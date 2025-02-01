Craig Overton stars as Sunrisers seal SA20 play-off spot

England's Craig Overton took three wickets and held a stunning one-handed catch on the boundary as Sunrisers Eastern Cape beat Paarl Royals by 48 runs to confirm their place in the SA20 play-offs.

The Somerset all-rounder took three wickets for the Sunrisers in his first two overs after they had set Paarl, who had already progressed to the play-offs, a target of 149.

He then took a superb catch, leaping high to his right just inside the boundary rope to dismiss Bjorn Fortuin, who had lifted Aiden Markram high towards long-on.

Sunrisers posted 148-8 from their 20 overs, with Jordan Hermann top-scoring with 53, but a rapid 43 including three sixes from Tristan Stubbs helped stave off a potentially disappointing total.

Overton's fiery opening burst helped reduce the Royals to 22-5, but only a partnership of 49 between Rubin Hermann and Andile Phehlukwayo threatened Eastern Cape's total.

Marco Jansen took 3-22 as Paarl were dismissed for 100.

The result means that Paarl will finish second in the SA20 table behind MI Cape Town, who still have a game to play, while Sunrisers are in third place five points ahead of Joburg Super Kings, who also have one game remaining.