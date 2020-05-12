Craig Revel Horwood says 'Strictly' team are 'really gunning' for return

Craig Revel Horwood, Shirley Ballas and Bruno Tonioli during the opening night of the Strictly Come Dancing Arena Tour 2020 at Arena Birmingham on January 16, 2020 in Birmingham, England. (Photo by Dave J Hogan/Getty Images)

Craig Revel Horwood has shared that the Strictly Come Dancing team are "really gunning" for a return in the midst of uncertainty of the show's feasibility to go ahead due to the coronavirus.

With many shows having had their production postponed or cancelled, there have been concerns as to whether the popular programme will be able to go ahead.

The judge has said that not all dances require partners to be touching each other, and that even if touching weren't possible later in the year, "something else" will happen instead.

Craig Revel Horwood during the opening night of the Strictly Come Dancing Arena Tour 2020 at Arena Birmingham on January 16, 2020 in Birmingham, England. (Photo by Dave J Hogan/Getty Images)

He told Heart Breakfast’s Jamie Theakston and Amanda Holden: “Well there’s a lot of dances you can do – the Charleston, you can do contemporary, you can do street, modern jazz – there’s lots of stuff you can do that doesn’t involve touching one another, but I’m hoping by October, darling, we might be able to at least get into hold.

"If that’s not possible, something else will happen.”

Elsewhere, there’s been some happy news in Revel Horwood’s personal life as he’s set to marry partner Jonathan Myring.

Jonathan Myring and Craig Revel Horwood attend the Pride Of Britain Awards 2019 at The Grosvenor House Hotel on October 28, 2019 in London, England. (Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage)

Last week it was announced that Love Island's summer season will not be going ahead as it could've compromised the safety of those involved.

While bosses tried to find an alternative to make the show work it was discovered it was "not possible" to ensure the wellbeing of cast and crew.

Meanwhile, Britain's Got Talent is currently airing its audition stages but the live shows have been postponed to later in the year due to social distancing restrictions.