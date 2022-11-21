Craig David Reveals The 1 Outfit Prince George Went 'Crazy' Over At Platinum Jubilee

Carly Ledbetter
·2 min read
Craig David Reveals The 1 Outfit Prince George Went 'Crazy' Over At Platinum Jubilee

Craig David has a fan in Prince George.

The “7 Days” singer recently recounted an anecdote involving the 9-year-old prince after David’s performance at this summer’s Platinum Jubilee. David sang at the Platinum Party at the Palace event, which was a part of a series of celebrations to honor the late Queen Elizabeth’s 70 years on the throne.

After his performance, David went to Buckingham Palace for “a little soiree” alongside his mom, the singer said during an appearance on “The Jonathan Ross Show” that aired Nov. 19.

Prince William walks over, he comes over [and] says, ‘My son George was going crazy for the blue sequined outfit that you were wearing,’” David recounted.

Craig David performs at the Platinum Party at Buckingham Palace on June 4, 2022 as part of Queen Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee celebrations.
Craig David performs at the Platinum Party at Buckingham Palace on June 4, 2022 as part of Queen Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee celebrations.

Craig David performs at the Platinum Party at Buckingham Palace on June 4, 2022 as part of Queen Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee celebrations.

“My mum was there, I said, ‘Lovely to meet you, love that George loved the outfit,’” David added. “That moment for me, as a son [introducing my mum to Prince William], was probably the most incredible moment for me. Then Kate comes over. Very memorable moment.”

While the outfit might have caught George’s eye, all eyes were on Prince Louis at the start of the celebrations, as the 3-year-old’s antics played perfectly to the cameras.

The youngest child of William and Kate Middleton memorably made a face during a flypast at Buckingham Palace during Trooping the Colour celebrations, while his great-grandmother let out a sly smile.

Prince Louis holds his ears as he stands next to Queen Elizabeth II to watch a special flypast from Buckingham Palace balcony following Trooping the Colour on June 2.
Prince Louis holds his ears as he stands next to Queen Elizabeth II to watch a special flypast from Buckingham Palace balcony following Trooping the Colour on June 2.

Prince Louis holds his ears as he stands next to Queen Elizabeth II to watch a special flypast from Buckingham Palace balcony following Trooping the Colour on June 2.

He showed off an array of faces and finger-pointing just a few days later at the Platinum Jubilee Pageant.

The now-Prince and Princess of Wales later acknowledged their son’s hijinks following the celebrations, writing at the time: “We all had an incredible time, especially Louis… 👀.”

Related...

Latest Stories

  • Taco Bites Appetizer | Ina Eats In

    🌟📌 Check out FULL RECIPE : https://inaeatsin.com/appetizer-taco-bites/

  • 30 Crowd-Pleasing White Elephant Gifts Everyone Is Going to Steal

    A mix of funny, practical, and fabulous—mostly under-$50, you'll find the best white elephant gifts right there. Shop the best gifts for everyone on your list.

  • The Aspinal handbag Kate, Princess of Wales owns in two colours is currently on sale

    Save over £100 on one of the Duchess of Cambridge's go-to bags.

  • Why Queen Elizabeth's Corgis Would Sadly 'Slump on the Floor' When They Saw Her Wearing a Tiara

    The Corgi and the Queen author Caroline Perry tells PEOPLE that Queen Elizabeth was dedicated to her dogs — and even made them Christmas stockings

  • Police said New Mexico State player was ‘lured’ to campus ahead of fatal shooting

    New Mexico State police said Sunday that four New Mexico students “lured” Mike Peake to campus on Saturday with the intent to attack him. Peake is in stable condition in a local hospital.

  • Mahomes, Kelce connect for 3 TDs, Chiefs beat Chargers 30-27

    INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Patrick Mahomes connected with Travis Kelce for their third touchdown of the game with 31 seconds remaining, and the Kansas City Chiefs rallied past the Los Angeles Chargers 30-27 on Sunday night to stay atop the AFC. Mahomes hit Kelce on a short crossing route that Kelce took to the end zone for a 17-yard touchdown, concluding a six-play, 75-yard drive that took just 1:15. The Chargers had pulled ahead 27-23 on Justin Herbert’s 6-yard touchdown pass to Joshua Palmer wit

  • Adams' 35-yard TD in OT powers Raiders past Broncos 22-16

    DENVER (AP) — Derek Carr hit a wide-open Davante Adams with a 35-yard touchdown pass on the third play of overtime, powering the Las Vegas Raiders to a 22-16 win over the Denver Broncos on Sunday. The Raiders (3-7) never led in regulation but sent the game into OT when Daniel Carlson kicked a 25-yard field goal with 16 seconds left after a crucial blunder by Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson. The Broncos (3-7) were clinging to a 16-13 lead at the 2-minute warning but Wilson rolled right on thir

  • Verlander, Alcantara are unanimous Cy Young Award winners

    HOUSTON (AP) — Houston's Justin Verlander in the American League and Miami’s Sandy Alcantara in the National League were both unanimous selections for the Cy Young Award on Wednesday night. It's the second time the winners in both leagues were unanimous since the award began in 1956 and the first since Detroit's Denny McLain in the AL and St. Louis' Bob Gibson in the NL swept the voting in 1968. The 39-year-old Verlander, who also won the award in 2019 after winning both MVP and the Cy Young in

  • Lydia Ko wins LPGA finale for record $2 million payout

    NAPLES, Fla. (AP) — Lydia Ko never won more in one day than on Sunday in the CME Group Tour Championship, where she claimed the richest prize in women's golf at $2 million with a victory that allowed her to win LPGA player of the year. Ko outlasted Leona Maguire of Ireland in the final round, seizing control with a 7-foot birdie putt on the 16th hole and closing with 2-under 70 for a two-shot victory. Unflappable in a strong but occasional wind, Ko wiped away tears when she tapped in for par on

  • 'Oopsie': Nick Nurse on final play vs. Hawks

    Head coach Nick Nurse discusses his son forgetting about the Raptors' 2019 parade, what happened on the final play in the overtime loss to the Hawks and the team's 3-point shooting.

  • Gauthier, Shesterkin lead Rangers to 2-1 win over Sharks

    SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Julien Gauthier broke a scoreless tie late in the third period and the New York Rangers beat the San Jose Sharks 2-1 Saturday night. Adam Fox also scored and Igor Shesterkin had 21 saves to help the Rangers win for the third time in five games (3-1-1). “Obviously it was an important goal today,” Gauthier said. “It was nice to get it going. ... We’re building some good chemistry and it was just nice to get rewarded.” Logan Couture scored for San Jose with 17 seconds left t

  • Irving rejoins Nets, seeks to keep focus on basketball

    NEW YORK (AP) — Kyrie Irving apologized Sunday morning to anyone who felt threatened or hurt when he posted a link to a documentary with antisemitic material, clearing the way to finally play again for the Brooklyn Nets. Once he did, Irving tried to keep the focus on basketball. Deeper conversations, such as about the demonstrators outside the arena or a possible appeal of his suspension without pay, would be left for another day. “I’m just here to focus on the game,” Irving said after scoring 1

  • No, the NHL is not rigged in favour of the Leafs

    Buffalo Sabres fans were angered by the call that allowed Mark Giordano's goal to stand even though Alex Tuch had knocked off the net but is there any evidence that officials' decisions across the league favour the Maple Leafs?

  • Celtics hit 20 3s, beat Pelicans 117-109 in 9th straight win

    NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Jaylen Brown had 27 points and 10 rebounds, Derrick White highlighted a 26-point performance with six 3-pointers, and the Boston Celtics beat the New Orleans Pelicans 117-109 on Friday night for their ninth straight win. Jayson Tatum had 19 points and 10 assists for the Celtics, who combined to make 20 3s and shot 48.2% (41 of 85) overall. Al Horford was 4 of 5 from deep and scored 18 for Boston, which led by double digits for much of the game and by as many as 19. Brandon Ing

  • Whitehorse wasn't consulted on Yukon gov't decision to withdraw Canada Winter Games bid, city says

    The City of Whitehorse says it wasn't consulted on the Yukon Government's decision to withdraw a bid to host the Canada Winter Games — despite that bid being a joint venture between them. In a statement to CBC News, a spokesperson for the city said the city was informed of the territorial government's decision on Monday morning. That's also when the territory publicly announced its decision. That's despite a memorandum of understanding that described the two governments as equal partners in publ

  • How many Maple Leafs will score 30 goals this season?

    John Tavares and William Nylander have already reached double digits and if Auston Matthews and Mitch Marner can repeat their scoring exploits from last season, the Maple Leafs could finish the campaign with four players over the 30-goal mark.&nbsp;

  • Report: Senators and Canucks came close to Zaitsev-Myers swap

    The Ottawa Senators and Vancouver Canucks came very close to swapping defensemen before the deal fell through.

  • Mayfield has urgency to perform well in return for Panthers

    CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Baker Mayfield is running out of time to make a good impression as the Carolina Panthers' quarterback. The No. 1 overall pick in 2018 needs to stack some quality performances together to offset his poor play earlier this season before becoming an unrestricted free agent in March. Mayfield returns to the starting lineup Sunday against an old nemesis, the Baltimore Ravens. Acquired in a trade with Cleveland, Mayfield began the season as the Panthers' starter, but Carolina st

  • Hockey Night in Canada: Live streams on desktop & app

    Want to watch a free live stream of Hockey Night in Canada games? CBC will live stream Hockey Night in Canada on all digital platforms, meaning more Canadians will be able to access the games. This Saturday, the Toronto Maple Leafs host the Buffalo Sabres (7 p.m. ET), followed by the Vegas Golden Knights vs. Edmonton Oilers (10 p.m. ET). Here's your guide on how to watch. The CBC Sports app will continue to provide free live streams of Hockey Night in Canada games, which you can download at the

  • Maple Leafs hand Sabres eighth straight loss; Marner extends point streak to 12 games

    TORONTO — Mitch Marner had two assists — including a slick short-handed setup to cap a 3-0 first-period barrage — that pushed his point streak to 12 games as the Toronto Maple Leafs defeated Buffalo 5-2 on Saturday to extend the slumping Sabres' losing run to eight. William Nylander scored twice, while John Tavares, with a goal and two assists, Calle Jarnkrok and Mark Giordano provided the rest of the offence for Toronto (10-5-4). Matt Murray made 32 saves as the Leafs improved to 6-1-2 over the