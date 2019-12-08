Craig, Harley lead Austin Peay past Sac St. in FCS playoffs

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) -- - JaVaughn Craig passed for two touchdowns and ran for another score, Baniko Harley scored three TDs, and Austin Peay beat Sacramento State 42-28 on Saturday in the second round of the FCS playoffs.

Austin Peay plays at No. 5 seed Montana State in the quarterfinals.

Craig was 18-of-28 passing for 204 yards with an interception and added 12 carries for 164 yards, including a 58-yard run that set up his 18-yard scramble for a score that gave the Governors (11-3) a 35-7 lead with 5:26 left in the third quarter.

Austin Peay punted on its first possession but then scored touchdowns on its next three drives. Craig hit DeAngelo Wilson for a 15-yard TD and Harley for a 3-yard score before a 45-yard touchdown run by Harley made it 21-0 late in the first quarter. The fourth-seeded Hornets (9-4) went three-and-out on their first four possessions and had just two first downs in the first half.

The Governors, making their first appearance in the FCS playoffs, set a program record for wins in a season.

Kevin Thomson accounted for all four Sacramento State touchdowns, two passing and two rushing. He finished with 306 yards passing - 275 in the second half - and added 87 yard rushing.

Wilson had eight receptions for 132 yards for Austin Peay.