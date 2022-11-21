Craig David Reveals The 1 Outfit Prince George Went 'Crazy' Over At Platinum Jubilee

Craig David has a fan in Prince George.

The “7 Days” singer recently recounted an anecdote involving the 9-year-old prince after David’s performance at this summer’s Platinum Jubilee. David sang at the Platinum Party at the Palace event, which was a part of a series of celebrations to honor the late Queen Elizabeth’s 70 years on the throne.

After his performance, David went to Buckingham Palace for “a little soiree” alongside his mom, the singer said during an appearance on “The Jonathan Ross Show” that aired Nov. 19.

“Prince William walks over, he comes over [and] says, ‘My son George was going crazy for the blue sequined outfit that you were wearing,’” David recounted.

Craig David performs at the Platinum Party at Buckingham Palace on June 4, 2022 as part of Queen Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee celebrations.

“My mum was there, I said, ‘Lovely to meet you, love that George loved the outfit,’” David added. “That moment for me, as a son [introducing my mum to Prince William], was probably the most incredible moment for me. Then Kate comes over. Very memorable moment.”

While the outfit might have caught George’s eye, all eyes were on Prince Louis at the start of the celebrations, as the 3-year-old’s antics played perfectly to the cameras.

The youngest child of William and Kate Middleton memorably made a face during a flypast at Buckingham Palace during Trooping the Colour celebrations, while his great-grandmother let out a sly smile.

Prince Louis holds his ears as he stands next to Queen Elizabeth II to watch a special flypast from Buckingham Palace balcony following Trooping the Colour on June 2.

He showed off an array of faces and finger-pointing just a few days later at the Platinum Jubilee Pageant.

The now-Prince and Princess of Wales later acknowledged their son’s hijinks following the celebrations, writing at the time: “We all had an incredible time, especially Louis… 👀.”

