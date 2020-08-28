Craig Revel Horwood on why he walked away from his successful working relationship with Cameron Mackintosh

Craig Revel Horwood was a successful West End choreographer before moving to Strictly Come Dancing (Photo by Dave J Hogan/Dave J Hogan/Getty Images for the National Osteoporosis Society)

While, to many, he’s known as the nasty judge on Strictly Come Dancing, prior to finding fame on the popular BBC show, Craig Revel Horwood had a successful career as a choreographer. However, it was a career that almost came crumbling around him.

Speaking on White Wine Question Time, the Australia-born star revealed that he walked away from a very successful career with West End producer, Cameron Mackintosh, who has produced huge shows such as Les Misérables, The Phantom of the Opera and Hamilton.

Revel Horwood explained that while working on The Witches of Eastwick in 2000, he left behind their seven-year working relationship as Mackintosh refused to give him a co-choreographing credit.

“I just wanted in the back of the program just to say co-choreographed by and he didn't want to do that,” explained Revel Horwood to podcast host Kate Thornton.

“I'd already opened a show as choreographer in the West End for Spend, Spend, Spend, which I received a nomination for an Olivier Award, and so I thought I really felt the need to not assist anymore.”

Read more: London producer Mackintosh shuts down 'Hamilton' and other top shows until 2021

The Strictly star admitted to Kate that he thought Mackintosh would relent and give him the credit, but instead, the job was handed to fellow West End choreographer, Stephen Mears.

“I left the double doors of the Macintosh empire and fell directly into the dance gutter,” he recalled.

“Cameron did me a huge favour to be honest, because then I was forced to go it alone and had to prove myself by myself.

View photos Craig Revel Horwood said walking out on his partnership with successful West End producer Cameron Mackintosh was the best thing he ever did (Photo: Getty Images) More

“Obviously, I had to give up my mobile phone at the time because I couldn't afford it. Suddenly the money stopped - everything stopped - and I had to try and put myself on the map as a choreographer, but in my own right.”

His decision proved to be the right one though when he landed a job choreographing a small show at the Chichester Festival Theatre called Pal Joey, which earned him rave reviews.

“Other producers were talking about me and then suddenly I was on a treadmill to becoming an international choreographer,” he said.

“And without Cameron's boot out the door - which you can't understand at the time - but if you trust the universe, doors will open. It taught me a valuable lesson to accept your fate and then try and help yourself to something and open another door and say, yes, even if you don't think you can do it.”

Read more: Strictly Come Dancing will return this year

Revel Horwood also said the experienced taught him to push himself – even if he feels out of his depth.

View photos Craig Revel Horwood arrives for the Caudwell Children 'The Legends Ball' at Battersea Evolution on May 8, 2008 in London, England. (Photo by Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images) More

He told Thornton: “When I first directed opera, I was scared to death ‘cause it's in a foreign language obviously and I had to really study it.

Story continues