also be used, though as they have a tougher mouthfeel, it is important to strip off the stems and only use the leaves. Ensure the herbs are cut incredibly finely, so the memorable texture of the cranberry feta filo cigars is not affected." One of the most delightful parts of this recipe is it's versatility, so go ahead and get inventive with your herb choices to make this recipe your own!

Cranberry Feta Filo Cigars

cranberry feta filo cigars - Tanika Douglas/Tasting Table

Prep Time: 30mCook Time: 45mYield: 14 CigarsIngredients

:::For the Cigars:::

12 ounces firm feta cheese

1 ½ cups frozen cranberries, thawed and drained

2 tablespoons finely chopped parsley

2 tablespoons finely chopped mint + 6 whole mint leaves

½ cup roughly chopped hazelnuts

8 tablespoons (1 stick) salted butter

28 (8x8-inch) sheets filo pastry

1 tablespoon nigella seeds

:::For the Sauce:::

1 ½ cups frozen or fresh cranberries

¾ cup white sugar

½ lemon, juiced

¼ teaspoon salt

¼ teaspoon black pepper

Directions

Preheat the oven to 330 F. Line a baking tray with parchment paper. Crumble the feta into a large mixing bowl. Add the thawed cranberries, parsley, mint, and hazelnuts. Mix gently to combine. Melt the butter in a small pot over medium heat. Lay one piece of filo pastry onto a board or large plate. Keep remaining filo pastry wrapped in a damp tea towel. Use a pastry brush to brush some melted butter over the filo pastry, then place a second piece of filo pastry on top. Add a spoonful of the cranberry feta mixture to one end of the filo pastry, leaving a half inch border around the edges. Fold the sides of the pastry in, creating a sealed edge, then roll into a cigar shape. Repeat with remaining filo pastry and cranberry feta mixture. Place filo cigars onto the lined baking tray, and brush with the melted butter. Sprinkle filo cigars with the nigella seeds. Place filo cigars into the oven to bake for 30 minutes or until golden brown and crispy. Place a small pot over medium heat and add the cranberries, sugar, lemon juice, salt, pepper, and 1 cup of water. Bring the sauce to a boil, then turn down to a simmer and cook for 10 minutes or until jammy and reduced. Using the back of a spoon, press the cranberries to help burst them. Spoon some of the cranberry sauce into a serving bowl. Stack the cranberry feta filo cigars on a serving plate, along with the cranberry sauce. Garnish with mint leaves and enjoy.

