Craig Counsell's majestic call for 'The Raptor,' Brent Suter, proved to be right one in Brewers' walk-off win

Milwaukee Brewers manager Craig Counsell was caught on camera signaling for Brent Suter in majestic fashion during a lighthearted moment in Monday night's game against the Pittsburgh Pirates at American Family Field.

Suter, who has long gone by the nickname "The Raptor," appeared confused as to which player Counsell wanted warming in the bullpen. With the bullpen phone not operating and gesturing from the dugout, Counsell stretched out his arms in what can be interpreted as a raptor gesture to confirm Suter was his guy.

“How can you not be romantic about baseball” pic.twitter.com/VccEsuPXHT — Jake Reetz (@jajareetz) August 30, 2022

Suter, the 6-foot-5 left-hander who developed the nickname thanks to his humorous gait, delivered a strong two innings, allowing two hits and a walk but no runs, and the Brewers came back to win on a walk-off home run, 7-5.

Has Craig Counsell just entered the meme-verse?

Take a guess at who Craig Counsell wants warming up ... pic.twitter.com/LARQoilV5Y — Bally Sports Wisconsin (@BallySportWI) August 30, 2022

Brewers pitcher Brent Suter throws a pitch against the Pirates on Monday night.

