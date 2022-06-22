Craig Robinson Comedy ‘Killing It’ Renewed for Season 2 at Peacock

“Killing It” has been renewed for a second season at Peacock.

The Craig Robinson–led comedy is a show that probes the stressors of America’s dog-eat-dog system of capitalism — via the killing of very large snakes. Season 2 will further expand Robinson’s “quest to achieve the American dream,” per the streamer.

“We knew we had a rare gem with ‘Killing It’ and are thrilled Peacock audiences sank their teeth into this series, led by comedic legend Craig Robinson,” said Susan Rovner, Chairman, Entertainment Content, NBCUniversal Television and Streaming. “We can’t wait to tell more twists and turns of one person’s hilarious, persistent pursuit of the American dream, from the incomparable creative minds of Dan Goor and Luke Del Tredici and our partners at UTV, as Peacock continues to be a home for unique, thought-provoking and humor-filled comedies.”

“Killing It” stars Robinson as a struggling prison guard trying to raise $20,000 to buy some land of his own, while also navigating co-parenting a daughter with his ex, who might be moving to another state. In the middle of this, he meets a rideshare driver aiming to win a snake hunting contest worth … $20,000 dollars. Cue the plot.

Along with Robinson, “Killing It” stars “Love” breakout Claudia O’Doherty, as well as Rell Battle, Scott MacArthur, Stephanie Nogueras, Wyatt Walter and Jet Miller.

“Killing It” is created and written by “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” co-creator Dan Goor and his fellow “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” showrunner Luke Del Tredici, who also serve as showrunners and executive producers. In a joint statement on Wednesday, they said: “We are immensely grateful to everyone at Universal Television and Peacock. ‘Snake-based economic satire’ isn’t exactly a familiar, beloved genre of television comedy, but they were fully behind the project from the start. We can’t wait to make more!”

The series hails from Universal Television. It is also executive produced by Robinson, Mark Schulman, and Mo Marable — Marable also directs the first three episodes. The 10-episode first season is currently streaming on Peacock.

“At its heart, ‘Killing It’ demonstrates the wild ride we are willing to take when we are passionate about something, while also reminding us to support one another…because there are a lot of snakes out there! This series is a compassionate and hilarious comedy that anyone who has ever been in pursuit of a dream can relate to; that’s what makes it so special,” said Erin Underhill, President, Universal Television. “We’re excited that Peacock has embraced this distinct show, and look forward to continuing our partnership with Dan, Luke, Craig, Claudia and the rest of this fantastic team on a season two.”

