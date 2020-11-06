Craig Revel Horwood doesn’t think 'Strictly' curse can strike this year

Strictly’s Craig Revel Horwood has suggested this year’s contestants will be free of the show’s so-called ‘curse’ because of the coronavirus restrictions.

Over the years several contestants have ended up having relationships with their show partners, leading to the term “Strictly curse”.

But with the BBC dancefloor competition employing new rules amid the current pandemic, Revel Horwood thinks it might be tough for any sparks to ignite.

Speaking on The Jonathan Ross Show, he said: “That’s going to be very difficult this year isn’t it…

“They’re still not allowed to go to each other’s houses. You’re not sharing a house.”

The TV star also quipped that the curse was actually “a blessing”.

He said: “There was never a curse in the first place, let’s be honest.

“There was a blessing.

“I’ve been waiting for the curse to happen to me, but it had to happen on Tinder. I sit there on my judging desk hoping maybe someone would come up to me…”

Revel Horwood, who appeared on the show alongside fellow judge Motsi Mabuse, said some of the new filming rules appeal to him.

“It’s fantastic,” he said. “The judges are further apart. We don’t get to communicate like we used to. I mean I have no clue what is actually coming out of your mouth [Mabuse] – I never have – but you are a long way away.

“We’re also very segregated. Only one person on a stairwell. We don’t get to meet anyone. Normally I would meet and greet some of the celebs… I don’t go near them.

“It’s a good excuse really to maintain my character of authority.

“I quite like it actually, the seas part as I walk down the stairs, and it’s nothing to do with my breath.”

However, the fudge confessed one aspect was proving to be tough.

“Of course, with the new lockdown there is no audience, so it’s quite difficult actually,” he said.

“It’s just a new way of entertainment and looking at things.”

The Jonathan Ross Show is on Saturday 7 November at 10.30pm on ITV.

